How to Be an Influencer in Japan: Visa Rules, Side Gigs and Stealth Ads

By Moritz Hingott Dec 30, 2025 6 min read

Traveling across prefectures, staying in onsen hotels for free and dining at sushi counters you’d typically only see online. Influencer life in Japan can look unreal—and sometimes it is. But if you’re wondering how to be an influencer in Japan, the first thing to understand isn’t social media strategy but how Japanese immigration treats paid and sponsored content.

The short version is that influencer activity is treated like work in Japan, which means the rules depend heavily on your status of residence. Some visas come with broad work permission, while others limit you to a specific field or require additional authorization before you can take paid collaborations.

The good news is that influencer work is possible, and plenty of foreign residents do it legally. The key is knowing what counts as influencer work, which visas are more flexible, when you need additional permission, and how to handle disclosures and taxes so a small collaboration doesn’t turn into a big problem.

What Actually Counts as Influencer Work?

The streamer age is here.

In Japan, immigration authorities focus less on how you create content and more on whether you receive anything of value as a result. If your social media activity is tied to compensation in any form, it is generally treated as work under your visa.

Compensation is interpreted broadly and isn’t limited to cash. Influencer work can include:

Paid brand posts or sponsorships

Affiliate links or referral codes

Ad revenue from platforms like YouTube, Instagram or TikTok

Free or discounted products

Comped meals, hotel stays, transport or services provided in exchange for posts

Follower count doesn’t matter, and neither does how informal the arrangement feels. If a business provides something because of your online presence, it can be considered influencer work.

Can You Be an Influencer in Japan on Your Visa?

A lot of people already are.

Whether influencer work is allowed depends entirely on your status of residence. Some visas allow paid collaborations freely, while others restrict the type of work you can do or require extra permission before you earn anything outside your main job.

Visas That Generally Allow Influencer Work

These visas come with broad work permission, so influencer work is usually allowed as long as you follow tax and disclosure rules.

Spouse visa / Spouse of a permanent resident : Unrestricted work permission. Influencer activity is generally permitted.



: Unrestricted work permission. Influencer activity is generally permitted. Permanent resident : Influencer work is allowed without additional authorization.



: Influencer work is allowed without additional authorization. Business manager : May be allowed if influencer activity is clearly tied to running or promoting your registered business in Japan.



: May be allowed if influencer activity is clearly tied to running or promoting your registered business in Japan. Entertainment visa: In some cases, paid appearances or promotional activities may fall under this visa, but applications are typically assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Work Visas That Usually Require Extra Permission

This is where most people run into questions. Most work visas are job-specific, so influencer work often needs extra permission even if it’s “just a side gig.”

Instructor / Professor : These visas are meant for teaching. Influencer work usually isn’t covered, so extra permission is required.



: These visas are meant for teaching. Influencer work usually isn’t covered, so extra permission is required. Engineer / Specialist in Humanities / International Services : Very common office and catch-all visas. Influencer work typically requires additional permission.



: Very common office and catch-all visas. Influencer work typically requires additional permission. Student visa: Extra permission is required, and you’re capped at 28 hours of work per week, including influencer activity.

When Influencer Work Is Not Allowed

Tourist visa : Any form of work is prohibited.

: Any form of work is prohibited. Trainee visa: Activities are limited to approved skills training at a host organization.

You’ll still see high-profile streamers visiting Japan who continue to stream. In most cases, they aren’t asking for special permission, but are avoiding Japan-based sponsorships or compensation, which is what typically turns content creation into work under immigration rules.

Influencer Work as a Side Gig in Japan

Many foreigners in Japan have a part-time job or side income.

Many foreigners living and working in Japan have side gigs, such as English teaching, acting, modeling or writing. Influencer work, however, often trips people up.

As explained above, most work visas don’t automatically allow influencer or streaming activity. If your visa is tied to a specific job category, earning money from social media usually falls outside that scope.

That means you’ll need Permission to Engage in Activities Other Than Those Permitted by Status of Residence before you can legally take on influencer work as a side gig.

How to Get Permission to Do Other Work

This permission (officially called Permission to Engage in Activity Other Than That Permitted Under the Status of Residence Previously Granted, or 資格外活動許可) lets you do limited paid work outside your visa’s original purpose.

If you plan to earn money from influencing, streaming or YouTube while on a visa that doesn’t clearly cover it, you’ll generally need this approval. With it, you can keep your main job and take on an approved side gig legally.

You apply through the Immigration Services Agency, not your city office. In Tokyo, that usually means a trip to the dreaded Shinagawa immigration office.

The process typically takes around two to three weeks. Once granted, the permission is tied to the specific activity for which you applied. In other words, it’s not a back door to becoming a full-time influencer.

Do You Have to Notify Your Employer?

Immigration does not require you to notify your employer when applying for this permission. There’s no rule saying employer approval is mandatory.

That said, some companies have their own policies about side work, so it’s still worth checking your employment contract.

What Happens If You Get Caught Working Without Permission?

Most people don’t get “caught” at random. Issues usually come up during visa renewals, status changes or when immigration notices activities that don’t line up with a person’s visa.

If immigration decides you’ve been working without permission, outcomes can range from being told to stop to having your status of residence revoked, which may require you to leave Japan. It can also affect your ability to re-enter Japan later.

Disclosure Rules and “Stealth Ads” in Japan

Stealth marketing is when paid or perk-based content is presented as if there’s no commercial relationship. Free meals, products, hotel stays, services or cash payments all count. If you got something because of the post, viewers need to be able to tell.

Say a café gives you a free latte and asks you to post about it. You upload a photo, rave about how good it is and never mention that it was free. To your followers, it just looks like a genuine recommendation. To regulators, that can be considered illegal.

If this gets flagged, authorities can order corrections or public disclosures. If those orders are ignored, the law allows fines of up to ¥3,000,000 or imprisonment for up to two years in serious cases. Most situations never reach that point, but the penalties are written into the law.

The easiest way to avoid trouble is to clearly label and disclose any compensation you receive.

