How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

By Doc Kane Jan 19, 2024 4 min read

One of the more intriguing areas of the Japanese job market is the recruiting space. The list of firms is seemingly endless, with a diverse range of mom-and-pop services, global operators and in-house agencies all angling for the best way to help Japanese firms find talent.

It’s competitive, foreigner-friendly and a place you should absolutely be looking if you want to make good money as a recruiter — or if you want to tap into the relationships recruiters manage for a job.

GaijinPot can help job seekers do both with the GaijinPot Jobs “Recruiter” button.

Place Candidates or Be the Candidate

You’ll find two types of job listings when using the Recruiter button: posts by recruiting firms looking to hire new team members (usually staff recruiters, or researchers/sourcers), and posts where companies in Japan have asked recruiting firms to help in finding an employee.

Not sure on the pluses and minuses of either path? Here are some of the basics.

The Pros and Cons of Working as a Recruiter in Japan

The good:

Strong compensation models (salaries and commission vary dramatically, but ¥6-10 million ranges are not unusual to see—even for those starting out)

As an industry, recruiting is widely open to those without advanced Japanese language skills; some firms help place foreign talent, making this possible, while others focus on Japanese talent. So, it depends.

Entry level opportunities abound. Most ground level opportunities are in sourcing candidates. It’s a fantastic way to prove your mettle, and if you’re a schmoozer and enjoy research, you can dig up a lot of money for yourself, a firm, and its clients.

Direct exposure to the pulse of the Japanese business market. This one is pretty hard to beat. If you know little to nothing about how Japanese business works, work for a recruiting firm and watch your know-how skyrocket.

Tremendous networking opportunities—kind of a given, right?

The not so good*:

You’re either selling or supporting people who sell. Read: high stress.

The work can be all encompassing. Meaning, you may make a lot of money, but have little time to enjoy it.

Competition and politicking—it is a sales job, right? Sometimes you’ll be competing with your fellow colleagues, and forever you’ll be competing with outside firms and the rhythm of the market. Selling is always harder when you’re working in the middle.

*depending on how you look at it.

Pros and Cons of Working with a Recruiter in Japan

The good:

Exposure to the hidden job market. Great recruiters know where the good jobs are and are incentivized to fill them with good folks like you. Tiny firms, startups, huge firms; it’s an advantage difficult to overstate.

Recruiters can help coach you up the food chain. If you’ve demonstrated a recognizable career trajectory, and a recruiter believes you can make even stronger gains in the future, they’ll coach you in ways that’ll help you get there.

The not so good:

You’re a free agent. Which means, you’re relying on someone else to help find you work. That’s code for: “you’re on your own.” Working with a recruiter can be a tremendous advantage, but mostly, their time is reserved only for star players. ( See: “Jerry Maguire”)

You’ll earn less than you could if you got the position on your own. But (!) that’s not likely to happen anyway given the firm is using a recruiter in the first place. Possible, yes. Likely? Not so much.

You may have limited or restricted access to company “things.” This could range from benefits, to outings, to promotions, to perhaps even friendships. Anything is possible here, so if you do have the opportunity to entertain a relationship with a recruiter go into that relationship knowing there will likely be limitations.

You may get the runaround from both the recruiter and the company if you’re not the best candidate, and—in general—things tend to take a long time to materialize.

So there you have it. There are some excellent books about the recruiting industry that you can dig up and more than a few specific to the Japan market that you should search out if you’re interested in this space.

The recruiting market is fascinating in Japan, and getting plugged into it on either end can work wonders for your career, and/or the career of others! Happy hunting!

Or if you’re not much of a hunter? You have the wonderful opportunity on GaijinPot Jobs to sidestep the idea altogether by filtering your job search to companies in Japan looking to hire directly!