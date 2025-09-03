How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

Want to see your favorite artist in Japan? Here's how to book those tickets.

Japan is home to world-class concert venues which is why major artists from Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift to TWICE often drop by. Fans across the country (and region) flock to cities like Tokyo and Osaka just to see their favorite musicians belt out their favorite songs. As a result, the competition to get concert tickets can get pretty fierce. In this video, we go over how to get concert tickets in Japan and what to watch out for.

The Difference Between Buying Concert Tickets in Japan vs. Your Home Country

Buying concert tickets in Japan often involves a trip to the convenience store. Unlike back home, where most of the time it’s on a first-come, first-served basis, in Japan, you’ll need a bit of luck. Most concert ticketing sales use a lottery system (especially for bigger acts). So chances are, you might not be able to pick exactly where you’ll be sitting.

Buying Concert Tickets at Konbini

If you already live in Japan, go to your nearest convenience store to buy a concert ticket. Just look for the ticketing kiosk in the branch you’re visiting. You might need to navigate the menus in Japanese.

Look for the Following Ticketing Machines : “Loppi” (Lawson), “FamiPort” (FamilyMart) or “Multicopy” (7-Eleven).

: “Loppi” (Lawson), “FamiPort” (FamilyMart) or “Multicopy” (7-Eleven). Search Your Concert: Use the screen to search by date, location or artist.

Use the screen to search by date, location or artist. Get Reservation Slip: After confirming your event and seat, the machine will print a slip for you.

After confirming your event and seat, the machine will print a slip for you. Pay: Bring the slip to the counter and pay, usually in cash. Make sure you have enough!

Purchasing Concert Tickets Online

International acts with massive fan bases often use a lottery system for online ticket sales. You’ll need to sign up for a chance to buy tickets based on seating category preferences. If chosen, you’ll be allowed to buy the ticket.

Similarly to using a ticket machine, you’ll probably need a bit of Japanese to navigate the website. Here’s where you can buy online concert tickets:

Visit Websites: E+, Ticket Pia, and Lawson Ticket. There’s also Rakuten Ticket and LiveNation. Sign Up: Create an account if you’re a new user. Search for Concert: Browse the list or use the search feature. Select Tickets: Pick the date, venue and seats. Payment: Methods differ – some sites take credit cards; others may need a Japanese bank or konbini payment.

Most concertgoers living abroad might have issues buying tickets this way since you’ll need a Japanese phone number, address and sometimes a Japanese credit card. Due to security reasons, in recent years there’s been an increasing need to send text verification codes to purchase tickets.

One workaround is to ask someone you know who is living in Japan to help you buy the tickets. Be aware that this may differ depending on the concert. Another way would be to use a travel SIM with a valid Japanese phone number (but it can only be activated once you arrive in Japan).

When Tickets Sell Out

If tickets sell out, here are a few other options you can try:

Fan Clubs : Joining an artist’s fan club may have a fee, but members can get early ticket access, exclusive content and discounts.

: Joining an artist’s fan club may have a fee, but members can get early ticket access, exclusive content and discounts. Resale Platforms : Consider trusted sites like Tiketore and Ticket Ryutsu. But always purchase from a reputable seller.

: Consider trusted sites like Tiketore and Ticket Ryutsu. But always purchase from a reputable seller. Last-Minute Tickets : Organizers sometimes release extra tickets shortly before the event, especially for smaller shows. Check the concert’s online channels.

: Organizers sometimes release extra tickets shortly before the event, especially for smaller shows. Check the concert’s online channels. Music Stores: Local shops or venues might have tickets, especially for smaller or indie events.

