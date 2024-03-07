How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

When you think you understand the complicated system for Ghibli Park tickets, they change it. Here are some magical tips for buying Ghibli Park tickets.

By Adam Douglas Mar 8, 2024 5 min read

Are you a Ghibli fan? If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you are. Maybe you know all of the Studio Ghibli movie locations you can visit in Japan (and even five more cool ones). You may even be familiar with all of the references to Japanese folklore in Studio Ghibli animation. But have you been to Ghibli Park yet?

The ultimate expression of Ghibli in the real world, Ghibli Park is a must-visit location for all devotees of Hayao Miyazaki and his hard-working staff. However, getting tickets to the ceaselessly popular park can be difficult since Valley of Witches, the final of the five areas, is open on March 16, 2024

Tickets often sell out, and navigating the Ghibli Park online ticketing system can be confusing with time reservations and multiple areas to consider. Finally, to make matters worse, everything has recently changed, so even if you had a handle on it before, you probably don’t.

Confused? Don’t worry. It will all make sense soon.

What Is Ghibli Park?

Photo: PR Times Visit Kiki’s house from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Ghibli Park is the animation company’s theme park and differs from the Ghibli Museum. The park is in Nagakute, next to Nagoya, in Aichi Prefecture. Ghibli Park opened on November 1 at Expo Park, the site of the 2005 World Expo.

Rather than having one all-inclusive area like most theme parks, Ghibli Park is split into five areas, each with a separate entrance.

The five areas are:

Each area is based around a different Ghibli movie or combination of movies. The Ghibli Park Main Entrance also houses a gift shop and cafeteria (you can enter without buying a ticket).

The New Ghibli Park Ticket System

Photo: PR Times Ghibli Park’s Mononoke Village.

Previously, Ghibli Park had a complicated reservation system where you had to select separate entrance times for each area. Thankfully, they have reduced this to a single ticket with only one entrance time (for the Grand Warehouse), but now there are different pricing tiers. And they’re slightly different depending on whether you’re buying tickets as a resident or visitor from overseas (more on later).

Because of the timed reservation system, tickets are sold in monthly batches. The park releases tickets two calendar months in advance on the 10th of the month at 2 p.m. Tickets are also sold in batches by Grand Warehouse entry time. Times available are in hour blocks starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. You can enter the Grand Warehouse any time within that one-hour block. You are free to enter the other four areas at any time.

Ticket Reservation Timing:

Tickets are released in monthly batches.

Released two calendar months in advance.

Tickets for a specific month go on sale on the 10th of the month prior.

Sales start at 2 p.m. Japan time.

Grand Warehouse Entry Times:

Tickets are sold by entry time for the Grand Warehouse.

Entry times available: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Visitors can enter the Grand Warehouse anytime within the one-hour block.

Other Areas:

Visitors are free to enter the other four park areas at any time.

Pricing Tiers:

Different pricing tiers exist based on residency status (resident or visitor from overseas).

Ghibli Park Ticket Price

Photo: PR Times Hello, stranger.

Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with everyone worldwide vying for those tickets simultaneously. When you access the ticket site at the appropriate time, you’ll be given a number letting you know your place in the virtual line. You then have to wait, and once you have reached the front of the line, you’ll enter automatically.

The best way to navigate this is to use as many devices as possible: computer, phone, tablet, whatever. Then purchase your tickets on the device that lets you in the fastest. If your credit card is declined, don’t log out. You’ll lose your place in line. Just try again using the same card.

Ghibli Park O-Sanpo Day Pass Premium

This top tier allows entrance to all five areas and the buildings. This is the best bet for those wanting to see everything Ghibli Park has to offer,

Price: ¥7,300 adults (weekends ¥7,800)/¥3,650 children (weekends ¥3,900)

Ghibli Park O-Sanpo Day Pass

The regular O-Sanpo Day Pass allows you into all five areas with a special focus on the Grand Warehouse building. Buildings in the Hill of Youth, Dondoko Forest and Valley of Witches, however, are off-limits. This includes places like Satsuki and Mei’s Totoro house and the Okino Residence, Kiki’s house. If you’re particularly interested in the Grand Warehouse or short on time, go with this one.

Price: ¥3,500 adults (weekends ¥4,000)/¥1,750 children (¥2,000 weekends)

Ghibli Park Sanpo Day Pass

The lowest tier will let you into the areas associated with the Hill of Youth, Dondoko Forest, Mononoke Village and Valley of Witches, but not the Grand Warehouse and no buildings. Valley of Witches has two entrance times: park opening until 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This tier is only available to residents of Japan.

Price: ¥1,500 adults (¥2,000 weekends)/¥750 children (¥1,000 weekends)

Buying Ghibli Park Tickets

Buy your tickets in advance from the Ghibli Park site. Tickets are not sold anywhere on park grounds.

Ghibli Park International : https://ghibli-park.jp/en/

: https://ghibli-park.jp/en/ Ghibli Park Domestic (Japanese): https://ghibli-park.jp/

Have you successfully bought Ghibli Park tickets? Let us know in the comments how your experience was.