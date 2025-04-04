How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

Here's how to buy tickets for the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

By GaijinPot Blog Apr 5, 2025 4 min read

The Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 is set to be one of the biggest international events Japan has hosted in recent decades. With futuristic pavilions, a fully cashless venue and over 150 participating countries, there’s a lot to look forward to. But before you start planning your visit, you’ll need to secure your ticket and understand how entry works—especially if you’re navigating it all in Japan. Here is how to buy tickets for the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

Register for an ExpoID

Before you can buy a ticket online or make any reservations, you need to register for an ExpoID. This is your personal account for managing tickets, booking dates and times and accessing certain site features. Once you’ve set up your account, you’re ready to purchase a ticket.

You can register on the official Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 site. Make sure that the e-mail account you use can receive mail from no-reply@accounts.expo2025.or.jp. Additionally, there are also options to link your ExpoID to an external account such as your Apple ID, LINE, X or Facebook.

Choose and Buy Your Ticket

Scan your QR code at the entrance.

All admission tickets for Expo 2025 are e-tickets, which means you can purchase them directly from your smartphone or computer through the official ticket sales website. After purchasing, you’ll receive a QR code that will be scanned at the entrance.

Alternatively, you can purchase printed ticket vouchers at convenience stores in Japan, but these must be exchanged for e-tickets before entering the venue (more on that below).

Ticket Types and Prices:

Ticket Type Description Adult Price One-Day Ticket Entry any day of the Expo ¥7,500 Weekday Ticket Entry on weekdays only ¥6,000 Night Ticket Entry after 5 P.M. ¥3,700 Season Pass Unlimited entry throughout the Expo ¥30,000 Summer Pass Unlimited entry from July 19 to August 31 ¥12,000 Special Discount Ticket For visitors with a disability certificate ¥3,700

Children aged three and under can enter for free. All prices include tax.

Printed ticket vouchers are also available at:

7-Eleven



FamilyMart



Lawson



MINISTOP

Those who opt to buy from convenience store ticket terminals have two types of vouchers to choose from: Reservable Ticket Vouchers and Designated Date/Time Ticket Vouchers. Reservable Ticket Vouchers are only allowed outside of peak days. Designated Date/Time Ticket Vouchers must choose their specified date to visit the expo.

Note: Convenience store ticket terminals are available only in Japanese.

Time to reserve your visit date and time.

After purchasing your ticket, log in with your ExpoID and reserve your visit date and time. This step is mandatory when entering the Expo site.

You’ll receive a QR code, which you’ll use to enter the venue. Reservations can be changed later, depending on availability.

If you’re visiting during busy times like Golden Week or weekends in August, entry without a reservation may be limited until after 11 a.m.

Redeem Your Printed Voucher (If Applicable)

If you bought a ticket at a convenience store or through a travel agency, you’ll receive a printed voucher. You must exchange this for a scannable QR ticket at a designated Ticket Exchange Office near the venue.

Exchange counters are located near:

Yumeshima station (Osaka Metro Chuo Line)



Sakurajima station (via shuttle bus)

Getting to the Expo Site

Get to Yumeshia station

The Expo will take place on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

By Train

The easiest way to access the Expo is via the Osaka Metro Chuo Line, which connects directly to Yumeshima station (C09), right in front of the East Gate.

By Shuttle Bus

Shuttle buses are available from:

Sakurajima station (JR Yumesaki Line)



Major train stations in the Kansai region



Park & Ride locations (Maishima, Amagasaki, Sakai)

Reservations for buses can be made via the KANSAI MaaS app.

By Car

Private cars are not allowed to enter the expo site. Parking reservations must be made a day in advance. Visitors arriving by car must park at the Expo Park & Ride parking lots in Maishima, Amagasaki or Sakai then use the Park & Ride shuttle bus to get to the Expo site. Make the parking lot reservations here.

By Ship

Take a passenger ship bound for Yumeshima North Coast Floating Pier, from there you can hop on a shuttle bus to take you to the venue. No reservations are required.

From the Airport

Airport buses run from Kansai International Airport and Osaka Itami Airport bound for Yumeshima Transportation Terminal 1. Reservations are recommended in advance.

To learn more about how to get to the expo and how to book tickets, be sure to visit the official website.

Have you bought your tickets for Osaka Expo 2025? When do you plan to go?