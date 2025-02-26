How to Charge Your Mobile Suica and Pasmo in Japan

Charging your Mobile Suica or Pasmo in Japan has never been easier.

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 27, 2025 1 min read

Charging your Mobile Suica or Pasmo in Japan is easy. Whether you’re topping up for a train ride or grabbing a snack from a vending machine, there are several ways to recharge your card.

Train station ticketing machines: In Japan, train stations have ticketing machines near the gates with IC card readers where you can easily add funds to your Mobile Suica or Pasmo using cash.

Train station attendants: Another option is to speak with a station attendant. The staff can help you add funds right at the ticket counter.

ATM Machines: You can also use the ATM machines at Seven Bank and Lawson Bank at convenience stores to top up. The process is simple: place your phone on the IC card reader, choose the amount and follow the prompts.

Convenience stores: You can charge your Mobile Suica at the cashier. Simply tell the store staff how much you want to charge.

Credit card: If you prefer using a credit card, you can also top up your mobile wallet directly from the Mobile Suica or Pasmo app. All you need to do is link your credit card to the app, and you can charge your card with just a few taps.

With so many ways to recharge, you’ll never have to worry about running low on funds while traveling around Japan.

