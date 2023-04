Here's what to expect when attending a Japanese tea ceremony.

By GaijinPot Blog Apr 1, 2023 1 min read

Heidi & Shelley experience making and tasting authentic matcha green tea from a 1st-degree chado (way of tea) instructor in Tokyo. This uniquely Japanese practice requires years of training to master. Through chado, you can also improve your sense of focus and discipline.

Experience Chado with Mika Haneishi in Asakusa, Tokyo.

