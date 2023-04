Want to try something different on your next trip to Japan? Try kendo.

By GaijinPot Blog Apr 29, 2023 1 min read

Heidi & Kenta learn about Japanese swordsmanship from an expert kendo instructor and experience what it’s like to get smacked by a bamboo sword while wearing stylish armor.

Check out Samurai Trip if you want to experience kendo for yourself!

