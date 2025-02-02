How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

Want to work in Japan? Read on to learn more about the most common jobs in Japan for foreigners and how to apply for a work visa.

If you’ve clicked on this post, chances are you want to work in Japan and want to take the next steps to realizing your dream. To work in Japan as a foreigner, it’s crucial to know which industries are in high demand, where to find open positions and how to land the appropriate work visa. While each part of the process takes some getting used to, we’ve compiled this post to help give you a better picture of the job hunting process to finally arriving in Japan. Read on to learn how to find a job in Japan.

The Most Common Jobs in Japan for Foreigners

To start your job hunt, know that certain industries are more likely to hire foreign workers than others. Here are some of the most common jobs in Japan for foreigners:

1. English Teacher

English teaching is a great way to get your start in Japan, especially if you can’t speak much Japanese. There are government programs like the JET Programme, and plenty of other schools are willing to sponsor teachers from abroad. Aside from teaching at public and private schools, some companies specialize in teaching English to adults through personalized lessons or group sessions.

Requirements: A bachelor’s degree, native-level or near native-level English proficiency. While not required, getting a teaching certification such as TEFL/TESOL can significantly improve your chances of landing a position. Read more about the different teaching certifications here.

2. IT Professionals

For software developers, system engineers and the like, working in tech as a foreigner in Japan is more common than you think. Generally, the majority of the English-friendly tech roles will be in Tokyo and depending on your experience and skill set; there may be companies that will hire you regardless of your Japanese fluency.

Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or any related field, relevant work experience and technical skills. Depending on your skill set, you might not need business-level Japanese.

3. Engineers

Japan is known for its engineering sector, especially automotive and robotics engineering. As one of the most advanced in the world, foreign engineers are sought after to help drive innovation. However, just like working in IT, Japanese proficiency is still one thing that can help the job-hunting process flow smoothly. Otherwise, advanced technical skills are a must, along with the right certifications.

Requirements: A degree in engineering or a related field, relevant work experience and technical skills, and business-level Japanese.

4. Hospitality and Tourism Staff

Given that Japan’s tourism industry is at its busiest, foreign workers who speak multiple languages are an asset. Working in the hospitality and tourism industry in Japan offers multiple opportunities for career advancement. There’s no shortage of roles in hotels, tour companies and restaurants, especially near tourist destinations all over the country. However, unlike English teaching or working in IT, speaking at least JLPT N3 level Japanese is required.

Requirements: A bachelor’s degree or certification in a similar field, native-level or near native-level English proficiency, and previous work experience in hospitality is usually preferred, along with proof of Japanese language proficiency

5. Translation and Interpretation

Translation and interpretation is a common career among foreigners in Japan and is one of the most adaptable. From localizing copy at an advertising agency to working at a law firm, the sky’s the limit. Of course, a near-native command of Japanese has to be one of the languages you need to master. There are cases of former English teachers transitioning into this career path since they have had the time to boost their Japanese language skills and have built up a portfolio.

Requirements: A bachelor’s degree or certification in linguistics or a related discipline, translation certification

6. Recruitment

If you’re still in the process of learning Japanese, you can still start a fulfilling career by helping companies find foreign talent through recruitment. Even without fluent Japanese, there are recruitment agencies that need English-speaking agents who can find suitable candidates both abroad and domestically. This job can help you get a better understanding of the current job market. Leverage your communication skills, previous job experience and network to help you land a role.

Requirements: A bachelor’s degree, previous work experience and Business-level English

7. Sales

Working in sales in Japan is possible even without knowing much Japanese. For companies that export goods from Japan, English or fluency in another language is essential to communicate with their partners abroad. To have your application stand out it’s best to have previous sales or sales related experience.

Requirements: A bachelor’s degree in business or a related field, previous sales experience and Business-level English

Where to Apply for Jobs in Japan for Foreigners

Here’s how to start your job hunt.

In Japan, there are several job portals and websites that cater to foreign talent looking to start their career. Depending on the industry you work in, there are also networking events and associations. For a more direct approach, you can also use the help of a recruiter to better streamline the positions according to your preferences.

Foreigner Friendly Job Portals and Websites

If you’re applying from overseas, then a quick browse through any of the English-friendly job sites in Japan can give you a general idea of which positions are available on the market. You can easily filter through job type, salary range, location and Japanese fluency requirements.

GaijinPot Jobs is the oldest and biggest English job board in Japan. It regularly lists and updates full-time and part-time positions across various industries like teaching, IT, hospitality, marketing, engineering and more. You can customize your search according to your desired salary, industry and Japanese language ability. Not to mention, there’s also a section dedicated to jobs that will sponsor applicants from overseas.

Jobs in Japan

Offering a range of positions from entry-level to mid-career in fields like teaching, hospitality and IT, the Jobs in Japan website is completely in English. To have your application stand out, make the most out of the site’s interview feature and feedback feature to help you put your best foot forward.

Daijob

Daijob is one of the best job portals for bilingual talent. Usually, the jobs listed on Daijob require business-to-native-level Japanese fluency. The site offers positions in marketing, IT, consulting, manufacturing and the like. In addition to Japanese, Daijob also offers jobs that require proficiency in other languages, such as Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese.

CareerCross

Similar to Daijob, CareerCross is also a job platform for bilingual professionals. The job listings feature a combination of recruiting agencies and direct hire companies that offer roles outside of English teaching. From back-office jobs to localization and translation opportunities, the website also comes with a robust set of job filters and is easy to use.

Wantedly

For those interested in working in the start-up scene in Japan, Wantedly is one of the best places to start your search. Note that a high level of Japanese fluency is a must since the majority of the job listings are in Japanese.

Networking

Build your professional network by attending industry events like Tokyo Tech Meetup for those working in IT or Japan Association for Language Teaching (JALT) for teachers. If you graduated from a university with strong ties to Japan, leverage alumni networks and events to help connect you with potential job opportunities.

Use a Recruiter

Using a recruitment agency can greatly help your job hunt and visa application process. Recruitment agencies in Japan have English-speaking agents to handle foreign talents as they make their transition from their home country to Japan. These agents can also give you tips as you attend the interviews and go through the screening process.

How to Apply for a Job in Japan

Practice makes perfect.

Just like job hunting in your home country, the job application process in Japan requires a resume or rirekisho and a series of interviews. It’s best to tailor fit each application with the specific role you plan to apply for by highlighting relevant work experience or certifications.

Japanese Resume

Unlike resume formats back home, the Japanese resume is templated. It includes personal information, education, work experience and other relevant details formatted in a specific order. You will also need to include a headshot of yourself in business attire. To learn more about filling up your rirekisho the right way, read this article.

Interview Process

The job interview in Japan includes a mix of behavioral questions, competency-based questions and sometimes technical tests, especially for roles in IT and engineering. For most foreign candidates, they will check your Japanese level by asking you questions in Japanese and seeing how well you’re able to communicate your ideas.

Dress in business attire and as a rule of thumb, always bring a printed copy of your resume when you attend any interview.

Common Interview Questions

Practice answering common questions in both English and Japanese. As a foreigner applying for a Japanese company, it’s common to get asked questions about your motivations for working in Japan and how it fits into your long-term career plan. Here are some other questions to anticipate:

Do you think you could work in the Japanese business environment?

Why do you want to work in Japan?

Your reason for changing jobs

What aspect of the company do you have the most interest in?

If we hired you, what would you like to achieve?

Applying for a Work Visa in Japan

You can’t work full-time in Japan without a proper work visa.

To start your career in Japan, getting a work visa should be at the top of your list. Note that work visa classifications may differ depending on the industry. Like most things in Japan, the visa application process includes a hefty amount of paperwork and bureaucracy. Here’s how to get a Japan work visa from the different work visa types, necessary documents, timeline and costs.

Getting Your First Work Visa in Japan

To get your first work visa in Japan, you will need to find a company willing to sponsor you. While this can be challenging at first, as most companies would rather hire those already residing in Japan, several companies that recruit on GaijinPot Jobs hire from overseas.

The company will usually help you apply and process your work visa application, but it’s still important to know what exactly to expect in terms of timelines and requirements.

Types of Work Visas in Japan

Listed below are the different kinds of Japanese work visas that are available depending on the kind of work that you will be doing. For work visas, the typical period of stay varies from 5 years, 3 years, 1 year or 3 months. For most jobs, a university degree is required to qualify for a work visa.

Professor

Artist

Religious Activities

Journalist

Business Manager

Legal/Accounting Services

Medical Services

Researcher

Instructor

Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services

Intra-company Transferee

Nursing care

Entertainer

Skilled Labor

Technical Intern Training

Specified Skilled Workers (i and ii)

Specified Skilled Workers

There are two classifications for Specified Skilled Workers. Each has its advantages and limitations, from language training to length of stay.

The first category, labeled Specified Skills Visa 1-SSV1, covers 16 fields of work:

Nursing care

Building cleaning management

Construction

Industrial product manufacturing

Shipbuilding and ship machinery

Automobile repair and maintenance

Aviation industry

Accommodation/Hospitality

Automobile transportation

Railway

Agriculture industry

Fishery and aquaculture industries

Food and beverage manufacturing industries

Food service industry

Forestry

Wood Industry

Under Specified Skills Visa 1-SSV1, visa holders are allowed to work in Japan for up to five years. Prior to applying for this visa, applicants are required to have the equivalent of JLPT N4 level proficiency and proof of experience in their chosen field of work. Once granted, Specified Skills Visa 1-SSV1 visa holders receive benefits such as Japanese language training and support from their employer. However, this visa does not allow any dependents.

The second category, Specified Skills Visa 2 – SSV2 is comprised of 11 fields:

Building cleaning management

Construction

Industrial product manufacturing

Shipbuilding and ship machinery

Automobile repair and maintenance

Aviation industry

Accommodation/Hospitality

Agriculture industry

Fishery and aquaculture industries

Food and beverage manufacturing industries

Food service industry

Specified Skills Visa 2 – SSV2 visa holders can stay on indefinitely and can bring dependents to Japan. There is no minimum Japanese language requirement needed in order to apply for this visa.

Working Holiday Visa

The Working Holiday Visa allows nationals from countries with bilateral agreements with Japan to live and work in Japan for up to one year. The application process depends on the country of application, but it requires that applicants meet the age requirements (18-30), have a valid passport, prove sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay.

This visa only permits part-time work in Japan and does not allow any dependents. Once granted, Working Holiday visa holders can work in various industries, including hospitality, farm work, retail and English teaching.

Australia

New Zealand

Canada

South Korea

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Ireland

Denmark

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Norway

Portugal

Poland

Slovakia

Austria

Hungary

Spain

Argentina

Chile

Iceland

Czech Republic

Lithuania

Sweden

Estonia

Netherlands

Uruguay

Finland

Latvia

Luxembourg

As mentioned above, the requirements vary depending on the industry you’ll be working in. This list is an overview of the requirements you need to get to start your work visa application. The process can be broken down into receiving your Certificate of Eligibility and applying for a work visa.

Certificate of Eligibility

For most applicants, securing the Certificate of Eligibility (COE) is the step right before filing for the actual work visa. Receiving the COE shows that you meet the requirements to receive a work visa to enter the country as a foreign talent. Your employer (who acts as your sponsor) will be in charge of applying for this certificate on your behalf through the Regional Immigration Bureau. This is a lengthy process that can take months to complete.

Once you receive this document, you must head to the nearest Japanese embassy or consulate to process your work visa and arrive in Japan before it expires.

Japanese Work Visa Application Process

To apply for the actual work visa, you will need to submit these documents to either an accredited travel agency or the Japanese embassy or consulate directly. If necessary, they may ask for additional documents or an interview. It costs an estimated ¥3,000 for a single-entry visa and ¥6,000 for a multiple-entry visa.

Certificate of Eligibility

Visa application form

Resume

Valid passport and photocopy

Passport-sized photos

Employment contract

Academic and professional certificates

Employer documents

If you are granted a work visa, you must enter Japan within three months. Upon landing, you must present your visa to the immigration officers at your port of entry so they can issue your residence card and landing permit.

To extend your stay, you can apply to renew your work visa up to three months in advance. Try to renew your visa with ample time, as the renewal process could take several months.

Here are some of the general documents you will need to submit to the nearest immigration office:

Passport (with a validity of at least six months)

Visa application form

Residence card (for renewal)

Passport-sized photos (taken within the last six months)

Company details and contracts (from your employer).

A resident taxation certificate and tax payment certificate (at least one year’s total income and tax payment status) from your ward office (区役所, kuyakusho)

Your sponsor’s details and possibly a written statement from your sponsor.

Depending on the type of work you do, you may be asked to submit supporting documents. To pick up your new residence card, you will be required to buy a revenue stamp that costs around ¥4,000, but the cost varies based on visa type and extension duration.

Bringing Dependents on a Work Visa

There are a few conditions that need to be met to bring dependents:

Almost all the work visa categories are allowed to bring family over from their home countries. Only those on the Specified Skilled Workers (i), Working Holiday and Technical Intern Training visas are not authorized to bring over dependents during their stay in Japan.

Dependent visas are extended to spouses and children. Parents and siblings do not fall under this category.

The person working in Japan should have proof of funds to cover living expenses.

Part-time work for dependents is permitted only if they obtain “Permission to Engage in Activity Other Than That Permitted Under the Status of Residence Previously Granted.”

Frequently Asked Questions About Job Hunting in Japan as a Foreigner

A lot of the answers vary on industry and experience level.

Here are some answers to the most frequently asked questions about finding a job in Japan as a foreigner. While most of the answers will vary depending on the industry you plan to work in, here are some things you should expect before starting your job hunt.

How do I find a job in Japan without knowing Japanese?

To find a job in Japan with limited Japanese skills, it’s essential to gain skills and previous work experience that can compensate for your limited Japanese fluency. Look into fields that don’t require much Japanese (although it’s always an asset). English teaching, for example, remains a common job for foreign talent who are just starting to learn the language. On the other hand, there are cases where IT professionals who can’t speak any Japanese find employment through their expertise in in-demand coding languages.

While not impossible, it’s certainly recommended that candidates brush up on Japanese as it can help them navigate the job search process more smoothly. Here’s an article that talks about other examples of jobs that hire with little to no Japanese proficiency.

When is the best time to look for a job in Japan?

For applicants who have already had previous full-time employment (applying mid-career), then there technically isn’t a “best” time to look for a job. Fresh graduates should generally start their job search before April of the following year, as it marks the start of the fiscal year for most companies in Japan.

How long does it take to find a job in Japan?

The timeline for successfully finding employment in Japan varies per industry.

What is the average salary in Japan?

As of 2025, the average salary in Japan is around ¥4.60 million or $29,374. To know more about average salaries in Japan per industry, read this article.

How much do I need to survive in Japan?

This video simulates what it’s like to earn on an average salary. From housing options to daily necessities, here’s how you can make the most out of your paycheck.

Can I freelance or work outside my full-time job?

This depends on the type of contract you have with your employer and whether or not the freelance work you plan on doing aligns with your current visa type. Check with your nearest Immigration Office.

Can I change the type of work visa I have?

It is possible to change the type of work visa, provided that the scope of work is beyond what you are allowed to do. For example, you can change an Instructor visa to an Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services visa with the help of your new employer (sponsor).

Do you have any advice on how to find a job in Japan as a foreigner? Let us know in the comments.