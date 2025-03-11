How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

Find CPR training in Japan, including English-friendly and Japanese-only courses. Learn life-saving skills with CPR and AED certification options nationwide.

By Kerri King Mar 12, 2025 5 min read

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a life-saving skill that everyone should know, especially in a country like Japan, where earthquakes and other natural disasters happen frequently. As a foreigner in Japan, you may wonder where to learn CPR and whether language barriers will be an issue. This guide provides essential information on CPR lessons in Japan, including English-friendly courses. Whether you need certification for work or simply want to be prepared in an emergency, this guide will help you find the right CPR training in Japan.

Is CPR Different in Japan?

CPR training in Japan

The basic CPR techniques—chest compressions, rescue breaths, and using an AED—are the same worldwide. However, in Japan, there is a strong focus on AED training because these devices are commonly found in public spaces like train stations and shopping centers. The Japanese Circulation Society actively promotes the “Call & Push” campaign, which emphasizes the importance of calling for help and immediately starting chest compressions.

Cultural factors may also influence CPR practices. For example, some people might feel uncomfortable performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on strangers. In response to this, many CPR courses in Japan teach alternatives, such as compression-only CPR, which has been shown in large-scale clinical studies to be just as effective as CPR with rescue breaths. If you’re already certified in CPR from another country, taking a local course can still help you familiarize yourself with Japan’s approach to emergency response.

What to Expect in a CPR Course in Japan

CPR courses in Japan typically provide hands-on training using mannequins to ensure practical learning. Key parts of these courses include:

Learning how to assess breathing and recognize when CPR is needed.

Practicing chest compressions to maintain circulation in a cardiac arrest victim.

Training on the use of an AED, which is an essential part of CPR in Japan.

Some courses may offer certification upon completion, although not all training sessions provide official certification.

Courses range from basic CPR training to advanced first aid and emergency response certifications.

Language Barrier and English-Friendly Options

One of the main concerns for foreigners seeking CPR training in Japan is the language barrier. Most CPR courses are conducted in Japanese, but the practical demonstrations make them relatively easy to follow. Here are some ways to navigate the language issue:

Some international organizations and private companies offer English-friendly CPR courses.

Fire departments and ward offices might allow you to bring a Japanese-speaking friend to assist with translation.

Certain instructors at nationwide organizations, such as the Japan Red Cross Society, may offer limited English support.

Private CPR training companies cater specifically to foreigners and provide English-language instruction.

CPR Training Options (Including Japanese-Only Courses)

There’s a good chance your local fire station teaches CPR.

If you are looking for CPR training in Japan, there are several options available. Some courses are free, while others require a fee for training and certification.

If you’re searching online, using the right Japanese keywords can help you find local CPR courses. Try searching for:

“普通救命講習” (Futsu Kyumei Koshu) – Basic lifesaving course

– Basic lifesaving course “救命講習 東京” (Kyumei Koshu Tokyo) – Lifesaving course Tokyo (replace with your city)

– Lifesaving course Tokyo (replace with your city) “心肺蘇生法 講習” (Shinpai Soseiho Koshu) – CPR training course

– CPR training course “AED講習” (AED Koshu) – AED training course

Below is a list of CPR training providers, including both Japanese-only and English-friendly options

Japan Red Cross Society (日本赤十字社)

They offer a range of life-saving courses across the country, including basic CPR, AED usage and first aid training.

Location : Nationwide

: Nationwide Courses : Basic CPR, AED usage and first aid.

: Basic CPR, AED usage and first aid. Language : Primarily Japanese, but some locations offer English-friendly courses.

: Primarily Japanese, but some locations offer English-friendly courses. Cost : Usually less than ¥5,000.

: Usually less than ¥5,000. Website: Japan Red Cross Society

InterAssist (Tokyo)

Offers CPR, AED and first aid training in English. The courses are flexible and suitable for individuals and businesses.

Location : Tokyo

: Tokyo Courses : Basic to Advanced Level CPR, AED Usage, Emergency First Aid

: Basic to Advanced Level CPR, AED Usage, Emergency First Aid Cost : From ¥21,500 to ¥26,500

: From ¥21,500 to ¥26,500 Website: InterAssist Japan

Save a Life Tokyo

This program provides English-language training in a stress-free classroom setting or at your location. It is suitable for individuals and groups.

Location : Tokyo

: Tokyo Courses : CPR, AED usage and Basic First Aid

: CPR, AED usage and Basic First Aid Cost : From ¥12,000 for First Aid to ¥22,000 for Adult/Child

: From ¥12,000 for First Aid to ¥22,000 for Adult/Child Website: Save a Life Tokyo

Tokyo CPR & First Aid

This program offers classes for groups of 3 to 24 people. Certification is valid for two years. Training is available in English and Japanese.

Location : Tokyo

: Tokyo Courses : CPR, AED and First Aid

: CPR, AED and First Aid Cost : ¥14,700 per course

: ¥14,700 per course Website: Tokyo CPR & First Aid

Japan Basic Life Support Association Online & In-Person (Tokyo and Yokohama)

They offer an eLearning option, where participants complete online training before attending an in-person session for hands-on practice. Classroom-only courses are also available.

Location : Tokyo and Yokohama Areas (for in-person sessions) & nationwide online

: Tokyo and Yokohama Areas (for in-person sessions) & nationwide online Courses : CPR, AED Usage, Basic Life Saving

: CPR, AED Usage, Basic Life Saving Languages : Japanese and English Available

: Japanese and English Available Cost : From ¥10,780 for CPR, AED and BSL courses.

: From ¥10,780 for CPR, AED and BSL courses. Website: Japan BLS Association

Some Fire Departments in Japan (Shoubousho, 消防署)offer CPR courses to the public. Check with your local fire station for their CPR course schedules.

Fire Departments

Location : Fire stations across Japan.

: Fire stations across Japan. Courses : CPR, AED Usage, Basic Life Saving

: CPR, AED Usage, Basic Life Saving Languages : Usually Japanese Only.

: Usually Japanese Only. Cost: Usually Free.

Community Centers & Ward Offices

Community Centers and Ward Offices in your area may offer CPR training sessions for local residents. Check your ward office’s website or announcements for upcoming sessions.

Location : Local community centers and ward offices throughout Japan.

: Local community centers and ward offices throughout Japan. Courses : Periodic CPR training sessions for residents.

: Periodic CPR training sessions for residents. Languages : Usually Japanese Only.

: Usually Japanese Only. Cost: Usually Free or Small Donation.

Workplace, Gym Training, Your Schools, Etc.

Before you pay for a private CPR training course, ask your company or school if they offer CPR certification courses. Additionally, your local fitness center may offer courses.

Location : Some companies and fitness centers.

: Some companies and fitness centers. Courses : Workplace safety CPR certifications, AED usage and Basic First Aid.

: Workplace safety CPR certifications, AED usage and Basic First Aid. Languages : Varies

: Varies Cost: May be covered by your company. Fitness Centers may charge a fee.

Learning CPR is an important skill that can help save lives in emergencies. Luckily, there are many options for foreigners to take CPR lessons in Japan. Whether you choose a Japanese-only course or an English-friendly option, being prepared could make a difference in life-saving situations.

Have you taken CPR training in Japan? Share your experiences or ask questions in the comments below!