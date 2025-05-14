How to Find Lost Items in Japan: Trains, Shops and Police Help

How to find lost items in Japan: a step-by-step guide to getting your wallet, phone or bag back, from stations to police lost-and-found.

By Elizabeth Sok May 15, 2025 7 min read

We’ve all had that sinking feeling, you reach for your keys, wallet, or worse, your passport, and realize it’s missing. You check every pocket, bag and corner, but come up empty. You’ve lost it. So, how do you find lost items in Japan?

The good news? In Japan, you have a much better chance of getting it back. According to the BBC, in Tokyo, 83% of lost mobile phones and 65% of lost wallets were successfully returned to their owners, often on the same day.

Thanks to a strong lost-and-found culture, where even young children are taught to hand in anything they find, valuables are often quickly turned over to staff or police instead of disappearing. But recovering your belongings still depends on acting fast and knowing how the system works.

Here’s exactly what to do if you lose something in Japan.

How AI Is Helping Find Lost Items in Japan

When all else fails, ask your local koban (police box).

Japan’s already-famous lost-and-found system is getting even smarter. Today, around 30 organizations, including Tokyo’s train lines, Haneda Airport and the Tokyo police, use a new AI-powered platform to match lost items to their owners faster. When someone turns in a lost item, station staff snap a photo with a tablet, and the AI system catalogs its color, shape, and other features. When you go to the station office or lost-and-found counter, the staff use that system behind the scenes to search for matches based on your description — even if you only remember a few details.

Since launching in 2023, the AI database has logged over 1.5 million lost items and helped return almost 480,000 of them. Train companies like Keio have even tripled their return rates by using AI matching. The good news for travelers? You don’t have to do anything special. Just explain your lost item to the staff (or show a photo if you have one), and they’ll handle the rest. Even if your Japanese isn’t perfect, the AI can help fill in the gaps, making it easier than ever to get your belongings back.

Go Back to Where You Lost It

Before doing anything else, go back to the place where you think you left your item. In Japan, you have a much better chance of finding it still there.

People often leave lost items on benches, fences, or even vending machines exactly where they found them, or move them to a more visible spot. If you lost something in a park, on a sidewalk, or along a small street, check nearby railings, fences, and walls. Many people hang lost items where others can easily spot them. (I once found my baby’s hat hanging on a fence six months after losing it near my house.)

This everyday kindness reflects Japan’s culture of safety and respect for others. Even in elementary school, teachers encourage children to return lost items and trust others to do the same. Because most people believe someone will return their belongings, they feel motivated to help others, too, and sometimes it’s faster to hang an item nearby than to fill out paperwork at a police station.

If You Lost It at a Business (Shop, Cafe, Konbini, etc.)

First, head to the service counter, register or staff area. Most businesses keep a simple lost-and-found log and may hold items behind the counter for a few days before passing them to the police.

Bring a government-issued photo ID (such as your passport, residence card or driver’s license). Even if you can clearly identify your lost item, staff may not return it without verifying your identity.

Useful Words and Phrases

Japanese Romaji English Meaning 忘れる wasureru to lose an item by forgetting it 無くす nakusu to lose an item 落とす otosu to drop an item 忘れ物 wasuremono a lost or forgotten item (noun)

Practical Example Phrases

Japanese Romaji English Meaning 忘れ物を探しているんですが wasuremono wo sagashiteirun desu ga I am looking for a lost item. 財布／携帯／カバンを無くしました saifu / keitai / kaban wo nakushimashita I lost my wallet/cellphone/bag. …で落としました …de otoshimashita I dropped [my item] in/on…. レストラン／カフェ／お店で…を忘れました resutoran / kafe / omise de…wo wasuremashita I forgot … at a restaurant/cafe/shop.

If You Lost It on a Train or Subway or Bus

Staff attendents will try to find your lost item.

Staff clean and check trains at the final stop. They sweep the cars at terminal stations and log any items found in the lost property center.

If you act quickly, you might be able to pick up your item nearby. Otherwise, the train line may send it to a central lost-and-found office, which could be farther away.

If you just got off the train, head to the nearest station office immediately. If not, check the company’s website for a lost item search tool or contact phone number.

Lost Item Search Pages and Phone Numbers

Although Japanese language skills are required to search and inquire about lost items, the search pages and phone numbers below are very helpful.

Toei Subway Phone inquiries: 03-3816-5700



Check online to see if your local public transportation network has an online lost and found system. Try searching (the name of the network in Japanese) and “忘れ物” (wasuremono / lost item).

Useful Japanese for Speaking to Lost & Found Staff

Japanese Romaji English Meaning 電車の中に…を忘れました。 Densha no naka ni … wo wasuremashita. I forgot … on the train. どの駅で受け取れますか？ Dono eki de uketoremasu ka? Which station can I pick it up at? 遺失物取扱所はどこですか？ Ishitsubutsu toriatsukaijo wa doko desu ka? Where is the lost and found office?

Check the Police Lost and Found Directory (If Available)

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police operates an online lost item database (Japanese only). It may take a few days for new items to appear, but it’s worth checking if you’ve lost something important. The system will list items that match your description, along with a phone number to call.

Information You’ll Need to Search:

The category of item (e.g., bag, envelope, electronics)

of item (e.g., bag, envelope, electronics) The estimated date(s) you lost the item

you lost the item The type of location (e.g., train, bus, building)

(e.g., train, bus, building) The ward or city area where you lost it

Important: Tokyo police only keep most belongings for three months before discarding or transferring them.

If you live outside the Tokyo area, you can also try the National Police Agency’s lost item database—but it’s only in Japanese and doesn’t cover every prefecture yet.

If You Still Can’t Find It: Report It to the Police

As a last resort (or if it’s something valuable like a wallet, passport, or phone), head to your nearest police box (交番 / koban) or police station (警察署 / keisatsusho).

The Process

Report Form : Fill out a lost item report (遺失届 / ishitsutodoke). The Tokyo Metropolitan Police uses this example.

: Fill out a lost item report (遺失届 / ishitsutodoke). The Tokyo Metropolitan Police uses this example. Item Description: Describe the item, when and where you lost it, any cash left inside (if applicable), and any identifying features.

Police Contact: If police find an item that matches your report, they will contact you.

If police find an item that matches your report, they will contact you. Finder’s Reward: If someone else turns in the item, they are legally entitled to a 5–20% reward , although in practice, most people don’t request it.

If someone else turns in the item, they are legally entitled to a , although in practice, most people don’t request it. Unclaimed Items: If no one claims the item after three months, the finder may have the right to keep it (except for personal data items like phones or ID cards).

Useful Japanese for Speaking to Police

Japanese Romaji English Meaning どこで忘れましたか？ Doko de wasuremashita ka? Where did you forget [the item]? いつ無くしましたか？ Itsu nakushimashita ka? When did you lose [the item]? どういう…ですか？ Dou iu…desu ka? What kind of …is it? (Describe size, color, features.)

Good luck! Let us know your tips for finding lost items in Japan below.