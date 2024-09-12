How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

Bicycles are a staple of Japanese life. Despite being a nation with some of the best transportation available, cycling is a popular way to get around. Whether it’s the health benefits, the convenience, or simply the joy of riding, there’s a bike out there for everyone—even if your budget falls a little flat. Chances are, if you’re looking for a bike, you’re already budget-conscious. They can be expensive! But don’t fret. Find out how to get a free or cheap used bicycle in Japan and how to legally ride it. We’ll show you the ropes from online marketplaces to government sales without deflating your bank account. Where To Find Free/Used Bicycles Getting a used bike in Japan is about knowing where to look. Believe it or not, getting rid of large amounts of garbage in Japan can be expensive and time-consuming. The hassle often prompts people to give away or abandon their belongings before dumping them. This includes bikes! That means there are a few ways to find free or cheap used bicycles in Japan. Here are your best bets: Bulletin Boards You’ll find community bulletin boards in neighborhoods all around Japan. They are places to post events, public service announcements, or advertisements. People have to get permission to post on the boards, and occasionally, people will post about giving things away. Bulletin boards are also found in community centers, grocery stores, apartment buildings, and other public places. Some are even starting to show up online. If you’re looking for a free or cheap used bike, you could find one this way! The only thing to remember is that any transactions are usually private, so you want to ensure the bike is as advertised and follow the process to register it. More on that below.

Thrift Stores

Thrift stores, or recycle shops as Japan calls them, are a reliable option. Stores accept or purchase used items that people no longer want and sell them at a fraction of the cost of new ones. When you shop at a reputable thrift store, you can have peace of mind knowing the shop repairs the bicycles so they’re ready to ride upon purchase.

Not all thrift stores sell bicycles. When you want to find one near you that does, you can search in Japanese for リサイクル自転車購入方法 Risaikuru jitensha konyuu houhou (how to buy recycled bikes) plus your city or municipality name.

Local Government Recycle Sales

Here is where the abandoned bikes come in. Remember we said getting rid of large garbage can be expensive and time-consuming? That means old bicycles get abandoned and eventually picked up and sold by the city or local seniors centers called Silver Jinzai Centers. To find sales like this, check your local municipality’s website to see when and where the sales are happening. As a bonus, the bikes are usually repaired before being sold.

Some Silver Jinzai Centers that have bike sales include:

Online Marketplaces

There are plenty of places online to find free or cheap used bicycles. There are online marketplaces like Yahoo Auctions, Mercari and Rakuma where people can list and sell their goods. If your Japanese ability needs work, there are groups on websites like Facebook where people sell or give away used stuff. Look for groups like Sayonara Sales or Mottanai Japan in your local area. Online marketplaces are similar to community bulletin boards, except online, so the same caution needs to be applied.

How to Register and Insure a Used Bike

Always register and insure your bike.

Japan is serious about bike theft and uses bicycle anti-theft registration (自転車防犯登録, Jitensha bouhan touroku). To prove a bike is yours and stay out of trouble, you must register it.

Register a Used Bike

If you get your bike from a thrift store or government sale, you will likely register it on the spot. Show your ID, fill out a form and pay the fee (around ¥500)

If you buy privately, ensure the former owner has either canceled the old registration or given you the registration card, deed of transfer and bicycle warranty.

Take these things, plus your ID and fee, to your local bike shop or police station to re-register in your name.

Note: Some prefectures require the old owner to cancel the bike before it can be re-registered. Read more about the registration process.

Insure Your Bike

Insurance is relatively cheap (around ¥5,000/year) and protects you financially in the event of theft or injury (especially if you injure someone else). There doesn’t seem to be much English support in this regard, but a Japanese-speaking friend or translation app should be able to assist. Here’s a website of the most popular providers.

Recycle Your Old Bike

Photo: iStock/ visualspace Ready to upgrade?

Here’s what to do, whether upgrading or just getting rid of your old bike.

Cancel the anti-theft registration at your local bike shop or police office (take the bicycle, your ID and bike registration)

Put it up for sale through a bulletin board, online, or at a thrift store

Provide the anti-theft registration and transfer certificate when you sell or give it away

With some hunting, you can find the perfect free or cheap used bike for your budget. Remember, cycling is not just about transportation; it’s a sustainable, healthy, and fun way to explore Japan. Don’t forget to ride safe! Japan’s road rules may differ from what you’re used to, so brushing up on your road safety laws before jumping on your bike is crucial.

Ready to ride? Let us know your thoughts about getting a used bicycle in the comments below!