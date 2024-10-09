How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

Do you have a graduate degree and some university teaching experience? Maybe you should consider an English teaching job in a Japanese university.

By Elizabeth Sok Oct 9, 2024

Teaching English is one of the most common jobs among English-speaking foreigners living in Japan. From working in a school as an assistant language teacher (ALTs) to an eikaiwa (English conversation school) teacher, there are lots of job opportunities for people looking to capitalize on their language skills. And, while you’re on the job hunt for a university English teaching job in Japan, you should also have an idea of the pay and perks of English teaching so you make the right choices.

Universities are among the many places in Japan where you can find a teaching job. Following high school, Japan has several routes for students looking to pursue additional education:

University

Junior college

Technical school

Vocational school

Types of University Teaching Positions in Japan

If you’re considering teaching English at a university in Japan, there are several types of positions to be aware of. These roles can be part-time or full-time, but the majority are contract-based, which means job security varies. Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect:

Part-Time Positions : Typically, these involve teaching a few classes per week, planning lessons, grading assignments, responding to student emails and submitting final grades.

: Typically, these involve teaching a few classes per week, planning lessons, grading assignments, responding to student emails and submitting final grades. Full-Time Positions : These offer more stability, with contracts that can last anywhere from one year to ten years. Full-time lecturers are often expected to engage in additional duties like research, curriculum development, and committee work.

: These offer more stability, with contracts that can last anywhere from one year to ten years. Full-time lecturers are often expected to engage in additional duties like research, curriculum development, and committee work. Permanent Positions: These are rare but highly sought after. They include titles like assistant professor, associate professor, or full professor. They come with higher salaries and benefits and require more responsibilities, such as publishing research or leading academic programs.

Most university teachers in Japan start as lecturers, and this article focuses on helping you navigate those roles.

Requirements for University Teaching in Japan

If you’re aiming to teach at a university in Japan, you’ll need more than just a passion for education. Most positions have specific requirements in three key areas: credentials, job experience, and research background.

Credential Requirements for University Teaching in Japan

Most university positions require advanced degrees. Here’s what hiring committees typically look for:

Master’s or PhD : Ideally, your degree should be in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages), applied linguistics , or a related field.

: Ideally, your degree should be in (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages), , or a related field. Other Disciplines: If your degree isn’t in one of these fields, there’s still hope. Degrees in the humanities (e.g., history) or in areas like area studies or business (for business English teaching roles) may also be accepted, especially if they align with the focus of the teaching position.

Job Experience Requirements for University Teaching in Japan

Universities often require applicants to have teaching experience. Here’s what you can expect:

Minimum Experience : Typically, you’ll need at least two years of teaching at a Japanese university.

: Typically, you’ll need at least of teaching at a Japanese university. Advanced Experience: For tenured or permanent positions, the requirement can rise to 10 years of experience.

Research Experience Requirements for University Teaching in Japan

A strong research background is a critical part of many university teaching positions in Japan. Here’s what you’ll need to meet typical research expectations:

Peer-Reviewed Publications : Ideally, you should have three major research articles published in academic journals. These should: Be between 4,000 and 10,000 words . Go through a peer-review process , where experts in the field provide feedback and approval before publication.

: Ideally, you should have published in academic journals. These should: Impact Factor: For top-tier universities, your publications’ impact factor—the number of times your work is cited—may also play a role in hiring decisions.

If you’re just starting out, don’t worry—many universities aren’t too strict about research experience for entry-level positions. However, if you land a job, it’s smart to start building your research profile for future career growth.

Visa Status

Unless you’re a permanent resident or have a spousal visa, full-time lecturers will need a professor visa status (教授, kyoujyu). If you don’t have this status at the time of applying, it shouldn’t be a problem, as many universities will sponsor your visa. Part-timers can have a variety of visa statuses, including the ones above, as well as specialists in humanities.

Other requirements

In addition to your education, work experience and research background, universities may also be looking for some of the following:

Japanese skills to carry out administrative tasks

Japanese skills to teach a course

Familiarity with online platforms, such as Moodle

Salaries, Working Hours and Perks

Finally, we’re at the perks of working in a university. And there are some substantial ones.

Salaries

Your pay will depend on your position, which can range from lecturer to full professor. On average, lecturers can expect to make anywhere from ¥4,000,000 to ¥6,000,000 a year before taxes. Full professors can make as much as ¥10,000,000 in some universities. Some institutions offer annual raises, while others don’t. You may receive annual bonuses, but you also may not.

Part-time teachers are usually paid per course. Teaching a single course can earn you about ¥5,000-¥12,000 every week. If the semester is 14 weeks, that amounts to ¥70,000-¥168,000.

Working Hours

Usually, full-time teachers will teach between eight to 10 courses a semester. If you’re lucky, you’ll end up at a university where there are no English classes on a certain day of the week, like Monday. That means you can have a three-day weekend every week.

When the semester is over, you may be on vacation along with the students, which can equal months of vacation time. Because you’re salaried, you would still earn your usual pay, even when you’re not working. However, some institutions still require you to come to the office during the off-months for meetings and research.

Part-time teachers can teach as few as one course a semester. Unlike full-time teaching staff, however, they are not paid during vacation periods.

Perks

Other pluses can come with full-time university teaching, including:

Research budgets for goods relating to your research on the company dime.

Enrollment in your employer’s health insurance and pension plans.

Flexibility to pursue other kinds of work or interests during the off-season.

A Semester Teaching English At a University in Japan

You’ll quickly find that teaching English is only one small part of your university job. Again, your list of duties will depend on the university. But you can expect to carry out most or all of the following tasks. The ones marked with an asterisk (*) are typical for part-time teachers.

Weekly Responsibilities

Plan classes*

Teach classes*

Hold office hours to meet students

Attend meetings

Grade assignments*

Ongoing Responsibilities

Submit final grades*

Conduct research

Attend conferences

Participate in university recruitment events, such as open campus

Supervise exams

Contribute to curriculum development

Complete administrative paperwork

Plan conferences

What Are The Downsides of a University English Teaching Job?

As with any job, there are potential downsides and misconceptions about teaching at a university. There can be a lot of bureaucracy, which can be hard if your Japanese level isn’t high enough. Unlike other kinds of English teaching jobs, this one has plenty of tasks unrelated to teaching.

Research also requires different skills from teaching, such as reading and synthesizing academic articles, statistical or qualitative analysis and writing skills attuned to the field of Applied Linguistics or TESOL. Finally, unless you have a tenured position, you’ll have to look for new positions every few years, as positions are contract-based.

How To Apply

If you feel confident after reading the above section, it’s time to start looking for postings. If you search for a lecturer or professor job at GaijinPot Jobs, you may come up with some results. But most positions can be found on the following sites:

JREC-IN

Japan Association for Language Teaching (JALT)

Japan Association of College English Teachers (JACET)

All three sites cover the whole country, and you can narrow down your search geographically. While JREC-IN includes positions that don’t include English teaching, JALT and JACET are focused on English language instruction. However, the JACET website and its postings are in Japanese, which means that the target audience is teachers with advanced proficiency in Japanese.

Have you ever worked in a university? We’d love to hear your experiences in the comments below!