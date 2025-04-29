How to Get a Work Visa in Japan Without a College Degree

Searching for how to get a work visa in Japan without a degree? Here is a quick guide to everything you need to know to start your career.

By Aaron Baggett Apr 30, 2025 8 min read

More and more people are asking how to get a work visa in Japan without a degree, especially those with real-world experience but no university diploma. Whether you’re a software developer, chef, factory worker or caregiver, there are legitimate, achievable paths to working in Japan legally. While the Engineer/ Specialist in Humanities visa—also known as the Gijinkoku visa (技術,人文知識, 国際業務ビザ)—is the most common way for foreigners to work in Japan, it’s not the only one. Japan also offers work visas for skilled trades and labor-intensive industries that don’t require a degree.

The good news is you can still qualify without a degree. It’s not the easiest path, but if you’ve built up enough professional experience in a relevant field, immigration may accept that in place of a degree. Here’s how it works—and how to prove you’re eligible.

Looking for a job offer to kickstart your visa application? Browse real opportunities from vetted employers on GaijinPot Jobs.

Work Visa Options Without a Degree

No degree needed when you have experience.

Japan offers several types of work visas that do not require a university degree, depending on your background and profession. Here are the most common, with job examples to help you identify which one might fit you:

1. Engineer/Humanities/International Services (Gijinkoku) Visa

This visa is for professional roles in IT, business, translation, design and other white-collar jobs. Examples of qualifying roles include:

Software engineers, web developers and mechanical engineers

Marketing professionals, financial analysts and legal researchers

Translators, interpreters and English teachers

While a university degree is usually required, you can qualify without one if you have:

10+ years of experience in a related field (Engineer or Humanities)

3+ years for International Services roles (like translation or language instruction)

2. Skilled Labor Visa

Aimed at tradespeople with specialized expertise. Examples of qualifying roles include:

Foreign cuisine chefs (e.g., Chinese, French, Indian cuisine)

Aircraft maintenance engineers, jewelry makers, construction machine operators

To qualify, you typically need:

At least 10 years of documented experience in your specialty

No university degree—experience is what counts

3. Technical Intern Training Program (TITP)

This government-backed program allows foreign nationals from developing countries to come to Japan for hands-on technical training in industries like agriculture, manufacturing and food production.

No degree required—just basic education and training

Must return home after completing the program (not a long-term work visa)

Can sometimes lead to a Specified Skilled Worker visa if conditions are met

Note: This visa is primarily designed for skill-building—not long-term employment in Japan—and has faced criticism for labor abuses. Always research carefully or consult an immigration professional before applying.

4. Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) Visa

Designed to fill labor shortages in hands-on industries. Examples of qualifying roles include:

Factory workers, food processing staff, construction workers

Caregivers, hotel and restaurant staff, shipbuilding workers

To qualify, you’ll need:

To pass a government-recognized skills test in your field

Basic Japanese language ability (usually JLPT N4 or equivalent)

No university degree—just practical, proven skills

What ‘Experience’ Means

You can do almost anything in Japan with experience and talent.

Having experience doesn’t just mean clocking in for years—it’s about what you actually did on the job. Japan’s immigration authorities want to see that your background lines up with the position for which you’re being hired.

Think of it like this:

Ten years of writing code and building apps? That’s Engineer visa material.

That’s Engineer visa material. Three years teaching English or translating documents? You’re likely in the running for an International Services visa.

But just having worked for a long time isn’t enough. Immigration looks for specialized work—something that requires training, skill or deep knowledge.

Let’s break it down:

Engineer visa: You should be able to demonstrate skills in programming, designing systems or working with machines. Basic IT helpdesk work probably won’t cut it.

You should be able to demonstrate skills in programming, designing systems or working with machines. Basic IT helpdesk work probably won’t cut it. Specialist in Humanities visa : Experience in creating marketing strategies, drafting legal content or managing accounting projects is ideal. Clerical or administrative tasks alone are usually not enough.

: Experience in creating marketing strategies, drafting legal content or managing accounting projects is ideal. Clerical or administrative tasks alone are usually not enough. International Services visa: Jobs that draw on your native language or cultural know-how—like interpretation, overseas business, or bilingual PR—carry more weight than casual customer service or hotel work.

Bottom line? The closer your past work is to the job you’re applying for in Japan, the better your chances.

Who to Talk to First

Before you even start gathering paperwork, you need a job offer in Japan to get a Gijinkoku visa. This visa isn’t something you can apply for on your own. Your future employer has to sponsor you.

If you don’t have a degree, the application process is a bit more hands-on, but it is definitely doable. Here’s who can help:

Your employer in Japan: Be upfront. Let them know you’re applying based on work experience, not a degree. They’ll need to submit your application to immigration, so they have to understand the process and be fully on board.

Be upfront. Let them know you’re applying based on work experience, not a degree. They’ll need to submit your application to immigration, so they have to understand the process and be fully on board. A Certified Immigration Scrivener (gyosei shoshi, 行政書士): These are legal professionals licensed to handle immigration paperwork. If your case is more complicated—like applying with 10 years of work experience instead of a degree—they’re your best bet. You can find one via Google, expat forums, or legal directories.

These are legal professionals licensed to handle immigration paperwork. If your case is more complicated—like applying with 10 years of work experience instead of a degree—they’re your best bet. You can find one via Google, expat forums, or legal directories. Free consultations at international centers: Many cities and prefectures offer free legal and immigration advice for foreign residents. These services are often multilingual and can help you navigate the legal system.

Here are a few official examples:

Once your employer agrees to sponsor your visa and understands the alternative experience-based route, you can move on to the paperwork stage.

Documents You’ll Need to Apply

What do you want to do in Japan?

No degree means you’ll need solid paperwork, and knowing where to get it matters just as much as what’s required. Here’s what to prepare, and how to actually collect it:

1. Employment Certificates

Ask former employers (HR or your former supervisor) to provide a letter confirming:

Your job title

Start and end dates

Description of your duties

Confirmation that your work was full-time or project-based

Make it easy for them—send a draft or example if needed. Ask them to print it on company letterhead, sign it, and include their contact details. If the company no longer exists, try to reach out to your former manager or a colleague who can vouch for you.

If you’re in Japan now, you can work with a certified immigration scrivener who can check if the letters are acceptable.

2. Detailed Resume (shokumukeirekisho, 職務経歴書)

This is a Japanese-style resume that outlines your full employment history. List every role that applies, include exact dates, detailed responsibilities, and highlight any relevant software, certifications, or achievements.

Pro tip: Use free templates online (like from Hello Work or Rikunabi), or ask a friend who has successfully gotten a work visa to share theirs.

3. Contracts, Pay Slips or Tax Records

If you’re missing employer letters—or were a freelancer—these documents help prove you worked when you say you did. You can get:

Contracts: From your email or saved PDFs

Pay slips: From your employer’s HR or accounting department

Tax records: From your home country’s tax office or e-filing portal

If you’re not sure what counts, bring what you have to a visa consultant or scrivener.

4. Work Samples or Portfolio

For creative or technical jobs, real examples go a long way. Developers can share GitHub links or screenshots. Designers can share client work, packaging, or app mockups. Language instructors might include lesson plans or student feedback.

If the work is sensitive, blur client names or redact info—but show your skills.

5. Japanese Translations

All non-Japanese documents need to be translated. You can translate them yourself if you’re confident, or hire someone. Make sure to write your name and the date on the translation. Immigration doesn’t require notarization, but it should be accurate.

If in doubt, contact an immigration scrivener, law firm, or free consultation service through your local city hall or international center. Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and other cities often have multilingual services for residents navigating immigration.

What If You Freelanced or Were Self-Employed?

It still counts as long as you can prove it.

Collect contracts, invoices and project descriptions

Ask clients for testimonial letters

If you registered a business, include the certificate or tax documents

Tips to Make Your Application Stronger

Be specific: Describe your duties clearly. “Software development for e-commerce apps” is better than “IT work.”

Describe your duties clearly. “Software development for e-commerce apps” is better than “IT work.” Stay consistent: Make sure your resume matches your letters.

Make sure your resume matches your letters. Match the job: The job you’re being hired for in Japan must align with your experience. Immigration checks.

The job you’re being hired for in Japan must align with your experience. Immigration checks. Help your employer: Your company in Japan will submit paperwork, too. Let them know you’re applying based on experience.

A Note on Exceptions

According to the Ministry of Justice’s Guidebook on Living and Working in Japan, if you’re in IT, passing certain Japan-recognized exams (like the Applied Information Technology Engineer Exam) might let you skip the 10-year rule entirely. Graduated from a Japanese vocational school (専門学校) and earned a “Senmonshi (specialist)” title? That can also qualify, even if it’s not a university degree. You can learn more about vocational schools in Japan from GaijinPot Study.

Start gathering your documents now. Be clear. Be honest. And don’t be afraid to ask a visa specialist or immigration lawyer for help if things get complicated.

Did you get your Japan work visa without a degree? Share your experience in the comments below.