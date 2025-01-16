How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

What's the best way to experience Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs? Here is a quick trip through Tokyo Disney's newest attractions.

By Rachel Crane Jan 17, 2025 6 min read

Last summer, Tokyo DisneySea unveiled Fantasy Springs, a new port that took guests into the world of Disney’s best-loved fairy tales. Fantasy Springs marked the biggest expansion at DisneySea since the park opened in 2001. Fan anticipation was huge! To manage visitor demand, Tokyo Disney Resort restricted the number of guests who could enter Fantasy Springs. Only customers staying at one of DisneySea’s opulent hotels or those holding a special access pass could experience the new area.

As of January 2025, Fantasy Springs is temporarily open to all guests without entry restrictions. However, a special pass is still required to access its unique attractions. DisneySea also announced that the 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic, a perk for guests staying at the Fantasy Springs and MiraCosta hotels, will no longer be available after March 31, 2025.

What is Fantasy Springs?

The Frozen Kingdom.

Fantasy Springs is the newest of Tokyo DisneySea’s eight “ports,” themed areas inspired by waterfronts, both real and fantastical. The original seven ports reflected a mixture of cultures, times and imaginary settings, but Fantasy Springs is the most magic-infused yet. While DisneySea once felt more detached from Disney’s cinematic brand than its sister park, Tokyo Disneyland, the new port sprinkles some fairy dust on the park by centering on some of the studio’s most recognizable worlds and characters.

At Fantasy Springs, visitors can immerse themselves in Rapunzel’s Forest, Peter Pan’s Neverland, and the Frozen Kingdom. The port is home to four brand-new attractions, all unique to DisneySea:

Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey : A stunning adventure through the world of Frozen, blending animatronics, music, and video storytelling for an unforgettable experience.

: A stunning adventure through the world of Frozen, blending animatronics, music, and video storytelling for an unforgettable experience. Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival : A romantic boat ride that brings the heartwarming story of Tangled to life.

: A romantic boat ride that brings the heartwarming story of Tangled to life. Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure : A thrilling journey with Peter and the Lost Boys, featuring a mix of 3D motion simulator and dark ride technology.

: A thrilling journey with Peter and the Lost Boys, featuring a mix of 3D motion simulator and dark ride technology. Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies: An outdoor track ride where younger kids can explore Neverland from the perspective of a fairy.

You’ll also find four new restaurants spread across the different zones of Fantasy Springs:

Royal Banquet of Arendelle and Oaken’s OK Food in the Frozen Kingdom

and in the Frozen Kingdom The Snuggly Duckling in Rapunzel’s Forest

in Rapunzel’s Forest Lookout Cookout in Peter Pan’s Neverland

How To Get Into Fantasy Springs

To live would be an awfully big adventure.

My friend and I decided to visit Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs on a busy Sunday right before Christmas. Knowing how popular it was, we arrived at 7:30 am—1.5 hours before the park opened. Even with the chilly morning air, the excitement of the crowd was infectious.

Thanks to our preparation, we managed to ride the three main Fantasy Springs attractions using one Standby Pass and two Premier Access passes. It was well worth the early start!

As of January 2025, Tokyo DisneySea has eased entry restrictions to Fantasy Springs, allowing all visitors to access the area. However, it’s worth noting that these restrictions might return during busier seasons when guest numbers rise. If that happens, you’ll need one of the following to enter Fantasy Springs:

A 1-Day Passport

Disney Premier Access (DPA)

A Standby Pass

Even when the area is open to all, these passes are still required to experience rides, shops, and certain restaurants within Fantasy Springs. Here’s how each option works:

1-Day Passport (Until March 31, 2025)

Finally! Some Peter Pan representation.

This premium option allows Fantasy Springs Hotel, MiraCosta Hotel or Tokyo Disney Resort Vacation Package guests to enjoy all Fantasy Springs attractions at any time with reduced wait times.

Prices Adults: ¥22,900–¥25,900 Teens (12–17): ¥21,600–¥24,000 Children (4–11): ¥19,700–¥20,600 Discounts: Available for visitors with disabilities



Pro Tip: These passports are not automatically included with hotel stays, so be sure to check your package details.

Disney Premier Access (DPA)

You’ll have to literally race the crowds.

DPA lets you skip the line for a single attraction by paying ¥2,000 per ride. You can purchase these passes directly from the Tokyo Disney Resort App, and new passes can be bought after your first pass is used or after one hour.

The DPA made our visit so much smoother. Right after entering the park, I snagged a DPA for my top-priority ride. It was a relief knowing I wouldn’t miss out, and it gave us the flexibility to explore the park at a relaxed pace.

Standby Pass

This is a free option that provides timed entry to one attraction on a first-come, first-served basis. Standby Passes are available through the Tokyo Disney Resort App. You can claim a new pass either after using your current one or after two hours have passed—whichever comes first.

Pro Tip: Standby Passes run out quickly, especially during busy days. On our visit, the line outside the park started forming two hours before opening, so arriving early is crucial if you want to secure a Standby Pass.

Which Pass Should You Choose?

Can you resist these cute Frozen dolls? Let it go.

If you’re willing to spend extra, Disney Premier Access is the most flexible option and usually easier to secure than Standby Passes. However, if you prefer to save money, arriving early and relying on Standby Passes can still work—but be prepared for some strategic planning and fast moves!

Combining the free Standby Pass with a couple of paid Premier Access passes can give you a balanced experience. We avoided long waits while still keeping the trip budget-friendly. Plan ahead, and you’re sure to have a magical time in Fantasy Springs!

Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel

For a truly immersive Tokyo Disney experience, why not stay at one of the exclusive hotels inside the park? The Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel offers the ultimate in convenience and luxury—but it doesn’t come cheap.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Fantasy Chateau : A more affordable option (by Disney standards) at ¥60,000 to ¥100,000 per night.

: A more affordable option (by Disney standards) at ¥60,000 to ¥100,000 per night. Grand Chateau: For those ready to splurge, this opulent stay starts at ¥300,000 per night.

Staying at the Fantasy Springs Hotel isn’t just about the location—it’s about the perks:

Private Park Entrance : Walk straight from your hotel into the park and come and go as you please, even on entry-restricted days.

: Walk straight from your hotel into the park and come and go as you please, even on entry-restricted days. 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic: Until March 31, 2025, hotel guests can snag this premium pass, giving unlimited access to all Fantasy Springs attractions, shops and restaurants.

Yes, you’ll pay top dollar for the experience, but waking up in the heart of the magic? Priceless.

Summary

A fantasy for kids and adults.

Tokyo DisneySea is often called the world’s most impressive Disney park, and Fantasy Springs only adds to its magic. With immersive design and top-tier attractions, it brings a touch of classic fairytale charm that enhances the park’s unique atmosphere.

For a guaranteed experience, staying at the Fantasy Springs or MiraCosta Hotel and purchasing a 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic is the easiest option—at least until the pass is discontinued on March 31, 2025. However, this option comes at a high cost.

Alternatively, visitors can enjoy the port using Standby Passes and Disney Premier Access. Arriving 1–2 hours before park opening increases your chances of securing these passes and enjoying the attractions.

With a bit of planning or a splurge-worthy stay, Fantasy Springs offers an unforgettable addition to the magic of Tokyo DisneySea.

