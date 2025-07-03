If you've just moved to Japan, here's what you need to know about getting your juminhyo. It's easier than you think!

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 4, 2025 3 min read

If you’ve just moved to Japan, chances are you’ll need to get your juminhyo or residence certificate sooner rather than later. This certificate helps you open a bank account and enroll in social services like pension and healthcare. To get one, it usually requires a quick trip to your local city hall, but there are other ways to get it. In this video, we guide you through the process of how to get your juminhyo in Japan.

What is a Juminhyo?

It acts as an official record of where you live in Japan. This document officially verifies your place of residence and is required for registering for social services.

For foreign residents, the residence certificate includes information about your status in Japan:

Residence card number

Nationality

Date of residency in Japan

Visa status and expiration

How to get a Juminhyo

There are a few ways to apply for your residence certificate.

Going to City Hall

If you’re new to Japan, this is your only option since you won’t have the tools to obtain it other ways.

Fill Out the Application Form: Complete the form on-site at the city office. Double-check for any required details, like your residence card number. Bring Necessary Documents: Your Residence Card

Processing Fee (Typically ¥300-¥500) Submit Your Application: Hand in your documents, pay the fee and wait for it to be issued. It’s usually ready on the same day.

Printing it out at Convenience Stores

For those with a My Number Card, all you need to do is head to the nearest convenience store and print it from the kiosk. Use this link (Japanese) to know whether the nearest convenience store to you offers this service.

Check Eligibility: Make sure My Number Card is activated for this service. You’ll need your PIN code, which you should have activated when you got your My Number Card. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: Place your My Number Card on the reader and follow the prompts. Double Check: Verify all the information on the residence certificate and pay the fee. The machine will print it immediately after you pay.

Applying by Mail

By far the slowest option (it can take between one to two weeks), but here’s how to do it by mail. Send the following documents to your nearest city hall (if they offer this service).

A completed application form. Make sure to check your city hall’s website if they have it available.

Make sure to check your city hall’s website if they have it available. A copy of your Residence Card

A self-addressed stamped envelope

stamped envelope Payment (via fixed postal money order) at Japan Post.

Related articles:

For more tips and step-by-step help with life in Japan, subscribe to the GaijinPot YouTube channel.