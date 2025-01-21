How To Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

A juminhyo is your residence record in Japan. You need it for everything from moving to a new address to pension and insurance eligibility.

When you move to Japan or a new address, one of the first things you’ll need is your juminhyo (住民票, residence certificate), which is required by law. A Juminhyo is also required for various official tasks in Japan, such as opening a bank account, registering a name seal and enrolling children in school. It also serves as proof of residence for applications related to immigration, social services and rental agreements.

But how do you get one? Here’s a quick guide to help you navigate the process.

What Is a Juminhyo?

A Juminhyo is your official residence record in Japan. Managed by your local city office, this document contains vital information about you and your residency. It’s often required for tasks such as:

Moving to a new address

Enrolling in Japan’s National Health Insurance

Registering for the pension system

Applying for childcare allowances or welfare support

Verifying your address for various administrative or personal purposes

Beyond individual use, juminhyo data is also utilized for census surveys and public policy planning.

What Information Is Included in a Juminhyo?

The Juminhyo includes:

Full name

Date of birth

Gender

Address

Details about health insurance, pension, and childcare allowances (if applicable)

Unique 11-digit Resident Record Code

For foreign residents, additional details include:

Nationality

Date of residency in Japan

Visa status and expiration

Residence card number

How to Get a Juminhyo in Japan

There are three main ways to get a copy of your Juminhyo:

In-person at the City Office

If you’re new to Japan, this is your only option since you won’t have the tools to obtain it other ways. This is the most straightforward method, especially if you’re not familiar with Japanese systems yet. Here’s how to do it:

Check Your City Office Website: Search for your city’s official website for a printable juminhyo. Some municipalities offer English support. If not, using a translation tool can help you navigate the site. If you can’t find one, there will be one at the city office. Fill Out the Application Form: Complete the form either beforehand (if available) or on-site at the city office. Double-check for any required details, like your residence card number. Bring Necessary Documents: Your Residence Card

A form of ID (if required)

Processing Fee (Typically ¥300-¥500) Submit Your Application: Hand in your documents, pay the fee and wait while your Juminhyo is issued. It’s usually ready on the same day.

At a Convenience Store

If you have a My Number Card, this method is the most convenient for people already living in Japan. You’ll need one if you are moving to a new address. You can do it at most konbini (convenience stores), such as 7-Eleven, Lawson, Family Mart and Mini-Stop. Inside, there is a kiosk where you can print out your juminhyo.

You can use this link (Japanese) to know whether your local konbini offers this service.

Check Eligibility: Ensure your My Number Card is activated for this service. You’ll need your PIN code, which you should have activated when you got your My Number Card. Locate a Kiosk: Head to the multi-function kiosk at your nearest convenience store. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: Insert your My Number Card, select the document you need and follow the prompts. The system will print your Juminhyo immediately after payment.

How To Use The Konbini kiosk:

In our experience, printing your juminhyo at the convenience store doesn’t always work (for whatever reason). Here is a quick guide if you need help:

Change the language to English. Select “Certificate issuance.” Choose the first option to issue a certificate or official document. Confirm the terms and conditions. Place your My Number Card on the kiosk, then click “Next.” It has a readable chip. Choose to request a certificate from your municipality. Select “Copy of Resident Record.” You can choose who to include on the certificate (yourself, all household members or some household members). You’ll need to answer questions about your family registry and household. Enter the number of copies you need. Preview the document and click “confirm” if everything looks correct. Pay the fee, then select “print” to receive your document.

By Mail

For people who aren’t in a rush, applying by mail is an option.

Prepare Your Documents: A completed application form

A copy of your Residence Card

A self-addressed stamped envelope

Payment (via fixed postal money order) Send Your Application: Mail everything to your local city office. Processing times vary, but it usually takes 1–2 weeks.

