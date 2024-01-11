2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

For those who want to help people in the region affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, here are some resources.

By GaijinPot Blog Jan 11, 2024 1 min read

How to Help

On the afternoon of Monday, January 1, at 4:10 p.m., the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, along the western coast of Japan, experienced a magnitude 7.6 earthquake. Due to its shallow epicenter, significant tremors were felt across various areas, prompting a tsunami warning. Since the initial quake, 1,262 aftershocks have occurred.

The tsunami caused extensive damage, affecting over 100 hectares in Suzu and Noto cities. Power and water supplies were disrupted, communication lines were severed, and several districts became isolated with blocked roads. Essential resources such as food, water, blankets, and fuel remain scarce in some areas. The earthquake also led to fires in several cities, resulting in the estimated loss of hundreds of homes.

As of Wednesday, January 10, the reported death toll stands at 206, with seven fatalities occurring in evacuation centers, where rescued individuals succumbed to injuries and illness.

Regardless of your location, there are various ways for you to stay informed about the situation and contribute to ongoing disaster relief efforts, offering support and aid where needed.

Urgent Information & Relief

A list of local resources for information on what’s happening in the region and locating missing people:

Financial Donations

Medical and Other Support

Trusted services seeking monetary donations that are overseen by professionals who can assure precise allocation for the intended purpose:

Call the Japan Red Cross Society at 03-3437-7081 (don’t forget to check the guidelines for blood donor eligibility).