Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

By Heidi Sarol Aug 15, 2025 4 min read

Living in Tokyo means that you’ll never run out of things to do. There’s always a specialty store or workshop that caters to niche hobbies and interests. One afternoon, I was scrolling through Instagram when I saw a friend post about attending a Risograph printing workshop in Harajuku. It looked like a lot of fun, so for the plot, I decided to sign up and try it out for myself. In this post, we’ll go through what it is, what makes it stand out and what it’s like to join a Risograph printing workshop in Tokyo.

What is Risograph Printing?

Where did it come from?

Riso is a type of printer and ink company founded in post-war Japan by Noboru Hayama. After World War II, emulsion ink from overseas was expensive and hard to come by. Hayama set off to develop Japan’s first emulsion ink, soy-based ink, which is still used today. The company gets its name from the Japanese word for ‘ideal’, because Hayama believed that “we must always pursue our ideals to ensure the future.”

A Risograph is a digital duplicator that looks a lot like a photocopier, but it’s more like a combination of a photocopier and a screen printer. Traditionally, a screen printer uses a mesh screen and ink to transfer a stenciled design onto a surface. In the past, it’s been the first choice for high-volume printing for schools, hospitals and even political parties due to its cost-effectiveness. Nowadays, it’s a sought-after printing method for artists and creatives alike for producing posters, prints or zines.

How Does Risograph Printing Work?

Start by inserting the colored ink drum of your choice into the Riso machine. From there, you’ll either need to upload or scan your black and white design. The machine then creates a stencil that wraps around the ink drum. Once wrapped around the drum, the machine digitally stamps the design onto the sheet of paper. Each drum prints one color. You can switch out different drums and layer the different colors on top of one another for an even more vibrant print.

Why is Risograph Printing Special?

It’s a lot more fun than you think.

Riso prints aren’t known for their accuracy (unlike inkjet printers), so why do people still use them today?

Affordability

Risographs are made to produce prints at a much faster and cheaper rate compared to other print methods because of the amount of materials and space needed. It uses up to 95% less energy, too.

Sustainability

The machine uses soy-based inks that are biodegradable and free of harsh chemicals. Some machines can also use rice bran oil. Risograph printing is generally associated with other sustainable practices, like using recycled paper and reusable stencils.

Aesthetic Charm

Each print has a one-of-a-kind texture that’s hard to duplicate with other printing methods. The vibrant colors from the inks also give off a more analog, vintage feel.

For Fun

Using a Risograph challenges you to think of how to properly layer colors and design by combining tactile and digital elements. It encourages you to try, explore and appreciate little imperfections that all culminate in a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

How to Join a Risograph Workshop

My final product.

Opened in 2024, Copy Corner in Tokyo Plaza Harajuku (Harakado) offers monthly Risograph workshops. Owned by Kokuyo, one of Japan’s biggest stationery brands, Copy Corner aims to introduce the world of Risograph to a wider audience by selling Risograph-printed calendars, notebooks and prints made in tandem with local artists. Each workshop is conducted in Japanese, accommodates four participants and lasts just under an hour.

To join the workshop, all you need to do is pick a date and time slot through this link. You’ll pay for the workshop on the day itself.

My Experience

I arrived at Copy Corner just ten minutes before it started, and once all the participants had settled in, we were asked to introduce ourselves (自己紹介). The other two participants for our group were a design student and her grandfather who wanted to tag along (he even brought a photo of his cat to add to his design).

Finishing the introductions, the instructor gave us a short background of Riso, the workshop flow and had us choose from three color combinations. He explained that we would be printing two batches of our postcard design (10 copies each) using the color combinations we picked. Our group chose to have our designs printed using blue and orange ink for the first batch, and pink and green for the second. Afterwards, he gave us 20 minutes to make our postcards and had us walk over to the Risograph machine. He showed us the ink drum and explained the printing process in further detail.

Overall, I think that joining the workshop was a great introduction to the world of Riso and a good way to get souvenirs to give away back home. Not to mention, as a Japanese language learner, it really put my listening skills to the test. Aside from the usual traditional cultural experiences available around Tokyo, I think anyone should be willing to give Riso a try.

Do you know of any other Risograph printing workshops in Tokyo? Let us know in the comments!