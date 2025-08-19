How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

Struggling to make friends with Japanese people in Japan? Learn cultural tips, what not to do and proven ways to build real connections.

By Misty Fujii Aug 20, 2025 7 min read

When I first moved to Japan, my social calendar was packed. Between karaoke, izakaya hopping and endless invitations, I thought I was a pro at making friends. I even assumed it would be easy to make friends with Japanese people without speaking much of the language at first. But after a few months, I noticed something weird. Even though I was immersing myself in Japan with Japanese friends, my language skills weren’t improving. That’s when it hit me; most of my new “friends” were using me as their personal (and slightly tipsy) English teacher. One even showed up at a bar with a vocabulary notebook!

Sound familiar? Maybe you’ve felt that awkward silence after a polite chat at a nomikai or realized a “friend” knew your life story while you barely knew theirs. It’s not just you.

In a country that normalizes being solo, where eating alone, singing karaoke solo or even going to theme parks alone isn’t unusual, you can’t build deep friendships overnight. Still, why does it feel so hard to make actual friends in Japan, even after years of living here?

Why Making Friends in Japan Feels So Hard

Food is a pretty sure-fire way to relate with people.

In Japan, relationships often start with tatemae (建前)—the polite, socially acceptable face—while honne (本音), or true feelings, are reserved for trusted circles. This isn’t about being fake; it’s how harmony is maintained.

At one job, I laughed and shared snacks with coworkers late into the night, but outside the office, we were strangers. Those bonds were real in the moment, but still stayed in the tatemae zone. Understanding this helps you see that polite distance isn’t rejection—it’s just how trust is built. Over time, small signals show when someone is letting you into their “honne world.”

Remember, even outside Japan, making friends as an adult is tough. Here, cultural layers add extra hurdles: language barriers, indirect communication, strict senpai–kohai hierarchies, where seniors (senpai) are expected to guide juniors (kohai), but both sides stick to formal roles. And the assumption that many foreigners won’t stay long. All of this can leave you smiling along, but still outside the circle. Breaking through takes patience, consistency, and showing that you’re in it for the long haul.

What Not to Do

Don’t overshare too quickly.

Before we get into how to make friends, here are a few traps to avoid that I’ve stepped into myself.

Don’t Expect Instant Closeness

Friendship in Japan builds slowly over time. That person you bonded with over three rounds of karaoke might seem like your new best friend, but they leave you on read. I once left an izakaya convinced I’d just met my future maid of honor. Spoiler: We never spoke again.

In Japan, trust is built gradually. Jumping too quickly into “best friend” mode can feel unnatural because most people prefer to let relationships grow steadily through repeated contact.

Don’t Be Just The English-Speaking Friend

If every hangout turns into a free English lesson, that’s not a friendship, it’s a side hustle you could be getting paid for. This is especially common for foreigners in Japan—some locals genuinely want to practice English more than they want a balanced friendship. If you fall into this role, it’s hard to ever transition into being treated as an equal.

Avoid Oversharing Too Soon

Back home, you might spill your entire life story by the second drink. Here, emotional intimacy builds slowly. Save the trauma dump for later. Oversharing early on can feel overwhelming in a culture that values subtlety and indirect communication. People may see it as crossing a boundary before enough trust has been built.

Don’t Rely Only On Bar or Party Scenes

Nomikais and club nights are a blast, but those connections often stay surface-level. If you want something deeper, you’ve got to find other ways to connect before the last train has gone.

Alcohol-fueled environments in Japan are great for breaking the ice, but many people treat them as temporary “tatemae” spaces—fun in the moment, but separate from real personal life. If you only meet people in that setting, you may never cross into their “honne world.”

What Actually Works

Exchanging LINE details is one of the first steps to make friends in Japan.

I still remember the first time I felt like I’d crossed into someone’s honne world. An acquaintance who’d always kept things casual invited me to her home for nabe (hotpot) with her family. Over dinner and personal stories, I realized I’d been welcomed into her real life.

So, how do you make friends in Japan? Here are some tried-and-tested methods that will surely get your phone buzzing.

Join Something Niche (And Commit!)

Forget generic meetups and find your people through something specific. For me, it was record collecting and DJing. I’ve met friends flipping through vinyl in second-hand shops that led to debating obscure 1970s punk songs at a local bar. I know I said to skip the bar scene, but with a niche interest like record collecting, underground hardcore music or stand‑up comedy, you can turn small talk into friendship.

Not into records? Japan is full of clubs and communities for almost every interest, like boxing, hiking, cosplay, board games and more. If you’re not sure where to start in the wild, consider finding like-minded individuals online first. Try websites like Meetup Japan, Doorkeeper and Peatix to find hobby groups and events in your area. Show up regularly, even when it’s inconvenient. Familiarity builds trust.

Use Mutual Friends

Introductions are gold here. A Japanese friend introducing you to their circle creates instant trust. If you’re short on local contacts, try joining a group like Tokyo International Friends or a hobby-based Facebook group in your area. Many organize group hangouts that naturally expand your circle. I found a great one with Global MOM to MOM (connecting parents and kids in Japan!), for example.

Just remember that schedules are a big deal in Japan. People often plan weeks in advance, so last-minute invitations don’t always work. And if someone gives you a date pretty far out, that’s usually a polite no. Don’t take it personally—respecting those signals and leaving the door open for next time is what builds trust.

Try in Japanese (Even If You’re Terrible)

Your Japanese doesn’t have to be amazing. Mine still isn’t. But the effort matters. Saying something (anything!) in Japanese shows you’re willing to meet them halfway. It’s disarming, humble and often leads to those first real laughs together. It also shows you’re here for the long haul by taking the time to put real effort into the language and connections around you.

If every Japanese person you meet must communicate in English, it’s going to get boring real fast. A friendship shouldn’t feel like homework for either side—if every conversation turns into a language lesson, the balance is off. Real connection happens when both people can relax, joke, and share without one of you treating it like a study session.

Want to practice before diving in? Apps like HelloTalk or Tandem connect you with Japanese speakers who are also looking to make friends through language exchange.

Make The First Move

Doing things together is one of the best ways to make friends in Japan. Joining local activities is another good way to move past surface-level chats. Carrying a mikoshi (portable shrine, 神輿) during a matsuri (festival, 祭り), helping out at a chonaikai (neighborhood association, 町内会) cleanup, or joining a mochitsuki (rice cake pounding, 餅つき) event at a local temple shows you’re invested in the community.

These opportunities are easier to find than you might think—check bulletin boards at your local ward office (kuyakusho, 区役所), city hall (shiyakusho, 市役所) or even at nearby shrines and train stations.

Final Thoughts

There’s always drinks (even non-alcoholic).

Real friendships in Japan take time. You can’t hack your way in or force it to happen overnight. However, if you show up consistently, remain open, and share experiences rather than just words, you’ll eventually cross the invisible line from tatemae to honne and make friends in Japan that feel like family.

Think of one small step you can take this week: Join that local group you’ve been eyeing. Message the person you met at the concert. Invite someone for coffee—or maybe to the next matsuri. Before long, you’ll be making connections and, yes, friends.

How do you make friends with Japanese people in Japan? Have you found a method that worked, or are you still figuring it out? Share your tips in the comments below.