How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

By Edward S. Oct 16, 2024 10 min read

A children’s eikaiwa (English school) is a popular entry point for teaching English in Japan, and for good reason. You get to be silly, interact with kids, help them learn a new language and earn a living. However, if you’ve never taught children before or are new to teaching in general, it isn’t easy to manage a classroom a classroom in Japan.

Add in the language barrier, cultural differences, and the task of keeping young students engaged and disciplined, and that challenge can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, with a few effective classroom management techniques, you can make the experience much more manageable and rewarding for everyone.

Keep Classes Fun

Smilers are a good indicator kids are engaged.

The most tried-and-true classroom management technique that surpasses all others is fun. If you can get students to genuinely enjoy themselves, you decrease the probability of them growing restless and acting out and increase the probability of them listening and following instructions. Unfortunately, it’s easier said than done.

Fun is often thought to be subjective. True. However, there are several key elements that, if you are aware of and actively incorporate into your planning, can help you create an engaging and enjoyable learning environment for your students.

The Value of Movement

If there was ever a definite element of fun, it’s movement. Kids love to move. It’s how they interact with and learn to understand the world around them. Plus, they have the energy to burn. But just having students run around the class for sixty minutes, or however long the lesson is, will not cut it. No. Movement that is well-placed and balanced is key.

For example, rather than having four activities full of movement in a row, which could burn your students out or get them so excited that they are beyond control, try two movement-focused activities followed by a more static activity—such as a memory game. Then, close it out with a fourth movement-based activity. Knowing the power of movement and the lack thereof is important when leading and managing children.

The other aspect of movement you want to consider is the number of students you have in a class and the space you have available to teach. These two factors will undoubtedly affect the type of movement you can incorporate into your games and activities. Still, you’re fine if you don’t use either as an excuse for excluding movement.

Ideas To Keep Your Students Moving

Gotta’ keep it moving.

Below are some quick and easy games for movement in the classroom.

‘Gladiator’

Split the class into two teams. Place a box on one side of the room, and have one student from each team stand opposite it, facing away, each holding a ball. The rest of the class asks them a question. After answering, the two students race to drop their ball in the box. The first one to do it wins a point for their team. Switch roles and repeat. Simple, fast, and keeps everyone engaged.

‘Jump To It’

Divide the class into two teams. Lay flashcards in a line down the middle of the room. Two students (one from each team) stand at one end and jump as far as they can. These are Answerers. The rest of the class asks them a question, and the Answerers respond based on the card they landed next to. Switch roles and repeat. Quick, interactive, and keeps them on their toes.

‘Choreographed’

Pick a song from your school’s list of class songs and create a set of gestures to accompany it. Have the students face you as you teach them the movements step by step. Once they’ve mastered the moves, sing the song together, making sure everyone does the moves in sync. It’s a great way to combine music and movement for an engaging lesson.

Laughing and Smiling

This means you’re doing a good job.

You know how I said I agree that fun is subjective? Well, you know what’s not? Body language—especially the body language of children.

What you see is often what you get. Children’s body language is one of the most reliable indicators of engagement. When kids are laughing and smiling during class activities, it shows they’re having fun and are more likely to follow instructions. On the other hand, if they seem restless or distracted, it might be time to adjust your approach.

When a child cries, it usually means they are sad or upset about something. So, when they are laughing and smiling, it usually means they are enjoying themselves, or in other words, engaged. And that’s what we want above all else.

The more engaged a student is—having fun—the more likely they are to listen. Pay attention to their body language during the games and activities you create. They’re engaged if they’re laughing and smiling, meaning your game is effective.

If they’re restless and distracted, your game might need adjustments.

Ask Yourself:

Is there too long of a wait between turns?

Does only one student have an active role at a time?

Does most of the activity involve you speaking while they listen?

By being present and observing their reactions, you can identify what works and doesn’t and adjust accordingly. Some students struggle with sitting still or have a short attention span. We can’t control that. What we can control is how our games are designed. The more laughter and smiles they bring, the better.

Tone and Facial Expressions

At the same time, it’s essential to set clear distinctions between playtime and focused learning. You can do this effectively with changes in tone and facial expressions. For example, if you usually speak with a light, friendly tone while teaching, you can lower your voice and adopt a neutral expression when it’s time for students to focus. These non-verbal cues help students recognize the shift in expectation, even if they don’t fully understand the language being used.

Tone and facial expressions serve as universal signals for children, guiding them to understand when it’s time to listen and when it’s time to play. This strategy not only fosters better classroom behavior but also helps create a structured, fun environment where students know what to expect, making them more receptive to learning.

Classroom Rules And Discipline

Momoka has had enough.

Establishing a set of classroom rules is essential for managing children. This may sound counterintuitive, but bear with me. Although it is commonly thought that kids hate rules, in my experience, it’s not the rules they dislike but rather the ambiguity and inconsistency in how they are defined and enforced. When rules are clear and consistently applied, children are happier and more willing to follow them.

Keep Rules Simple

Classroom rules should not be complicated, nor should there be an overwhelming number of them. Choose a few that are essential to your objectives and enforce them consistently. For example, a rule like “English please” can be effective if you aim to maintain an English-only environment. When students speak Japanese in class, gently remind them by saying, “English, please,” to reinforce the rule.

Consider The Consequences

Rules without consequences aren’t really rules at all. But what do you do if a child breaks a rule? No, you can’t bust out a wooden paddle and give them a whack—that’s definitely not the way to go, nor should it ever be. Instead, you assign a consequence. Just like with rules, keep consequences simple and clearly defined.

For example, if you have a rule against hitting (which you should), and a child hits another child, a suitable consequence for a first offense might be a warning. It’s crucial to show the child what they did wrong (because showing is always clearer, especially for non-native English speakers and children), explain that hitting is not okay, and let them know that if it happens again, they’ll have to sit out the next activity.

Whatever consequence you choose, make sure it fits the “crime.” Too harsh consequences can be just as damaging as unclear rules or inconsistent enforcement.

Simple Discipline Techniques

You’re missing out, Kenji.

Creating a positive and structured classroom environment requires more than just setting rules and enforcing consequences. It’s about engaging students, motivating them to follow the rules and using non-verbal cues to manage behavior. The following strategies will help you achieve a well-managed and productive classroom.

Here are simple discipline techniques you can use in the classroom.

Move Closer : When a child is overly rowdy or energetic, try moving into their space. Often, just being near them can help refocus their attention.

: When a child is overly rowdy or energetic, try moving into their space. Often, just being near them can help refocus their attention. Get On Their Level : If moving closer doesn’t work, get down to their eye level. Make eye contact and, in a calm and quieter-than-normal voice, ask them to stop the behavior. For clarity, show what you’re asking them to do.

: If moving closer doesn’t work, get down to their eye level. Make eye contact and, in a calm and quieter-than-normal voice, ask them to stop the behavior. For clarity, show what you’re asking them to do. Use Positive Prompts : If students are losing focus, encourage them with prompts like, “Who’s sitting/standing nicely?” Teach them to respond by saying, “I’m sitting/standing nicely,” while adjusting their posture as you prefer.

: If students are losing focus, encourage them with prompts like, “Who’s sitting/standing nicely?” Teach them to respond by saying, “I’m sitting/standing nicely,” while adjusting their posture as you prefer. Issue Warnings : If previous techniques aren’t effective, give a clear warning. Let the student know that continued misbehavior will result in sitting out. The possibility of missing out on participation is usually enough to encourage better behavior.

: If previous techniques aren’t effective, give a clear warning. Let the student know that continued misbehavior will result in sitting out. The possibility of missing out on participation is usually enough to encourage better behavior. Follow Through: If the behavior continues after a warning, calmly follow through by having the student sit out. Explain what they did wrong and why they’re being asked to sit out. After a minute or so, check in to see if they’re ready to rejoin. If they are, invite them back in and give them a fresh start.

Tip: Make the ongoing activity as fun as possible while the student is sitting out. This helps establish that listening to the teacher allows them to participate in the fun, and not listening leads to missing out.

Praise and Reinforcement

Don’t forget to high-five.

I’ve established the rules and their consequences. I consistently and fairly enforce them. Am I good to go then as far as classroom rules are concerned? Not quite.

Children need to want to follow your rules. Why would they want to do that? Simple: praise. Remember how nice it felt when your mom, dad, teacher or coach said you did a good job? It felt so good that you wanted to hear that praise again. You’d do the thing that got you praised as often as possible just to feel that way again, no? I know I would.

It’s the same when it comes to following classroom rules. For example, if you praise a student (let’s call her Sara) for sharing when you ask, saying, “Nice job, Sara,” she will be motivated to share even more in the future to receive that praise. The praise reinforces the good behavior or classroom rule you wanted to establish. Moreover, it often inspires other students to mimic the praised behavior so they can also earn praise.

Establish rules and enforce them consistently and fairly.

Praise the children that follow them.

Praise reinforces desired behaviors and sets a positive tone.

It Starts With You

By prioritizing fun, establishing clear rules with consistent enforcement, using praise and reinforcement and employing effective tone and facial expressions, we can foster a positive learning atmosphere where students and teachers thrive.

Remember, every classroom is unique, and finding what works best for your students may require experimentation. Stay flexible, stay engaged, and, most importantly, enjoy the journey of teaching and learning together.

