How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

By Aaron Baggett Dec 11, 2025 15 min read

Moving to Japan can feel like stepping into your favorite anime or travel fantasy. But what does it actually take to pack up your life and move here? Whether you’re coming for work, school, love or even retirement, this guide gives you a practical roadmap through the logistics, challenges and rewards of making Japan your new home.

Beyond its cultural appeal, Japan offers world-class infrastructure, universal healthcare, phenomenal food and stunning destinations. You can wander the neon streets of Tokyo, visit quiet temples in Wakayama or relax on beaches in Okinawa. Japan also works as a hub for travel across Southeast Asia, with quick flights to places like Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea.

It’s easy to see what’s to love, but, really, how do you move to Japan?

Step 1: Know Your Why and Your Visa

If only it were this easy.

Before you look at apartments or price out flights, you need to figure out which visa you actually qualify for. Japan does not offer a “move here and figure it out later” option. Your status must match your actual situation.

Most people fit into one of a few paths: work, study, family or newer routes like digital nomad or startup visas. Each has its own rules, but the basics are manageable once you understand them.

Quick Reality Check: Age, Education and Money

Japan does not set a strict upper age limit for most long-term visas. In practice, you usually need to be at least 18. Japan does not set an upper age limit for most long-term visas. As long as you meet the requirements, you can apply at any age.

For a work visa (就労ビザ, shuro biza), age does not matter. Your degree or experience does. You need either a bachelor’s degree or ten years of relevant work experience so immigration can classify you as a skilled worker.

Student visas (留学ビザ, ryugaku biza) are more flexible. You need a high school diploma and enough money to support yourself. In many cases, that means around ¥2-3 million in savings or a sponsor.

Family visas, such as those for spouses of Japanese citizens, do not require a degree. Immigration instead checks whether your relationship is real and whether your household has a stable income.

In short:

For a work visa, degree or experience matters most.

For a student visa, savings matter most.

For a spouse or family visa, the relationship and income matter most.

Let’s look at each route in a way that makes sense for real people, not just in government-speak.

A. Work visas

If you’re planning to move to Japan for a job, a work visa is your main route. Most foreigners fall under the “Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services” category. That long name covers English teachers, engineers, designers, marketers, translators and many kinds of office workers.

To qualify, you need:

A bachelor’s degree or about ten years of experience in the same field

or about in the same field A Japanese company willing to sponsor your Certificate of Eligibility (在留資格認定証明書, zairyu shikaku nintei shomeisho), often shortened to COE

Once a company hires you, they usually handle the paperwork. You provide documents; they submit them to immigration. COE processing often takes one to three months. After approval, getting the visa at your local consulate is usually straightforward.

Japanese ability is not a legal requirement for most work visas. However, outside the English-teaching world, it helps a lot. Corporate and office roles often expect practical communication skills, roughly around JLPT N3–N2 level.

B. Student visa

The student visa (留学ビザ, ryugaku biza) is a popular option. It gives you time to study Japanese, learn how things work and settle in. It also works well if you do not yet qualify for a work visa.

You need to gain acceptance to a language school, vocational college or university in Japan. You also need to show financial stability. Immigration usually asks for bank statements showing around ¥3 million in savings (even your parents’ 401k might work), or a sponsor who can support you.

Schools usually start COE applications four to six months before the semester begins, so you need to apply early. Once you arrive, you can work up to 28 hours per week, provided you have permission. Many people use a student visa as a stepping stone, then switch to a work visa after improving their Japanese or graduating.

C. Spouse and Family visas

If you’re married to a Japanese citizen or permanent resident, you may qualify for a spouse visa (日本人の配偶者等ビザ, nihonjin no haiguusha to biza). This gives you one of the most flexible statuses in Japan. Unlike a work visa, it does not tie you to a specific job type. You can work full-time, part-time or freelance in almost any field.

You do not need a degree. Instead, immigration looks at whether the relationship is real and stable. You submit photos, chat logs, travel records and other proof that you share a real life together. Your spouse also needs enough income to support the household.

If you are joining a spouse or parent who already has a work or student visa, you may come on a dependent visa (家族滞在ビザ, kazoku taizai biza). This visa is for spouses and children of the visa holder. Parents, siblings and other relatives do not qualify.

A dependent visa allows you to live in Japan, but it does not permit work by default. If you want a part-time job (up to 28 hours per week), you must apply for “permission to engage in activity other than that permitted by your status of residence” (資格外活動許可, shikakugai katsudo kyoka). Once approved, you can work part-time in most jobs, as long as you stay within the limit.

If you want to work full-time, you must switch to a work visa, such as an Engineer/Specialist visa. A dependent visa exists to support family life, not as a shortcut into full-time employment.

D. Japan’s Newer Visas: Digital Nomad, Startup and Highly Skilled

Japan is slowly modernizing its immigration policy. New categories give more options to people who do not fit the classic “degree plus Japanese company job” track.

The digital nomad visa (デジタルノマドビザ, dejitaru nomado biza) targets individuals who already earn a high income from remote work and are based outside Japan. The digital nomad visa allows eligible remote workers to stay in Japan for up to six months. It cannot be renewed back-to-back, so it is intended as a short-term residency option, rather than a pathway to long-term settlement.

The startup visa (スタートアップビザ, sutato appu biza) grants entrepreneurs six to twelve months in Japan to establish a business with support from the local government.

The Highly Skilled Professional visa (高度専門職ビザ, kodo senmonshoku biza) uses a point system that rewards education, salary and experience. It can offer extra perks, such as a faster route to permanent residency (永住権, eijuken).

E. “Retiring” in Japan

Japan does not offer a dedicated retirement visa. However, some older adults still manage to settle here. Common paths include marriage to a Japanese citizen, specific long-term resident categories, investor or business manager visas and, for people who have lived here for years, permanent residency.

For retirees, age matters less than money. Immigration wants to see that you can support yourself over the long term without relying on Japanese public assistance.

Step 2: Do What Makes You Eligible to Move to Japan

You need the right skills.

Easier said than done, right? Once you know which visa fits your situation, you need to take the action that actually qualifies you for that visa. Japan’s immigration system is built around sponsorship. You cannot simply apply on your own. You need something in Japan to anchor your move: a job, a school, a spouse, a family member or a recognized professional status.

This stage often takes the most time. It also stops many people, as it requires planning and patience. In my case, I moved to Japan with a student visa. Once I decided I wanted to live in Japan, I applied to Temple University Japan Campus. I had to meet both Temple’s requirements and Japan’s, and the process took about a year from deciding to move to finally boarding my flight.

A student visa can be one of the fastest and most practical ways to enter Japan. It is also much easier to find a job and switch to a work visa once you are already in the country, rather than applying from overseas.

Work Visa: Get a Job Offer in Japan

You cannot apply for a work visa until a company in Japan agrees to sponsor you. Your first real step is job hunting from abroad.

Japanese immigration requires either a bachelor’s degree or around ten years of relevant experience for a standard work visa. That is one of the basic conditions for approval.

You can start your search with:

GaijinPot Jobs

LinkedIn (set your location to Japan)

Daijob, if you’re confident in your Japanese ability

Direct listings on company sites such as Rakuten, Mercari or Sony

Once you have a signed offer, your employer can apply for your COE. Without that offer, the visa process cannot begin. Job hunting is the core of this path.

Student Visa: Get Accepted To a School

A student visa is one of the easiest options if you do not yet qualify for a work visa or want to spend time learning Japanese first. You can use it to attend a Japanese language school, a vocational college or a university in Japan.

In simple terms, your steps look like this:

Apply to a language school, vocational college or university in Japan. Prepare financial proof, usually ¥3,000,000 in savings or a sponsor who can support you. Pay the initial tuition deposit so the school can start your visa paperwork.

If you are looking for a Japanese language school, services like GaijinPot Study can help you compare programs, locations and budgets and guide you through the application.

Most schools submit COE paperwork four to six months prior to the start of classes. Applying early is essential. After you arrive on a student visa, you can work up to 28 hours per week with permission. Many people later switch to a work visa once they find a job in Japan.

Spouse visa: Get Married and Gather Proof

If you are applying for a spouse visa, most of the work is done before immigration even sees your file. You must be legally married to a Japanese citizen or permanent resident and be able to show that your relationship is genuine and stable.

In practice, that means collecting things like:

Photos together

Message or call history

Travel or visit records

Short statements about how you met and how the relationship grew

Your Japanese partner also needs to show a steady income so immigration can see that you will be supported. This is not the visa category to “game.” A fake or paper-only marriage counts as visa fraud. Immigration officials are very good at spotting it. If they suspect the relationship is not real, they can deny your application.

In serious cases, people face deportation and bans on re-entry. If your plan involves asking a random dating app match to “just marry me for the visa,” it is time to rethink that plan.

If your relationship is genuine and your documents are in order, your spouse can sponsor you for a spouse visa. Compared to student or work visas, this status gives you far more freedom to change jobs or fields.

Dependent Visa: Join a Family Member Already in Japan

If your spouse or parent is already living in Japan on a long-term visa, they may be able to bring you to Japan on a dependent visa. This status is only for spouses and children. Other relatives, such as parents or siblings, do not qualify.

To be approved, your sponsor must:

Hold a valid mid- to long-term visa in Japan

Prove your relationship with official documents (a marriage certificate for spouses or a birth certificate for children)

Show enough income to support both of you

Immigration does not publish an exact income figure. In practice, sponsors earning around ¥3,000,000 per year or more usually pass this check. Below about ¥2.5 million, approval becomes less likely unless the rent is low and the savings are strong.

A dependent visa allows you to live in Japan, but it does not permit work by default. If you want a part-time job (up to 28 hours per week), you must first apply for “permission to engage in activity other than that permitted by your status of residence” (資格外活動許可, shikakugai katsudo kyoka). Once approved, you can work part-time in most jobs as long as you stay within the limit.

If you want to work full-time, you must switch to a work visa, such as an Engineer/Specialist visa. A dependent visa is meant to support family life, not to provide unrestricted access to the labor market.

Digital Nomad Visa: Build Remote Income First

Japan’s digital nomad visa targets people who already earn a solid income from work based outside Japan. It allows you to live in Japan for a specified period while continuing to work remotely.

To qualify, you generally need to:

Earn above a set annual income (for many applicants, the ¥10 million range , depending on agreements)

, depending on agreements) Prove your employer or clients are outside Japan

Hold private health insurance that covers you during your stay

This visa is not for job hunting in Japan. You cannot legally work for Japanese companies under this arrangement, so your remote income must already exist before you apply. This visa allows you to stay in Japan for up to six months in total, and current rules do not permit consecutive extension or renewal for an additional six months. This is ideal if you want to live in Japan just occasionally (don’t we all).

If you want to take this route but don’t yet have the income, your real “Step 2” is to build a location-independent career. Look for fully remote roles with overseas companies in fields like engineering, design, writing, support or marketing.

Freelance work can also be beneficial, as long as your contracts and payments are based outside Japan. Avoid roles that require a Japan contract or local registration. Those conflict with the nomad rules.

Startup Visa: Prepare a Business Plan

For a startup visa (スタートアップビザ, sutato appu biza), immigration does not look at your salary. Instead, officials verify whether you have a genuine business plan and sufficient funds to make it successful. A local government also has to support your idea.

To qualify, you generally need:

A business plan that a local government or startup program accepts

Enough funds to run your company for six to twelve months (in practice, usually several million yen in capital or backing)

in capital or backing) Approval from a city or prefecture that agrees to host you under its startup program

If you are approved, you typically receive a stay of six to twelve months in Japan. During that time, you can set up your company, find clients or funding and then switch to a Business Manager visa.

This route works best if you already have entrepreneurial experience, savings or investors. It is ideal for businesses that gain from being in Japan. Examples include tech startups, media or content companies, tourism services and Japan-focused products.

Step 3: Apply for Your Certificate of Eligibility

Almost there.

Now that you’re eligible for a visa, you can begin the immigration process. Almost every mid- to long-term visa requires a Certificate of Eligibility (在留資格認定証明書, zairyu shikaku nintei shomeisho). Think of it as Japan’s way of pre-approving you before you enter the country.

You do not apply for the COE yourself in most cases. Your sponsor in Japan submits the application:

Your employer files it for a work visa

Your school files it for a student visa

Your spouse or family sponsor files it for spouse or dependent visas

A local government or program files it for startup visas

Your job is to provide the documents they ask for—usually passport copies, photos, diplomas, bank statements and forms they prepare. They send everything to the Immigration Services Agency in Japan.

How long does the COE take?

Typical processing time is:

1-3 months for most work and student visas

for most work and student visas 1-2 months for spouse or dependent visas

for spouse or dependent visas 2-3+ months for startup or more complex cases

Delays happen during peak seasons (March–April and August–October). You cannot speed up this process, and neither can your sponsor.

What happens after the COE is issued?

Once immigration approves your COE, your sponsor receives a physical or digital copy. You then take your COE to your nearest Japanese embassy or consulate and apply for the actual visa.

At this point, the process is usually fast:

Visa application at your embassy: 3–10 days

3–10 days Receive a visa sticker in your passport

Book your flight to Japan

Required documents vary by visa, but commonly include:

Passport

COE

Visa application form

ID photos

Basic financial or relationship documents (for family visas)

Your sponsor will tell you exactly what you need.

When you arrive in Japan

Immigration officers at the airport issue your Residence Card (在留カード, zairyu card) on arrival. This card proves your right to live and work or study in Japan. Keep it with you at all times — it’s legally required.

What’s Next?

It’s just beginning.

You finally made it. But moving to Japan doesn’t end with getting your visa. Once you arrive, you’ll still need to handle a few essential steps: registering your address at city hall, signing up for National Health Insurance, opening a bank account and finding a mobile phone plan.

Many newcomers also face the “phone–bank–address loop,” as well as the challenge of renting an apartment in a system with key money, guarantor companies and extra fees.

Those topics deserve their own guides, but knowing they’re part of the journey helps you plan. The first few weeks can feel busy, but everything becomes easier once you settle in and organize your paperwork and daily essentials.

After that, you can focus on why you came to Japan in the first place—building your life, exploring the country and enjoying the experience of living somewhere completely new.

