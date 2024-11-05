Here's a guide to navigating Tokyo's train system one train line at a time.

It’s no secret that Japan has one of the most efficient train systems in the world. With bullet trains from Hokkaido to Kyushu, most of the time, getting to your destination is just a train ride away. For first-time visitors to Tokyo, the sheer amount of train stations might be a bit daunting. Though almost all stations have some sort of English to help you get by, sometimes it’s just better to do it through an app. In this video, we go through how to navigate the trains in Tokyo with Google Maps.

Using Google Maps for Trains in Tokyo

Once you open the app, add your destination. From there, you’ll see everything you need to know, such as the station name, platform number, train name and arrival time. The digital board on the platform, along with the app, gives real-time updates so you’ll know about any delays or cancellations as soon as they occur. If you miss your train, Google Maps will automatically update your route, so there’s no need to panic.

Here are some tips for riding trains in Japan:

Whenever there are major delays in train arrival times, get a densha chien shoumeisho (train delay certificate) from a station attendant as proof that you can give your boss or teacher.

Board the suggested train car number, as seen on the app, for seamless transfers from one train line to another. This can also help you arrive at the nearest exit to your destination.

Major train stations service multiple train line companies (like Shibuya). When transferring from one train line to another, you might have to exit one station to enter another.

