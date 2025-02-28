How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

If you’ve ever dreamed of winning big while living in Japan, now’s your chance! Japan’s Lotto, known as Takarakuji, is a fun and easy way to try your luck while potentially changing your life overnight. But did you know that playing the lotto also helps support your neighborhood?
Since local governments operate it, a portion of the proceeds goes toward public welfare, disaster relief, education and community development. Whether you’re drawn to the excitement of massive jackpot prizes or want to contribute to a good cause, Japan’s takarakuji offers a way to do both. Here’s how Japan’s lotto works.
What Are The Odds?
Japan’s Takarakuji lottery differs from Western lotteries because it is government-operated, with proceeds benefiting public projects, and it has a smaller number of pools. Thus making it easier to win. For example, the odds are better because LOTO7 (about 1 in 10 million) and LOTO6 (1 in 6 million) have far fewer possible combinations than America’s Powerball or EuroMillions, giving players a much higher chance of winning.
Tickets can be purchased at lottery ticket shops nationwide, online or even at the ATMs of banks such as Mizuho Bank, making it convenient to play. Among the most popular and lucrative options are LOTO7 and LOTO6, both of which offer large jackpots.
LOTO7: Your Shot at ¥1.2 Billion
LOTO7 is one of the most thrilling lottery games in Japan. For ¥300 per ticket, you select seven unique numbers from 1 to 37. If all seven numbers match the winning draw, you hit the jackpot.
- Jackpot up to ¥1.2 billion with a carryover
- Draws take place every Friday
- Multiple prize tiers, meaning you have several ways to win
Even without a carryover, the maximum first prize is ¥700 million. With odds of 1 in 10 million for the top prize, you never know when fortune might smile upon you.
LOTO7 Prize Breakdown
With LOTO7, even a small win can be exciting, and the potential for a massive jackpot makes it one of the most popular lotteries in Japan.
|Rank
|Prize (Theoretically)
|Winning Conditions
|Odds
|1st (with carryover)
|¥1.2 billion
|Match all 7 main numbers
|1/10,295,472
|1st
|¥700 million
|Match all 7 main numbers
|1/10,295,472
|2nd
|Approx. ¥6.1 million
|Match 6 main numbers + 1 bonus number
|Approx. 1/735,391
|3rd
|¥500,000
|Match 6 main numbers
|Approx. 1/52,528
|4th
|¥6,500
|Match 5 main numbers
|Approx. 1/1,127
|5th
|¥1,400
|Match 4 main numbers
|Approx. 1/72
|6th
|¥1,000
|Match 3 main numbers + 1 or 2 bonus numbers
|Approx. 1/42
LOTO6: Win Up to ¥600 Million
For those who want twice the chance to win, LOTO6 might be the perfect choice. This game lets you pick six unique numbers from 1 to 43, and if all your numbers match the draw, you take home the grand prize.
- Jackpot of up to ¥600 million with a carryover
- Tickets cost just ¥200
- Draws happen twice a week, every Monday and Thursday
Without a carryover, the maximum jackpot is ¥200 million.
LOTO6 Prize Breakdown
With its twice-weekly draws, LOTO6 offers double the chances compared to LOTO7.
|Rank
|Prize (Theoretically)
|Winning Conditions
|Odds
|1st (with carryover)
|¥600 million
|Match all 6 main numbers
|1/6,096,454
|1st
|¥200 million
|Match all 6 main numbers
|1/6,096,454
|2nd
|Approx. ¥10 million
|Match 5 main numbers + 1 bonus number
|Approx. 1/1,016,076
|3rd
|¥300,000
|Match 5 main numbers
|Approx. 1/28,224
|4th
|¥6,800
|Match 4 main numbers
|Approx. 1/610
|5th
|¥1,000 (fixed)
|Match 3 main numbers
|Approx. 1/39
How to Play
Participating in Takarakuji is easy. Here’s how you can get started:
- Choose your lottery: Pick between LOTO7, LOTO6 or other available games.
- Select your numbers: You can either manually select your favorite numbers or opt for random numbers.
- Buy your ticket: Purchase online, at convenience stores, at lottery kiosks or even at ATMs.
- Wait for the draw: LOTO7 draws every Friday, while LOTO6 has draws every Monday and Thursday.
- Check your numbers: See if you’ve won by visiting the official Takarakuji website or checking results at ticket vendors.
Fortune And Glory
Thinking about trying your luck with Japan’s lottery? With jackpots reaching up to ¥1.2 billion, games like LOTO7 and LOTO6 offer an exciting chance to win big. Whether you’re just curious to experience a piece of Japanese culture or hoping for a life-changing prize, grabbing a ticket could be a fun way to see where luck takes you. Who knows? Your lucky numbers might just come up.
For more information on how to play Japan’s lotto, visit the official Takarakuji website.
