How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

Here's how to play Japan’s Lotto! Learn about LOTO7 and LOTO6, jackpot prizes and odds, and where to buy tickets.

By Aaron Baggett Mar 1, 2025 3 min read

If you’ve ever dreamed of winning big while living in Japan, now’s your chance! Japan’s Lotto, known as Takarakuji, is a fun and easy way to try your luck while potentially changing your life overnight. But did you know that playing the lotto also helps support your neighborhood?

Since local governments operate it, a portion of the proceeds goes toward public welfare, disaster relief, education and community development. Whether you’re drawn to the excitement of massive jackpot prizes or want to contribute to a good cause, Japan’s takarakuji offers a way to do both. Here’s how Japan’s lotto works.

What Are The Odds?

Japan’s Takarakuji lottery differs from Western lotteries because it is government-operated, with proceeds benefiting public projects, and it has a smaller number of pools. Thus making it easier to win. For example, the odds are better because LOTO7 (about 1 in 10 million) and LOTO6 (1 in 6 million) have far fewer possible combinations than America’s Powerball or EuroMillions, giving players a much higher chance of winning.

Tickets can be purchased at lottery ticket shops nationwide, online or even at the ATMs of banks such as Mizuho Bank, making it convenient to play. Among the most popular and lucrative options are LOTO7 and LOTO6, both of which offer large jackpots.

LOTO7: Your Shot at ¥1.2 Billion

¥1.2 billion is about $6,560,650.

LOTO7 is one of the most thrilling lottery games in Japan. For ¥300 per ticket, you select seven unique numbers from 1 to 37. If all seven numbers match the winning draw, you hit the jackpot.

Jackpot up to ¥1.2 billion with a carryover

with a carryover Draws take place every Friday

Multiple prize tiers, meaning you have several ways to win

Even without a carryover, the maximum first prize is ¥700 million. With odds of 1 in 10 million for the top prize, you never know when fortune might smile upon you.

LOTO7 Prize Breakdown

With LOTO7, even a small win can be exciting, and the potential for a massive jackpot makes it one of the most popular lotteries in Japan.

Rank Prize (Theoretically) Winning Conditions Odds 1st (with carryover) ¥1.2 billion Match all 7 main numbers 1/10,295,472 1st ¥700 million Match all 7 main numbers 1/10,295,472 2nd Approx. ¥6.1 million Match 6 main numbers + 1 bonus number Approx. 1/735,391 3rd ¥500,000 Match 6 main numbers Approx. 1/52,528 4th ¥6,500 Match 5 main numbers Approx. 1/1,127 5th ¥1,400 Match 4 main numbers Approx. 1/72 6th ¥1,000 Match 3 main numbers + 1 or 2 bonus numbers Approx. 1/42

LOTO6: Win Up to ¥600 Million

For those who want twice the chance to win, LOTO6 might be the perfect choice. This game lets you pick six unique numbers from 1 to 43, and if all your numbers match the draw, you take home the grand prize.

Jackpot of up to ¥600 million with a carryover

with a carryover Tickets cost just ¥200

Draws happen twice a week, every Monday and Thursday

Without a carryover, the maximum jackpot is ¥200 million.

LOTO6 Prize Breakdown

With its twice-weekly draws, LOTO6 offers double the chances compared to LOTO7.

Rank Prize (Theoretically) Winning Conditions Odds 1st (with carryover) ¥600 million Match all 6 main numbers 1/6,096,454 1st ¥200 million Match all 6 main numbers 1/6,096,454 2nd Approx. ¥10 million Match 5 main numbers + 1 bonus number Approx. 1/1,016,076 3rd ¥300,000 Match 5 main numbers Approx. 1/28,224 4th ¥6,800 Match 4 main numbers Approx. 1/610 5th ¥1,000 (fixed) Match 3 main numbers Approx. 1/39

How to Play

Folks lining up for the Jumbo Takarakuji Lottery in Japan.

Participating in Takarakuji is easy. Here’s how you can get started:

Choose your lottery : Pick between LOTO7, LOTO6 or other available games.

: Pick between LOTO7, LOTO6 or other available games. Select your numbers : You can either manually select your favorite numbers or opt for random numbers.

: You can either manually select your favorite numbers or opt for random numbers. Buy your ticket : Purchase online, at convenience stores, at lottery kiosks or even at ATMs.

: Purchase online, at convenience stores, at lottery kiosks or even at ATMs. Wait for the draw : LOTO7 draws every Friday , while LOTO6 has draws every Monday and Thursday .

: LOTO7 draws every , while LOTO6 has . Check your numbers: See if you’ve won by visiting the official Takarakuji website or checking results at ticket vendors.

Fortune And Glory

Thinking about trying your luck with Japan’s lottery? With jackpots reaching up to ¥1.2 billion, games like LOTO7 and LOTO6 offer an exciting chance to win big. Whether you’re just curious to experience a piece of Japanese culture or hoping for a life-changing prize, grabbing a ticket could be a fun way to see where luck takes you. Who knows? Your lucky numbers might just come up.

For more information on how to play Japan’s lotto, visit the official Takarakuji website.