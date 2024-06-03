Take our user survey here!
Work

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

Ace your next interview!

By 1 min read

Attending Japanese job interviews takes some getting used to. In this video, we discuss basic interview etiquette and give tips on answering common interview questions. If you want to see more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to the GaijinPot YouTube channel.

For more articles on job hunting in Japan, check out the following articles:

Do you have any tips on Japanese job interviews? Let us know in the comments!

 

Topics: / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Work
Work

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

Apply to the open positions in teaching, customer service, motion graphics and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On

Work
Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

Something everyone working in Japan should know about but hope they never have to use.

By 4 min read 2

Work
Work

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

Apply for the open positions in video production, social media management, hospitality and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On