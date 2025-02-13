Photo:
How to Read Japanese Food Labels

Common kanji terms that you will find in supermarkets in Japan.

It can be scary if it’s your first time shopping in a Japanese supermarket if you don’t have a strong grasp of the language yet. The types of dishes you are used to making may require ingredients that are hard to come by in Japan. Moreover, the majority of produce is seasonal. To prepare you for your trip to the supermarket, here is a list of some essential ingredients, their kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meaning). Since the packaging and ingredients list are in Japanese, it may also be risky for those with food allergies or dietary restrictions. To learn more about different food labels in Japan, click on this article by SavvyTokyo.

Food Allergies

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan
The seven ingredients manufacturers are legally obligated to list.

Any vegetarian or person with allergies will tell you that it isn’t enough just to know what something is, you also sometimes need to know what is inside your food. Here is a general breakdown of two common Japanese labels to help you understand more about what you are buying.

ItemKanji ReadingKana ReadingRomaji Reading
Eggたまごtamago
Gluten麩質ふしつfushitsu
Peanuts ピーナッツpeanuts
Wheat小麦こむぎkomugi
Soy大豆だいずdaizu

The label below explains what allergies may be triggered by the product if consumed. The allergies that could be triggered are written in black on a yellow background. Most processed foods will have this sign, or one similar to it, to let you know of the possible dangers for those with allergies. Be aware that some products simply don’t have an allergy warning.

allergy

Product Labels

Next is the label explaining the origin and important information regarding a supermarket’s fresh produce. A Japanese food label will tell you what a product is, its quantity, its price and, most importantly, its storage instructions and its expiration date.

food-labels-japan

While this list is by no means a complete guide, it’s still important to familiarize yourself with the most commonly used characters to make your shopping experience much easier. If you need to avoid eating any gluten in your diet you can print this card out here.

Produce

ItemKanji ReadingKana ReadingRomaji Reading
Bamboo shoots竹の子たけのこtakenoko
Bean sprout萌やしもやしmoyashi
Cucumber胡瓜きゅうりkyuuri
Onion玉葱たまねぎtamanegi
Pumpkin南瓜カボチャkabocha
Spinachほうれん草ほうれんそうhorenso
Broccoli ブロッコリーburrokori
Tomato蕃茄トマトtomato

Meat

ItemKanji ReadingKana ReadingRomaji Reading
Beef牛肉ぎゅうにくgyuuniku
Chicken鶏肉とりにくtoriniku
Chicken Breast鶏の胸肉にわとりのむねにくniwatori no muneniku
Chicken Thigh鶏もも肉にわとりのももにくniwatori no momoniku
Lamb羊肉ようにくyouniku
Pork豚肉ぶたにくbutaniku

Seafood

ItemKanji ReadingKana ReadingRomaji Reading
Crabかにkani
Fishさかなsakana
Shrimp海老えびebi

Dairy

ItemKanji ReadingKana ReadingRomaji Reading
Dairy productsにゅうnyuu
Milk牛乳ぎゅうにゅうgyuunyuu

Condiments

ItemKanji ReadingKana ReadingRomaji Reading
Miso Paste味噌みそmiso
Oilあぶらabura
Pepper胡椒こしょうkoshou
Soy Sauce醤油しょうゆshouyu
Sugar砂糖さとうsatou
Tofu豆腐とうふtoufu
Vinegarsu
Wasabi山葵わさびwasabi
Rice Wineお酒おさけosake
Saltしおshio

Noodles

ItemKanji ReadingKana ReadingRomaji Reading
Buckwheat Noodle蕎麦そばsoba
Ramen拉麺ラーメンramen
Wheat Flour Noodle饂飩うどんudon

If you are a seasoned pro when it comes to food shopping, please feel free to add to this guide by adding in the comment section below. And for those who would rather shop online, check out our list of online shopping resources for groceries, vegan ingredients and halal.

  • Treskatae says:
    November 12, 2016 at 6:08 am

    I need this thanks.

  • lusanda says:
    July 4, 2016 at 3:21 pm

    Wow thank you for this , I just arrived in Japan an have a baby it’s so hard to go buy myself coz am frm S.A. and I understand zero Japanese, have to go with my husband all the time coz he learnd the language at work ,so thank you somuch

  • キティキャット says:
    April 2, 2016 at 2:17 pm

    Card for vegans would be helpful, many don’t know enough Japanese to say so.

  • Kenny Martinsz Kehinde Martiz says:
    June 2, 2015 at 10:50 pm

    Pretty Interesting.

  • Basudeb Tripathy says:
    February 17, 2015 at 11:43 am

    Great info✌️

  • Katie says:
    January 29, 2015 at 12:59 pm

    Thank you this is very helpful. I spent many a day feeling hungry in Japan as a celiac.

  • Matthew Borkowski says:
    November 10, 2014 at 11:19 pm

    Another good website if you are looking for specialty meats is themeatguy.jp They have lots of other hard to find in your average supermarket items (cheeses, dry goods, sauces) and they have a good range of payment options. Also, if you have one near you, restaurant supply type supermarkets also can offer some imported, hard to find elsewhere things. I love Japanese food, but sometimes a taco night or big roast is in order. Those can help you with that. Happy eating!

  • Elton says:
    November 4, 2014 at 10:34 pm

    Very helpful! Thanks!

  • Howard Japan says:
    October 30, 2014 at 8:08 am

    「Firstly, most supermarkets in Japan are actually better described as grocery stores, in that they exclusively sell food. Don’t go in expecting to buy bubble bath, a razor and a few cheap t-shirts because most supermarkets just won’t stock these kinds of items.」

    Really? I live in one of Japan’s least populated prefectures and other than t-shirts, all the items you wrote about are available at every supermarket in town.

  • maulinator says:
    October 27, 2014 at 10:49 am

    If you are in Tokyo and want access to more “exotic” (read foreign) foodstuffs, go to Kinokiniya, National Azabu or NIssin World Food. Of the three Nissin tends to have the best prices. If you want access to specifically American stuff go to FBCUSA.com. Sony Plaza has some foreign candies and snacks. Kinokuniya and National Az usually have English speaking staff on hand as well.

  • Londoner says:
    October 26, 2014 at 10:33 pm

    Thank you this is very helpful. Do you know what the Japanese word is for M.S.G. (monosodium glutamate)? And what the kanji/ hiragana/ katakana is/are? Many people are allergic to MSG and a couple of people I know ended up in hospital in Japan because of a reaction. Apparently they use it also in flavoring sauces for example as well as in cooking. Do you know in which foods or sauces it is used? It is used in Chinese and Asian food extensively but I wasn’t aware that they use it in Japan as well.

  • Jeffrey Harbin says:
    October 26, 2014 at 1:54 am

    My first trip to Japan to meet the in-laws, they gave me the honor of being first to use the bath that evening. I had several soaps to choose from and they all had cats or dogs on the bottle, so I chose one and washed up. Afterwards, my wife kept sniffing my hair and giving me a funny look. Turns out I used the dog shampoo to wash my hair. On the bright side, I was flea and tick free for 30 days.

  • annalwin says:
    October 25, 2014 at 10:52 am

    Many many thanks. Very helpful.

  • Cynthia says:
    October 23, 2014 at 4:14 pm

    Thank you for this post. Super helpful!

  • luan says:
    October 23, 2014 at 3:51 pm

    For those who are allergic, gluten is more グルテン than 麩質, and peanuts may also be written as 落花生 🙂

  • Brian says:
    October 23, 2014 at 1:07 pm

    Good post. Maybe you should include the kanji / Japanese for whale and horse for people who would wanna avoid those meats.

    • Akiko Sakakibara says:
      October 30, 2014 at 5:31 pm

      whale:　鯨肉　くじらにく　kujiraniku

      horse:　(called two ways)馬肉／桜肉　ばにく／さくらにく　baniku／sakuraniku

      (I am a native Japanese, have not seen 鯨肉 in any restaurant or izakaya though.)

    • TheGirl FromIpanema says:
      October 23, 2014 at 10:31 pm

      Or seriously search them..

  • Becca says:
    October 23, 2014 at 12:40 pm

    i have seen the kanji 南京豆 for peanuts before. my main concern when i lived in japan for a semester was my severe allergy to peanuts/nuts. i was relieved when i found out that japan also listed allergens, even ones i was unfamiliar with (bananas, peaches, etc). I also remember looking for this symbol ※ because that is usually where allergens were listed on products.

  • anoymous says:
    October 23, 2014 at 11:55 am

    just little thing ,dairy products and eggs have the same romanji read form, xD egg is tamago if anyone ask

  • papiGiulio says:
    October 23, 2014 at 11:11 am

    Great post, I recommend people to learn the kanji where the food comes from asap
    (pointed out with 産 kanji). Especially since some of the food
    comes from 中国産！ China or sometimes people are still wary about buying food from Fukushima 福島. 　

    6 years here and still dont know most of the food kanji as there are simply too many, anyway adding this to my studylist 🙂

    • fm64 says:
      October 23, 2014 at 12:38 pm

      yup, they were some useful kanjis, kani pls

      • Saman says:
        October 23, 2014 at 4:21 pm

        its like you are narrating my story when i come here in japan it was really frastrating wen i go to supermarket n i am still facing these kind of hurdles as i cant understand kanji yet as a muslim i only eat Halal so Minichi Minich i have to get detail of all main and raw ingredients of products.
        your post is really appreciateable
        Thanx 🙂

