How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

Here's what you need to know about your gas bill in Japan.

Paying utility bills (like your electricity bill) in Japan is pretty straightforward, even if you can’t read Japanese. You only need to wait for the bill to arrive in your mailbox and head to the convenience store to settle it. Still, it’s good to know what exactly you’re being billed for since it can help you be more efficient with your energy usage. According to sourced data, the average gas bill in Japan for a single-person household is about ¥3,068.

Keep reading to learn more about your gas bill and how to set up automatic payments using your credit card or bank account.

Types of Gas

Photo: iStock/ Maroke When buying appliances, be sure to check for compatibility.

In Japan, private companies provide two types of gas: city (toshi) gas and liquid petroleum or propane gas.

As the name suggests, city gas is available in major cities using underground pipes. Of the two, city gas is generally cheaper. Otherwise, propane gas is supplied to homes using several tanks, which the gas company replaces whenever they empty.

Vocabulary for Japanese Gas Bills

Photo: GaijinPot Your gas bill might look like a variation of this.

1. Client Name and Address

The uppermost portion of your bill has your customer details, such as your name, address and customer number. If you ever encounter any issues, you must share your customer number with the customer service representative. This number can help process changes to your contract or service requests.

Japanese English Romaji ご利用量のお知らせ Gas usage information Go riyou ryou no oshirase 供給地点定番号 Gas supply location number Kyoukyuu chiten tei bangou お客様番号 Customer number Okyakusama bangou 様 Mr./Ms. Sama

2. Gas Usage Period

The Japanese calendar is used here. This example bill is for Reiwa 6, which is 2024. This part of the bill also tells you the date when your meter was checked and the specific billing period.

Japanese English Romaji ~年~月分 Bill for ~ year and ~ month ~Nen ~gatsu bun 検針月日(日数) The date the meter was checked Kenshin tsukihi nissu ご使用期間 Billing period Goshiyou kikan

3. Amount of Gas Used

See how much gas you have used up for the current billing period.

Japanese English Romaji ガスご使用量 Amount of gas that was used Gasu goshiyou ryou 今回メーター指示数 Current reading indicator Konkai meetaa shiji-suu 前回メーター指示数 Previous reading indicator Zenkai meetaa shiji-suu

4. Gas Meter

This table covers details on your gas meter and compares your previous gas usage.

Japanese English Romaji メーター番号 Meter number Meetaa ban gou 次回検針予定日 The next scheduled meter reading date Jikai kenshin yoteibi 前年同月ご使用量 Amount of gas used in the same month of the previous year Zen-nen dougetsu goshiyou-ryou 前年同月比 Comparing the amount used between this year and the year before Zen-nen dougetsu hi

5. Invoice Registration Number

This is the registration number for Tokyo Gas’ invoice system.

Japanese English Romaji 登録番号 Invoice registration number Touroku bangou

6. Amount Due

This is how much you need to pay for this billing period.

Japanese English Romaji お支払い方法 Payment method Oshiharai houhou クレジットカード Credit card Kurejitto kaado ご契約種別 Contract type Go keiyaku shubetsu 一般契約 Standard contract Ippan keiyaku 請求金額 Scheduled billing amount Seikyuu kingaku 内消費税等 Consumption tax Naishouhizei-tou 対象 Subject to (percentage of tax) Taishou

7. Cost Breakdown

These characters break down the different rates for the current period and the amounts for the base and metered rates.

Japanese English Romaji 料金内訳 Price breakdown Ryoukin uchiwake ガス基本料金 Base rate Gasu kihon ryoukin ガス従量料金 Metered rate Gasu juuryou ryoukin 当月適用単位料金 Unit rate for the current period Tougetsu tekiyou tan’i ryoukin

8. Payment Details for Credit Cards

If you pay with your credit card, you’ll most likely receive a similar memo attached to the right side of your bill.

Japanese English Romaji 左記のガス料金等は、クレジットカードによるお支払いとなります。 The gas charges listed will be paid via credit card. Saki no gasu ryoukin-tou wa, kurejitto kaado ni yoru oshiharai to narimasu. クレジットカード会社の規定等により、上記以外の方法でお支払いいただく場合があります。 Depending on the regulations of the credit card company, you may need to use a different payment method. Kurejitto kaado gaisha no kitei-tou ni yori, jouki igai no houhou de oshiharai itadaku baai ga arimasu. クレジットカード会社の締切日と弊社の検針日の関係等により２ヶ月分の料金等があわせてご請求となる場合があります。 Due to the timing of the credit card company’s billing cycle, two-month charges may be combined into a single bill in some instances. Kurejitto kaado gaisha no shimekiri-bi to heisha no kenshin-bi no kankei-tou ni yori, nikagetsu bun no ryoukin tou ga awasete go-seikyuu to naru baai ga arimasu. 弊社は領収書を発行できませんので、クレジットカード会社の明細書でご確認ください。 Please note that we cannot issue receipts, so please refer to your credit card statement for payment confirmation. Heisha wa ryoushuusho o hakkou dekimasen node, kurejitto kaado gaisha no meisai sho de go kakunin kudasai.

Automatic Payments for Gas Bills

Photo: iStock/ maruco Never miss paying another bill.

Set up an automatic payment scheme to never miss a payment for your gas bill in Japan. You can opt for scheduled payments using your credit card or bank account.

Paying by Credit Card

For Tokyo Gas customers, you will need your meter reading slip (Notice of Usage Amount), which will have your customer number and Notice of Initial Reading (when your gas was first connected). You can apply for automatic payments online or by mail depending on the kind of contract you registered for.

Signing up for scheduled credit card payments is made convenient by using the website (Japanese):

Enter your account details, such as your name and contract number, then click confirm. The next page will ask you to fill in details about your payment information. Following that, you will be asked to enter your credit card details. After confirming, you will have successfully set up your automatic payment scheme via credit card.

You can also apply by mail, although it may take about ten days to complete.

Paying by Direct Debit/Withdrawal

Similarly, Tokyo Gas customers can choose to pay using automatic withdrawals. The process is similar; however, customers can also set it up through online banking, in addition to applying online and through an application form.

How to set up automatic withdrawals using the website (Japanese):

Choose your bank on the first page. Then, enter your account details, such as your name and contract number, then click confirm. The next page will ask you to fill in further details for the automatic withdrawal. After confirming, you will have set up your automatic withdrawal payment scheme.

If you do not use Tokyo Gas, you must use your gas company’s application page or set up an automatic withdrawal through an application form by mail. You can also request an application form by contacting your gas company. Look for a customer code (顧客コード, kokyaku bango) on your receipt if they ask for it.

