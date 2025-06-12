How to Read Your Japanese Paycheck: Taxes, Deductions and Take-Home Pay Explained

How to read your Japanese payslip and understand taxes, insurance and deductions—so you know exactly where your salary goes each month.

By Aaron Baggett Jun 13, 2025 2 min read

It’s payday in Japan. You check your email or banking app—your company transferred ¥400,000. Not bad. But when you open your account, only ¥311,000 actually arrived. Where did the rest go? No worries. We’re here to teach you how to read your Japanese paycheck like a pro.

If you’re working in Japan, this might not be your first run-in with the kyuryo meisai (給与明細)—your payslip. Packed with kanji, numbers and deductions you didn’t expect, it can feel like a puzzle designed to confuse you. But once you understand what each section means, you’ll know exactly where your money’s going—and why.

What’s Actually on Your Payslip?

Your kyuryo meisai isn’t just for show. It details how your salary is calculated, how much you worked, what bonuses (if any) you got, and where your money went. Some key sections to know:

Kanji Romaji Meaning 勤怠 Kintai Work attendance: days worked, days off, and lateness (even by a few minutes) 支給 Shikyu Earnings: base salary, overtime, bonuses, and allowances 控除 Kojo Deductions: health insurance, pension, income tax, unemployment insurance, and resident tax 差引支給額 Sashihiki shikyugaku Net pay: the final amount deposited into your account

Why So Many Deductions?

Japan doesn’t mess around when it comes to taxes and social insurance. These deductions can easily eat up 20-30% of your gross salary. Here’s a quick breakdown of where that money goes:

Deduction Romaji Meaning 健康保険 Kenko Hoken Health insurance: covers medical visits, though dental is often separate 厚生年金 Kosei Nenkin Welfare pension: mandatory contributions, even if you don’t plan to retire in Japan 雇用保険 Koyo Hoken Unemployment insurance: provides support if you lose your job 所得税 Shotokuzei Income tax: a national tax based on your income level 住民税 Juminzei Resident tax: paid to your local government, based on the previous year’s income

Can You Pay Less?

A little-known program called Furusato Nozei (ふるさと納税) lets you redirect part of your resident tax to rural areas in exchange for gifts like wagyu beef, rice or even hotel stays. The best part? Your total tax stays the same—you just get free stuff.

Should You Keep Your Payslips?

Probably. Payslips are valuable for:

Renting apartments (as income proof)

Filing tax returns or getting refunds

Applying for unemployment benefits

Showing financial stability for visa renewals or loans

Throwing them away is tempting, but future-you might be grateful you didn’t.

For more tips and step-by-step help with life in Japan, subscribe to the GaijinPot YouTube channel or check out the full article in the description below.

