How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

Is your middle name making life difficult? Remove it with an official legal alias in Japan for banking and online registration.

Traditionally, Japanese naming conventions have consisted of a family name followed by a given name. The concept of a middle name is not part of Japanese culture. The language is designed for this two-part naming convention with its kanji writing systems. Thus, foreigners with more than two names often face issues with bank accounts, credit cards and online registrations. To avoid these problems, they may need to drop the extra name from their passport or create a legal alias in Japan.

A legal alias (通称, tsuushou) in Japan can simplify bureaucratic processes for foreigners by aligning their names with the Japanese two-part naming system. Unfortunately, this isn’t always easy.

Here is a quick guide to creating a legal alias in Japan to remove your middle name.

Why Do Middle Names Cause Problems in Japan?

Most people begin their life in Japan by registering their Residence (zairyu) Card and My Number Card, which uses the name on your passport. Then, they’ll register an address in Japan, get a phone number, and open a bank account—all registered with the name on your residence card. You probably won’t encounter any problems besides having a long name written in katakana on all your documents, such as:

Smith, John Samuel (スミス, ジョン サミュエル)

García, María Isabel (ガルシア, マリア イサベル)

Singh, Rajesh Kumar (シン, ラジェシュ クマール)

Unfortunately, things can get complicated from here. Once you register your bills, you might think of saving time and effort by setting up automatic bill payments. Oops, the system only accepts two names.

That’s okay. Just write your first and middle names in the same entry. Nope, no spaces allowed. How about writing them together as one long name (e.g., JohnSamuel ジョンサミュエル)? Nice try, but it needs to match exactly what is on your bank account, where you registered “John Samuel” with a space. This issue arises with almost every credit card application, mobile payment app (such as PayPay), and even Japanese dating apps. The name must match exactly what is on your Residence Card or My Number Card.

In summary:

Name Limitations : Japanese systems typically accept only two names, which can pose issues for those with more than two or a middle name.

Strict Name Formatting : Combining first and middle names or spaces isn’t usually allowed; names must match bank records exactly, including spaces.

Application Challenges : Name discrepancies complicate credit cards, mobile payments (e.g., PayPay) and more, requiring names to match exactly with Residence Cards or My Number Cards.

Marrying Into a Japanese Family

Someone marrying into a Japanese family might want to consider obtaining a legal alias for several practical reasons. In this case, you’d want to register your spouse’s family name as your own. Family names in Japan are highly significant and registered in the family registry (koseki). Upon marriage, Japanese spouses typically adopt the family name of one partner, often the husband’s.

However, in the case of a marriage between a Japanese citizen and a foreigner, both spouses can retain their original surnames because the family registry system only accommodates Japanese citizens. Foreigners cannot register with the koseki.

A legal alias in Japan allows the foreign spouse to navigate administrative situations more smoothly. For instance, it helps establish a recognized surname connection with their Japanese spouse and children, especially in contexts like hospitals and schools.

How to Register a Legal Alias in Japan

Registering a legal alias in Japan, known as a “通称” (tsuushou), can help foreigners align their names with the Japanese naming system.

Some fortunate individuals can request a legal alias when creating their My Number Card. If you didn’t or were refused, here’s how you can do it:

Prepare the Required Documents

Gather your Residence Card, My Number Card, passport and any other official documents that include your full name.

The catch with registering an alias is that you must have official documents proving that you already use the name you want to be registered as your legal alias. You cannot simply go to the ward office and request that your name be updated. Moreover, each city may have different requirements.

In our experience, the quickest way to ensure the process is successful is to update your Employee Insurance Card (kenko hoken, 健康保険) with your alias first. If you cannot do that, ask your company for a Certificate of Employment (zaishoku shomeisho, 在職証明書), stamped and with the alias you want to be registered (e.g., the middle name dropped, your spouse’s last name).

In general, you should prepare:

Your Passport

Residence Card

My Number Card

Hanko (Japanese seal or stamp)

Employee Insurance Card (健康保険, kenko hoken )

Certificate of Employment (在職証明書, zaishoku shomeisho ) with alias

A “Reason” Written in Japanese (I.e., why do you want a legal alias?)

Business Card with alias

Bill payments with alias

Credit Cards with alias

Anything official that uses your alias

Note: Your legal alias should be in katakana if you want to use the katakana version of your name.

Visit Your Local City Hall

Go to your municipal office (市役所, shiyakusho) where you are registered. Find the counter for resident services or foreign resident support.

If you search online, you might find people saying all they needed was a bill payment or a business card (meishi). Do not rely on these comments. It’s best to call your ward office and ask about the requirements or bring as many supporting documents as possible.

While Japanese law, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allows for the confirmation of aliases, the approval process can vary. It often depends on how strict your ward office is and the discretion of the person reviewing your documents.

Note: Prepare for a wait. The staff at city hall may not even know it's possible for a foreigner to "drop" their middle name or understand why you would want to.

Submit an Alias Registration Form

Request the alias registration form (通称使用届, tsuushou shiyo todoke). Fill out the form with your chosen alias, which should be a simplified version of your name that fits within the Japanese naming conventions (typically a family name and a given name without a middle name). Submit your filled-out form along with your supporting documents.

Your application will be reviewed by the municipal office. Once approved, your alias will be officially registered on your My Number Card. The first time, your city hall will write it on the card. If you apply for a new card or need to renew your My Number Card, your alias will appear next to your official name.

Update Your Information

After your alias is registered, update your name on all relevant documents, such as bank accounts, utility bills and other services, to match your new alias. Note that your bank might not allow an alias. In this case, you should transfer to a bank that does. Such as:

MUFG

Rakuten Bank

SMBC

Once you register your legal alias, creating online accounts for various services becomes much easier. Registering a legal alias simplifies life in Japan by preventing name-related issues.

