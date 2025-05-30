How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

Renewing your visa in Japan? Learn how to apply in person or online, what documents you need and how to avoid common mistakes.

By GaijinPot Blog May 30, 2025 4 min read

Your visa’s about to expire. You’ve just opened a letter or checked your phone, and suddenly your coffee doesn’t taste so good. Panic? Understandable. But with the right prep, you can renew your visa in Japan without it being a nightmare.

Technically, you can apply right up until your visa expires. But you really don’t want to do that. Immigration lines, missing documents, and processing delays can all derail your plans. If you wait too long, you could risk overstaying—and that can have serious consequences for future renewals.

Aim to apply two to three months before your visa expires. This gives you a built-in 60-day grace period while immigration processes your application.

Option 1: Applying In Person

Don’t put it off so long that it becomes a problem.

Let’s say you’ve never done this before, and you’re told to “just go to immigration.” You Google the Shinagawa Immigration Office and find photos of a line stretching around the block. It’s not an exaggeration.

Before You Go:

The office isn’t exactly foreigner-friendly. There’s no hand-holding. The signs are in Japanese. The staff is efficient, but don’t expect warm customer service. You’ll want to bring all the required documents because if something’s missing, you’ll be turned away.

What to Bring:

Your passport

Your residence card

A filled-out visa renewal application form (download from the Immigration website)

(download from the Immigration website) A passport-style photo (recent, within three months)

(recent, within three months) Tax payment certificates from your local ward or city office (ask for the documents for visa renewal, 在留期間更新)

from your local ward or city office (ask for the documents for visa renewal, 在留期間更新) Employer or sponsor documents (such as a certificate of employment, school letter, etc.)

(such as a certificate of employment, school letter, etc.) Any other paperwork depending on your visa status (e.g., proof of income or school enrollment)

If you’re going to Shinagawa, aim to be there 30-60 minutes before it opens. Even then, you might spend half the day there. Alternatively, you can schedule an appointment and make your day a whole lot easier. Once your number is called and your documents reviewed, you’ll get either:

A postcard (Good news! It means you’re just waiting now), or

(Good news! It means you’re just waiting now), or A letter requesting additional documents or an interview (not ideal, but manageable)

Option 2: Applying Online

You’re at your desk, feeling smug about skipping that Shinagawa line. You open the Immigration Services Agency’s online application portal, then immediately hit an error message. If that’s your first clue, this might not be so smooth; you’re not wrong.

Who Can Use It?

As of 2025, not all visas can be renewed online. If you’re on a status like:

Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services

Dependent

Instructor

You’re probably good. Otherwise, check the website carefully or just call immigration to confirm.

What You’ll Need:

A MyNumber card with a chip (not just the paper one)

with a chip (not just the paper one) An IC card reader (¥2,000-¥3,000 at electronics stores)

(¥2,000-¥3,000 at electronics stores) A computer (the system doesn’t work on phones or tablets)

(the system doesn’t work on phones or tablets) All documents merged into a single PDF under the file size limit

Online Steps:

Download the JPKI app to read your MyNumber card Sign up at the official portal and register your details Upload your PDF and double-check that everything is accurate Submit—and wait for confirmation

If successful, you’ll eventually receive a postcard, just like with the in-person process.

Collecting Your New Visa

Whether you applied online or in person, you’ll eventually receive that magical postcard. Don’t lose it. It’s your key to getting your updated residence card.

What to Bring:

Your passport

Your current residence card (they’ll punch a hole in it)

(they’ll punch a hole in it) The postcard from immigration

A ¥4,000 revenue stamp (収入印紙)

Where to buy the stamp: Most immigration offices have a konbini (convenience store) inside that sells them. No need to stress if you forget to get it beforehand.

Once everything’s handed over, they’ll issue your shiny new residence card. Congratulations—you’re legal again. Oh—and yes, you’ll probably have to do this again next year. And the next. Unless you are lucky enough to have a 3-5 year visa, or apply for permanent residency.

