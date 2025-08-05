How to See the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower in Japan

Where and when to watch the 2025 Perseid meteor shower in Japan. Tokyo stargazing spots, peak times, tips and how to avoid light pollution.

Want to see shooting stars this summer? The 2025 Perseid meteor shower, one of the brightest and most reliable celestial events of the year, will peak in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 13, in Japan, with the best viewing time around 2:50 a.m. in Tokyo. Well, if you can see it. Tokyo might not be the neon-anime world some people stereotype it as, but it’s still a very bright city.

Make a trip outside the city and, if the skies are clear and you’re willing to stay up (or get up) in the middle of the night, you’ll be rewarded with dozens of meteors per hour.

Here’s how, when, and where to catch the Perseid meteor shower in or around Tokyo in 2025.

When Is the Best Time to Watch?

The peak of the Perseids is expected to hit around 2:50 a.m. in Tokyo on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (Aug. 12 and 13, 2025). That said, the nights before and after (Aug. 11 and 14) will also offer decent chances, with slightly lower meteor activity.

A gibbous moon (the phase just before a full moon, when it appears more than half full) will be visible during the peak. This extra brightness may wash out fainter meteors, so try to keep the moon out of your direct line of sight and focus on the darker parts of the sky to spot the brighter shooting stars.

Viewing Timeline

Aug 11 (Monday night): expect about ~10-15 meteors per hour

Aug 12-13 (Tuesday early morning): Peak (~30-40 meteors per hour in dark areas)

Aug 13-14 (Wednesday early morning): ~20 meteors per hour

Timing Varies Slightly Across Japan

The best time to view the Perseids is just before dawn, when the radiant point (the part of the sky the meteors appear to come from) is highest. This varies slightly depending on your location:

Tokyo (Eastern Japan): ~ 2:50 a.m.

(Eastern Japan): ~ Osaka (Kansai): ~ 3:10 a.m.

(Kansai): ~ Sapporo (Hokkaido): ~ 2:20 a.m.

(Hokkaido): ~ Fukuoka (Western Japan): ~ 3:40 a.m.

(Western Japan): ~ Okinawa (Naha): ~3:50 a.m.

For most of Japan, your best viewing window is between 2:00 and 4:00 a.m., depending on location. Who needs sleep on a weekday, anyway?

Where to See the Perseid Meteor Shower Near Tokyo (Without a Car)

If you’re sticking to public transport, you likely won’t get pitch-black skies, but you can still have a great night under the stars. Think of these as low-effort options that give you a taste of the Perseids without needing a tent, a car or a backup battery for Google Maps.

However, most of these places lose public transport after 11 p.m., so you’ll need to stay out all night. Bring a friend and maybe have a backup plan for getting home.

Just west of central Tokyo, the Tamagawa River runs broad and flat—with surprisingly good sky exposure if you go far enough upriver. Head to Futako-Tamagawa Station, then walk away from the city lights. It won’t be truly dark, but it’s open enough to catch the brighter meteors. Bring a mat, some snacks, and something warm to wear. It’s the easiest option that doesn’t involve staring at a skyscraper.

This large park in western Tokyo is probably your best bet inside the city limits. It’s big enough that you can get away from streetlights, and the central lawn offers clear views of the sky. It’s not going to compete with the mountains, but on a clear night, you might still spot a dozen shooting stars if you’re patient. Get there early if the weather’s good—others will have the same idea.

This one’s a little more effort, but totally doable without a car. From Shinagawa, take the Keikyu Line to Misakiguchi Station, then hop on a short bus or taxi to Jogashima. The island is surrounded by the ocean, and the southern coastline, especially, is pretty dark. You’ll get a near-panoramic view of the sky over the water, and the lighthouse adds some nice atmosphere. Just bring a flashlight and try not to tumble off a cliff.

Famous for surfing, this beach near Ichinomiya is also great for sky-watching—especially near the torii gate on the sand. It’s not as remote as other coastal spots, but the open Pacific horizon means fewer buildings and a better shot at clear skies. Take the JR Sotobo Line to Kazusa-Ichinomiya, then grab a taxi or walk. If the tide’s low and the weather’s right, it’s a surprisingly peaceful place to stargaze.

Got a Car (or Staying Overnight)?

If you’re willing to drive or book a room and stay the night, you’ve got access to some seriously dark skies within a few hours of Tokyo. These are the places where you can actually lean back, look up and count 30 or more meteors an hour.

Still technically in Tokyo, Okutama is about as wild as the city gets. Think forested mountains, clear rivers, and zero street lighting. Lake Okutama and the surrounding highlands are a favorite among Tokyo’s stargazers—and for good reason. It’s remote but reachable, especially if you drive. If not, take the JR Ome Line to Okutama Station, then catch a bus to the lake.

You’ll need to camp or stay at a local guesthouse if you want to stick around for peak hours. Just be careful at night—this is real nature. Bring lights, layers and maybe a bear bell if you’re deep in the woods.

Dodaira Observatory

At 870 meters up, Mount Dodaira is home to an observatory, a campground, and wide-open skies. You can drive up in about two hours from Tokyo and the summit is designed for astronomy enthusiasts. There are yurts, bungalows, and even an apartment in the observatory building itself. It’s a bit out of the way, but it’s quiet, calm and perfect for watching meteors burn across the Milky Way. Just be sure to book ahead—especially around mid-August.

If you want the classic Mt. Fuji + meteors experience, Lake Yamanaka is your best bet. It’s quieter than Kawaguchiko, with wide lake views and relatively low light pollution. The north and east shores are ideal for stargazing, and if you’re lucky, you might even get meteor reflections on the water. It’s about two hours by highway bus or car from Tokyo. Camping is popular here, but there are also plenty of lakeside lodges and pensions if you’re not the sleeping-bag type. Try to get up to Panorama-dai, which is a lookout point with epic Fuji views and almost no light interference.

Nestled deep in the mountains of Saitama, Chichibu is cooler, darker, and less crowded than many other areas this close to Tokyo. Mitsumine Shrine, perched high above the valley, is especially good for night skies. You’ll need a car or a train plus a long bus ride, but once you’re up there, you’ll find a peaceful forest and clear mountain air. There’s lodging near the shrine or in Chichibu town, and you’ll definitely want to stay the night if you’re going to catch the Perseids.

This is about as far south as you can get in Chiba, and it’s surprisingly undeveloped. The lighthouse at Cape Nojimasaki makes a great anchor point, and the skies over the ocean are clear and open. You can drive here in about two hours, and there are a few guesthouses nearby. Just be aware it’s very dark—great for meteors, but bring lights and know your route.

Long, flat and facing the Pacific, Kujukuri is excellent if you want a beachside meteor experience without going too remote. The Kujukuri Beach Tower area gives you elevation and a good open view of the sky. There are small inns and campgrounds nearby, and you can reach them in 90-120 minutes by car. It’s best enjoyed with a group. Bring a beach chair, a warm hoodie and maybe some instant ramen.

Honorable Mention: For the Truly Obsessed

Want the best sky Japan has to offer near Tokyo? Kozushima Island in the Izu chain is officially a Dark Sky Park, with almost zero light pollution. But it’s not for casuals—you’ll need to take a 3.5-hour ferry or 40-minute flight and stay at least a night. If you’re the kind of person who brings a telescope and knows their radiant point from their zenith, it might be worth the effort.

Where would you recommend that people in or around Tokyo go for the best star-viewing? Let us know in the comments below.