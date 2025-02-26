How to Send Money in Japan: The Hard Way Vs. The Easy Way With Western Union

Sending money from Japan? Use Western Union for fast, low-cost transfers with no paperwork. Try it today and enjoy a ¥0 fee on your first transfer

By Aaron Baggett Feb 27, 2025 4 min read

If you’ve been in Japan long enough, you know that sending money overseas can be a painful, time-consuming process. You fight your way through paperwork, deal with fees that make you question your life choices, and then wait days for your hard-earned yen to actually arrive. But what if there was an easier way to send money in Japan? Spoiler alert: there is.

Enter Western Union—a faster, hassle-free way to send money abroad. With the Western Union app or website, you can skip bank visits, avoid piles of paperwork and transfer money anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re paying rent back home, helping out family or just moving funds, Western Union makes it quick and easy.

Old-School Bank Transfers

They aren’t normally this depressing, but still…

Most major Japanese banks (e.g., MUFG, Mizuho, SMBC, Japan Post Bank) offer international remittance services. That’s great in theory—until you actually try to use them. Expect steep fees (around ¥3,000–¥7,000 per transaction) and processing times that stretch anywhere from 1 to 5 business days.

Here’s what you’ll have to endure if you go this route:

Pick a Bank, Any Bank: MUFG, SMBC, Mizuho, Japan Post Bank—take your pick. Each one offers international remittance services, but all come with their own quirks, paperwork, and fees. Gather the Endless Info: The recipient’s full name, bank name, branch code, SWIFT/BIC code, account number, address, and sometimes even a reason for the transfer (why do they need to know?!). Brave the Branch or Go Online: If you’re lucky, your bank has an online service. If not, it’s time to head to a branch, queue up, and try to decipher a Foreign Remittance Request Form (外国送金依頼書, gaikoku sokin irai-sho) that’s probably only available in Japanese. Pay Up: Fees may include: Outgoing bank fee (送金手数料, sokin tesuryo) : ¥3,000 to ¥7,000 per transaction.

: ¥3,000 to ¥7,000 per transaction. Intermediary bank fees (中継銀行手数料, chukei ginko tesuryo) : Varies depending on the route your money takes.

: Varies depending on the route your money takes. Receiving bank fees (受取銀行手数料, uketori ginko tesuryo): The recipient’s bank may also take a cut. Wait… and Wait Some More: Depending on where your money is going, it can take anywhere from 1 to 5 business days to arrive. And no, weekends and holidays don’t count.

While this method is tried and true, it’s far from efficient. If you send money often, the frustration (and costs) add up quickly.

The Easy Button: Western Union

Luckily, tech has come to the rescue. With the Western Union app or website, you can dodge the old-school headaches and send money with just a few taps on your phone.

Here’s why it’s great:

Send money anytime, anywhere : No need to sprint to the bank before it closes at 3 p.m.

: No need to sprint to the bank before it closes at 3 p.m. No more paperwork : A one-time registration means future transfers are quick and painless.

: A one-time registration means future transfers are quick and painless. Easy payment options: Pay using your bank account or in cash at a nearby Lawson store.

Pay using your bank account or in cash at a nearby Lawson store. Track and repeat transfers easily : Monitor your money’s journey in real-time and resend to saved recipients in seconds.

: Monitor your money’s journey in real-time and resend to saved recipients in seconds. English and Japanese support: Because not everything in Japan should require Google Translate.

Best part? Speed. Many transfers arrive within minutes, meaning your loved ones don’t have to wait days for your support. Moreover, you can check fees and exchange rates upfront, so there are no surprises.

How It Works

Getting started with Western Union is simple and fast. Here’s how it works:

Sign Up & Verify: Register an account through the Western Union app or website. First-time users need to verify their identity with a residence card or other valid ID. Enter Transfer Details: Choose the recipient, their country, and how they’ll receive the money—whether it’s a direct bank deposit or cash pickup. Choose Payment Method: Pay for your transaction with cash, bank transfer or konbini barai using your bank account. Check Fees & Exchange Rates: Western Union’s fees depend on the transfer amount, destination, and payout method. Transfers from Japan start at ¥400. Send and Track: Once confirmed, your money is on its way! You can track your transfer in real-time via the app or website.

Western Union Convenience Store Transfers

If you prefer handling cash, you’re never too far from a konbini in Japan.

Still prefer an in-person option? Western Union has you covered at Japan’s favorite convenience stores. These options are great if you prefer handling things in cash or just like the idea of sending money while grabbing a snack at the konbini (convenience store)

For example, after setting up your transaction online or in the app, visit a Lawson store to complete your payment. Simply print your ticket at the Loppi Machine and pay in cash at the register

If you’ve had enough of the old-school banking hassle, switching to Western Union is a no-brainer. Faster, easier, and with fewer hoops to jump through, it’s the smart choice for anyone sending money from Japan.

Next time you need to transfer funds in Japan, do yourself a favor—skip the bank lines use Western Union. Your future self will thank you.