Learn how to open a bank account in Japan, what documents you need and how to avoid common issues with names, PINs and phone numbers.

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 10, 2025 6 min read

Opening a bank account should be one of the first boxes you tick after landing in Japan, but it’s rarely as straightforward as newcomers expect. Between tedious paperwork, branches that shut their doors at 3 p.m. and systems that refuse to recognize middle names, minor misunderstandings can spiral into week-long headaches. Just searching how to set up a bank account in Japan can lead to multiple paths.

Below is a step-by-step guide that keeps the red tape to a minimum, shows you where the roadblocks are hidden, and gives you practical ways around them.

1. What You’ll Need Before You Walk Into the Bank

All smiles until you realize you forgot your inkan.

Here is usually the bare minimum a bank will ask for before setting up a bank account.

Document Why the Bank Wants It Residence Card (zairyu kado, 在留カード) Confirms your visa status and registered address Residence Certificate (juminhyo, 住民票) or utility bill Proves you actually live at your registered address Japanese phone number Needed for SMS verification and callbacks from the bank Passport & My Number card/notice Used for identity checks (My Number is sometimes optional) Personal seal (inkan, 印鑑) Still required at many traditional banks for stamping forms

The address–phone–bank paradox

You need a phone number and a registered address to open most accounts, but many landlords or mobile carriers ask for—wait for it—a Japanese bank account. To break the loop:

Grab a prepaid SIM first; convenience stores and electronics shops sell them with only a passport check.

first; convenience stores and electronics shops sell them with only a passport check. Stay somewhere that provides immediate proof of address (some shared houses and serviced apartments offer a certificate you can take to city hall).

(some shared houses and serviced apartments offer a certificate you can take to city hall). Start with a foreigner-friendly bank or Japan Post Bank, which tends to accept minimal documentation.

The Middle Name Issue

Japanese databases expect exactly two names. If your passport says “María Isabel García,” most online forms in Japan will choke on that middle name. In daily banking, you have two options:

Drop the middle name everywhere (passport renewal is required in the long run). Register a legal alias (通称, tsuushou) at your city hall so your residence card, My Number card and bank all show the same two-part name. You’ll need evidence—an employee insurance card or a certificate of employment with the alias usually does the trick—and a bit of patience at the counter.

2. Choosing the Right Bank

Choose your character.

Major “megabanks” (like MUFG, SMBC and Mizuho) are reliable nationwide, but the paperwork is usually Japanese-only. However, most of these banks require you to have lived in Japan for at least six months. That said, Japan Post Bank has ubiquitous ATMs and lower barriers for short-term residents. If you will be in Japan for less than six months, it’s likely your best option.

Online Bank Options

Online and app-based banks can also save time if you read Japanese:

Bank Good For Caveats Rakuten Bank Fast online setup, debit card with cashback ID verification letter still mailed to your address SBI Sumishin Net Bank Low transfer fees, English FAQ Application entirely in Japanese PayPay Bank Smooth link to PayPay wallet No in-person support Wise (formerly TransferWise) Great for international transfers, multi-currency accounts Not a Japanese bank or utility payment support

Important update: Sony Bank stopped accepting new English-language account applications in June 2025. Existing customers may keep using the English portal, but newcomers will need enough Japanese to navigate the standard site or pick a different bank.

What to compare

Language support (in-branch English hotlines vs. none)

(in-branch English hotlines vs. none) ATM network and fees (out-of-network withdrawals can hit ¥110-¥220)

(out-of-network withdrawals can hit ¥110-¥220) Card type (plain cash card, debit combo or prepaid VISA)

(plain cash card, debit combo or prepaid VISA) Transfer costs—domestic bank transfers (furikomi) start around ¥200 and rise between banks

3. Opening the Account: A Realistic Walk-Through

Head to the branch early. Most close their counters at 3 p.m. sharp, Monday to Friday. Pull a ticket and fill in the forms. If kanji menus swamp you, ask “Koza o tsukuritai desu” (“I’d like to open an account”) and the clerk will produce an application sheet. Stamp or sign every box that says 印 (step, mark), then choose an ordinary savings account (普通預金, futsu yokin). Verify by phone. Some branches call the mobile number you wrote down—make sure your phone is charged. Collect your cash card on the spot or wait a week for the mailer. Internet banking log-ins often arrive in a separate envelope for security.

4. Life After Your Account Is Approved

Card delivery and PIN setup : If your card is mailed, it usually arrives in 7-10 days. You’ll either set your PIN during signup or the first time you use the card at an ATM.

: If your card is mailed, it usually arrives in 7-10 days. You’ll either set your PIN during signup or the first time you use the card at an ATM. Passbooks live on —many banks still issue a tsucho (通帳). Slide it into an ATM periodically so the machine prints your latest transactions. Don’t lose it as you’ll need this to apply for a bank certificate or for a history of your bank transactions for visa application purposes.

—many banks still issue a tsucho (通帳). Slide it into an ATM periodically so the machine prints your latest transactions. Don’t lose it as you’ll need this to apply for a bank certificate or for a history of your bank transactions for visa application purposes. Transfers (furikomi, 振込) : Rent, utilities and even concert tickets can be paid via bank transfer. Online banking is faster, but branch counters charge extra.

: Rent, utilities and even concert tickets can be paid via bank transfer. Online banking is faster, but branch counters charge extra. Fees and fine print: Expect ¥110-¥220 for using another bank’s ATM outside core hours and ¥200-¥500 per inter-bank transfer.

5. What Makes Japanese Banks…Well, Japanese

Get that money.

Banking in Japan can be a little different than what you are used to.

Early closing time

Plan your visit like you would a museum. Counters usually shut by 3 p.m. on weekdays, and the whole branch is dark on weekends. ATMs run longer, but some even power down overnight for “maintenance.”

Ultra-low interest rates

The big three banks only nudged their ordinary deposit rates from 0.001 % to 0.02 % after the Bank of Japan scrapped negative rates in 2024, still pocket change by global standards.

Cash still rules

Even in 2025, you’ll spot “cash only” stickers on clinics, old izakayas and mom-and-pop stores. Keep a few crisp ¥1,000 notes handy.

The name must match exactly

From credit cards to mobile apps, any mismatch between your bank account name and your Residence Card will trigger an error screen. If your middle name keeps tripping alarms, registering that legal alias is the cleanest long-term fix.

Using your account without Japanese

Full English support is pretty limited. If you need to speak in Japanese:

Bring a bilingual friend for the initial application.

Use Japan Post Bank’s illustrated ATM menus.

Bookmark translation apps that work offline in case the branch bans phones.

Final Thoughts

Yes, Japan’s banking system can feel like a time capsule—complete with passbooks, personal seals, and baffling form fields for middle names. But with the right documents in hand, a prepaid SIM in your phone, and an early alarm on branch visit day, opening an account is entirely doable.

Treat the process as a rite of passage: the moment you see your name (minus the middle bit) printed on a pale green cash card, you can officially call yourself financially settled in Japan. From there, paying rent, getting paid, and ordering karē from your favorite take-out app all get a lot easier—and that’s worth a little paperwork.

How was opening a bank account in Japan for you? Was it easy? Did you encounter any problems? Let us know in the comments below.