Have you just moved to Japan? Here's how to set up your electricity, gas and water for your new apartment.

After signing your first lease in Japan, the next step is setting up utilities for your new apartment. Your real estate agent or property management company should provide you with the necessary contact details. If you need to arrange everything yourself, many utility companies offer English-speaking customer service. It’s best to apply a week before moving in, as scheduling takes time. Here’s how to set up utilities in your apartment in Japan.

Make sure you have:

A registered Japanese phone number

Your new apartment address

The desired connection date in mind

How to Set Up Electricity in Your Japanese Apartment

You’ll find the circuit breaker near your entrance or bathroom.

Japan’s voltage is 100 volts—50/60 Hz AC, so be wary of using appliances from other countries that might not be compatible. Fifty (50) Hz is common in eastern Japan, including Tokyo, and 60 Hz is common in western Japan, including Kobe, Osaka and Kyoto.

Call your local electricity company to set up an account. Many businesses and utility company customer support offices are closed during the end-of-year holidays (December 29 to January 3). You can also apply for an account online, but this option might not be available for you depending on the provider.

Ten different electricity companies exist in Japan, divided by region and prefectures:

Lastly, find the circuit breaker and flip the main switch on (入). You can find it near the entrance or the bathroom. If you have called ahead to set up an account, you’re all set once you’ve turned on the breaker.

Signing Up for Gas for Your Japanese Apartment

Don’t try to turn on the gas yourself.

Private companies provide gas in Japan, and it comes in two different types: city gas (toshi) and liquid petroleum or propane gas. You can’t choose which one as it’s usually predetermined.

Unlike setting up electricity in your apartment, you will need to call your gas company to set up an account and have a technician come over to turn on the gas. It only takes about 10 minutes for them to check and activate the gas line, but you do have to be at home for this. Be sure to schedule this well in advance to avoid having to shower with cold water.

Similar to electricity and water companies in Japan, gas companies service different regions and prefectures. Here are four of the biggest gas companies, as well as their websites and hotlines:

Tokyo Gas (Japanese website) English customer service number: 0570-002211 Kanto region, Yamanashi and Nagano Prefectures

Osaka Gas (English website) Kyoto, Osaka, Shiga, Nara, Wakayama, parts of Hyogo, Fukui and Mie Prefectures

Toho Gas (Japanese website) Customer service number: 0120-015455 Aichi, Gifu and Mie Prefectures

Saibu Gas (English website) English customer service number: 0570-000-312 Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki and Kumamoto Prefectures



Turning On The Water

Turn on your water by twisting the valve.

The main water supply line is usually left at the end of residential contracts, so you typically do not have to turn it on when you move in. However, if the line is cut, turn the valve next to the water meter. The water meter in a Japanese apartment is usually found in a metal box outside your front door, next to the gas meter.

Just like your electricity and gas, contact your local water bureau to set up an account in your name.

Tokyo Metro Waterworks Bureau (English website) Customer service number: 0570-091-100

Yokohama Waterworks Bureau (English Website) English customer service number: 045-847-6262

Osaka Waterworks Bureau (English website) English customer service number: 06-6458-1132



Paying For Your Utility Bills

Don’t forget to pay before the deadline!

After successfully setting up all your utilities, you can pay your bills at the convenience store. The largest figure on the receipt will be how much you owe. Pay your utilities before the deadline; otherwise, you will need to call customer service to have them reconnect it, which may take some time.

