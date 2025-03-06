How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

Want to start a business? Here's a general overview of what you should expect.

By GaijinPot Blog Mar 6, 2025 1 min read

Want to know how to start a business in Japan while working a full-time job? First, you’ll need to secure the right visa (especially if you plan on hiring employees and scaling your business). In most cases, you will want to look into applying for a Business Manager Visa.

Business Manager Visa Requirements

To be granted a Business Manager Visa, there are minimum requirements you’ll need to satisfy:

Open an office in Japan.

Employ at least two full-time staff members.

Invest a minimum of 5 million yen.

Prepare a business plan.

However, there’s more than one way to start a business in Japan. If you want to work as a freelance English teacher, translator or interpreter there are other options to consider. Such as setting up a sole proprietorships (kojin jigyo).

In this video, we give you a very general idea of how to get started. Always consult with a lawyer to get legal advice that would be most relevant to your situation.

