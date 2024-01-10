How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

Growing a bonsai tree takes a lot of dedication and care. Here are some easy tips to get started,

Jan 11, 2024

As winter covers Japan, gardening enthusiasts must move their hobby indoors, and bonsai has become the show’s star. These tiny trees hold a special place in the hearts of many, and taking care of them is a peaceful pastime that can bring joy. It’s a great way to stay connected with nature and find solace during the cold months.

If you’re interested in starting with bonsai this winter, there are several places where you can find them. You can visit your local plant shops and nurseries or browse online shops like Dashu.jp and Yoshoen. The cost of bonsai trees varies depending on their size and age, with prices starting at around ¥3,000 for younger and less complex trees. As the tree grows bigger and older, the cost will increase accordingly.

Ready to learn more about these tiny, beautiful trees?

Bonsai For Indoor Winter Gardens

Photo: iStock/ Jennifer A Japanese maple bonsai tree.

A few bonsai plants are particularly well-suited for your indoor winter garden. They have several advantages, including their adaptability to indoor conditions, aesthetic appeal, and alignment with the winter season. You might want to consider the following options:

Cherry Blossom Bonsai (桜盆栽 – Sakura Bonsai): Sakura, or cherry blossom bonsai trees, are perfect for indoor cultivation during the winter because they enter a dormant period. Simulating the cold outdoor conditions is essential to ensure they bloom beautifully in the spring. Japanese Maple Bonsai (紅葉盆栽 – Momiji Bonsai): Japanese maple bonsai trees can be a breathtaking addition to your winter indoor garden because of their vibrant fall colors. During the winter, their bare branches will create a striking silhouette against the indoor landscape. Camellia Bonsai (椿盆栽 – Tsubaki Bonsai): Camellia bonsai is a winter-flowering plant that splashes color to the subdued winter palette. Its glossy green leaves and stunning flowers make it a desirable choice for indoor gardens. Japanese Apricot Bonsai (梅盆栽 – Ume Bonsai): Japanese apricot bonsai typically blossoms in late winter and early spring, presenting aromatic and tender flowers. While it is a resilient plant, careful monitoring is necessary to prevent stress from indoor heating. Japanese Black Pine Bonsai (黒松盆栽 – Kuromatsu Bonsai): Japanese black pine bonsai is well-suited for indoor winter cultivation and is a symbol of strength and endurance. Its rugged appearance and pine needles contrast the more delicate bonsai varieties.

Key Techniques for Winter Bonsai Gardening

Photo: iStock/ Yagi-Studio A plant nursery is the best place to find a bonsai tree or ask questions.

If you’re planning to set up an indoor bonsai garden this winter, there are some important techniques to keep in mind for the best results:

Lighting : The shorter days and weaker sunlight in winter mean you need to add grow lights for extra light. This helps make sure your bonsai trees get enough light to stay healthy.

: The shorter days and weaker sunlight in winter mean you need to add grow lights for extra light. This helps make sure your bonsai trees get enough light to stay healthy. Temperature Control : Bonsai trees need a steady environment. So, keep them away from heat sources or drafty areas. A cool, consistent temperature that mimics outdoor conditions is perfect for them.

: Bonsai trees need a steady environment. So, keep them away from heat sources or drafty areas. A cool, consistent temperature that mimics outdoor conditions is perfect for them. Humidity Control : Winter heating can dry out the air, which isn’t ideal for bonsai trees. Using humidifiers or placing water trays nearby can help keep the right humidity level.

: Winter heating can dry out the air, which isn’t ideal for bonsai trees. Using humidifiers or placing water trays nearby can help keep the right humidity level. Watering : During winter, avoid overwatering your bonsai trees. Check soil moisture regularly and water only when necessary. It’s fine to let the soil dry out between waterings.

: During winter, avoid overwatering your bonsai trees. Check soil moisture regularly and water only when necessary. It’s fine to let the soil dry out between waterings. Fertilization: Bonsai trees grow less in winter, so they don’t need much fertilizer. But it’s still important to maintain their health with a balanced fertilization approach that doesn’t encourage too much growth.

Designing Your Winter Bonsai Garden

Photo: iStock/ Bilal photos This little guy didn’t make it.

Creating a winter indoor bonsai garden involves more than choosing and caring for the right plants. It’s also about crafting an aesthetically pleasing space that balances style with practicality.

To begin with, it’s essential to pick a serene and quiet location to showcase your bonsai trees and appreciate their delicate beauty in a peaceful setting. Once you have chosen the spot, it’s time to arrange your bonsai trees. You can take inspiration from the classic Japanese garden style, which blends balance, simplicity and natural beauty. To make the garden appear more organic and appealing, incorporate elements like rocks, moss and small decorative items. Using varied-height shelves or stands will also add to the visual appeal.

It is also important to remember that the choice of pots for your bonsai trees is equally significant as the trees themselves. Therefore, selecting suitable pots that complement the trees and enhance the overall appearance of your winter bonsai garden is crucial.

