How to Study in Japan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Student Visa

Learn how to study in Japan with a student visa—what you need, how to apply and how GaijinPot Study can help make the process easier.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Jun 10, 2025 5 min read

If you’re looking to shake things up, experience a new culture and live abroad without making a lifelong commitment, studying in Japan on a student visa is a great way to do it. The best part? It’s easier than ever to study in Japan. Despite Japan’s reputation for having strict immigration rules, getting a student visa is surprisingly straightforward, and we’re here to walk you through it.

Need help finding the right school in Japan?

The Process: How to Study in Japan

Applying to study in Japan has never been simpler.

It’s as easy as one, two, three:

Choose a school. Submit your documents. Get your visa and prepare for life in Japan.

Let’s break that down a bit more.

Step 1: Find the Right School

Choosing the right school doesn’t have to be difficult.

If you’re interested in studying Japanese, you’ll find no shortage of language schools in Japan. The number of options can feel overwhelming at first, especially since many schools seem similar.

You can research everything yourself or use a student placement program to make the process smoother.

Step 2: Submit Your Documents

Scan and submit the necessary documents to your school

Compared to other countries, Japan’s student visa application process is refreshingly simple. Requirements vary depending on your background, but here are the core documents most applicants need:

A valid passport

Your diploma from the last school you graduated from

from the last school you graduated from Proof of financial stability (typically showing at least ¥2.5 million or about $18,000 in savings or income)

(typically showing at least or about $18,000 in savings or income) Proof of relationship if sponsored by a family member

if sponsored by a family member Proof of Japanese language study (JLPT certificates or even online courses like Udemy are accepted)

You’ll scan and submit these documents to your school. Most schools recommend starting this process at least six months before your intended start date to allow time for processing.

However, due to high demand, schools are filling up so fast. The team at GaijinPot Study recommends applying a year in advance. Prospective students should inquire as early as possible to guarantee a spot in their preferred location in Japan.

Step 3: Wait for Approval and Pick Up Your Visa

Now all you need to do is wait.

Once you’ve submitted your documents and paid the application fee (usually ¥20,000-¥30,000, later deducted from tuition), the school will apply for your Certificate of Eligibility (COE). This takes 1-3 months, depending on the time of year.

Once approved, the school will send you a digital copy of your COE. Bring this to your nearest Japanese consulate, and they’ll issue your student visa. From there, you can enter Japan whenever you’re ready.

What Happens Next?

Time to start your new life in Japan!

Once your visa is approved, it’s time to prepare for your move:

Book your flight.

Secure housing after arrival.

Enroll in Japan’s National Health Insurance after arrival (usually only ¥1,000-¥2,000/month).

after arrival (usually only ¥1,000-¥2,000/month). Apply for part-time work permission at the airport or local immigration office if you plan to work up to 28 hours per week.

Student visas are typically valid for 6 months to 2 years, and extensions are usually possible through your school and immigration.

FAQ: Studying in Japan on a Student Visa

Here are a few things you need to know

How long does the visa last?

Usually 6 months to 2 years, depending on the school. Extensions are possible.

Can I work while studying?

Yes—up to 28 hours per week with a part-time work permit (資格外活動許可, shikakugai katsudo kyoka).

Do I need health insurance?

Yes. All students must enroll in Japan’s National Health Insurance after arriving.

When should I start the application process?

Ideally, 5–6 months before your intended start date. Schools need time to process your Certificate of Eligibility (COE), and embassies may take additional time for visa issuance.

Can I bring my spouse or children on a student visa?

Generally no. Japan’s student visa does not automatically allow dependents. In some cases, long-term students may apply for a dependent visa for family members, but approval is not guaranteed and depends on financial and housing circumstances.

Do I need to know Japanese before I apply?

Some schools accept complete beginners, but you’ll usually need to show some proof of study, even informal. This helps with the COE approval process. A JLPT N5 certificate or screenshots from online learning platforms like Udemy can help.

How much does it cost to study in Japan?

Language school tuition averages ¥700,000 to ¥900,000 per year (approx. $4,500-$6,000), plus living costs. Budget around ¥100,000-¥150,000/month for rent, food, transportation and other expenses.

Can I switch to a work visa after studying?

Yes—if you find a full-time job in Japan that meets visa requirements (e.g., in IT, education, translation, etc.), you can apply to change your status from student to working visa without leaving the country.

Ready to Start?

Ready to Start?

If you’ve been dreaming about living in Japan but felt held back by concerns about paperwork, visas, or language barriers, don’t let those fears stop you. The process is easier than you think, especially with the right support.

The GaijinPot Student Placement Program is here to guide you every step of the way—from choosing a school to settling into life in Japan.