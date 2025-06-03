How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

Rainy season or tsuyu is a month filled with battling mold and drying clothes indoors. Here's how to survive the rainy season in Japan.

Your laundry is still damp, your futon smells weird, and your umbrella just flipped inside out. Welcome to the rainy season in Japan. Known as tsuyu, it typically begins in early June and lasts through mid-July. During this time, weeks of overcast skies, near-daily rain and suffocating humidity set in. Mold creeps into corners, clothes take forever to dry and the air starts to feel like miso soup. With no national holidays in June to break up the monotony, it’s no surprise that it is considered the most depressing month of the year in Japan. Here’s a guide on how to survive Japan’s rainy season.

1. How to Deal with Humidity

Use your aircon’s dehumidifying mode.

Japanese apartments, especially older ones, are built for winter insulation, not summer ventilation. Without central air or good airflow, moisture collects in closets, under beds, and especially around shoes and bedding. Mold spores thrive in the warm, damp air and without some strategy, your apartment can start to smell like a neglected towel.

Use a dehumidifier (除湿機, joshitsuki) or your aircon’s dehumidify mode (除湿, joshitsu).

(除湿機, joshitsuki) or your aircon’s (除湿, joshitsu). Place moisture absorbers (湿気とり, shikke-tori) in closets, cabinets and drawers.

(湿気とり, shikke-tori) in closets, cabinets and drawers. Use futon dryers or dry your mattress near a window or fan.

or dry your mattress near a window or fan. Don’t forget shoes—stick silica packs in them when not in use.

2. Drying Laundry Inside Without That Musty Smell

Use an indoor-drying detergent.

Drying laundry indoors during tsuyu is almost unavoidable. But without airflow or the right detergent, clothes will smell like mildew before they dry. Many apartments have tiny balconies or none at all, and the humidity indoors can make drying jeans take two full days. Fortunately, Japan has specialized products and setups for this exact situation.

Use indoor-drying detergent (部屋干し用洗濯剤, heya boshi you senzai) to reduce odor.

(部屋干し用洗濯剤, heya boshi you senzai) to reduce odor. Hang clothes near a window or fan for better airflow.

Use a bathroom dryer (浴室乾燥機, yokushitsu kansouki) if your apartment has one.

(浴室乾燥機, yokushitsu kansouki) if your apartment has one. Invest in an indoor drying rack (室内物干しラック, shitsunai monohoshi rakku) or a ceiling pole for inside drying.

3. Stop Mold Before It Spreads

Manage this sooner rather than later.

Even clean apartments can develop black spots along window frames, in the kitchen, and under the futon. If you have tatami mats, you’re even more vulnerable. Prevention is key, and Japanese drugstores are stocked with powerful anti-mold products made for exactly this time of year.

Spray Kabi Killer (カビキラー, Kabi Kirā) in high-risk areas like bathrooms and windows.

(カビキラー, Kabi Kirā) in high-risk areas like bathrooms and windows. Keep bathroom doors open to let air circulate after showers.

Dry mats, floors, and futons thoroughly—don’t let moisture linger.

Use moisture control sheets (除湿シート, joshitsu shīto) under futons, especially on tatami.

4. What to Wear to Stay Cool and Dry

Stay fresh with an extra set of clothes.

Dressing during tsuyu is a balancing act between staying dry and not overheating. You’ll be walking through muggy streets and crowded trains, and even a quick dash to the station can leave you soaked. Most locals switch to lightweight, quick-dry clothing and carry towels or extra shirts to stay fresh through the day.

Wear quick-dry fabrics like Uniqlo’s AIRism or similar.

Avoid cotton and denim—once wet, they stay wet.

Carry a small towel (手拭い, tenugui) to wipe your face and neck.

(手拭い, tenugui) to wipe your face and neck. Bring a spare shirt if you have a long commute or work in an office.

5. Rain Gear That Actually Works

Waterproof spray will be your new best friend.

When the skies open up, most people in Japan grab the nearest clear plastic umbrella from the convenience store. But those break easily, flip inside out in the wind and make you look like every other soaked commuter on the street. If you’re going to be caught in the rain nearly every day, it’s worth investing in a decent umbrella and other gear that actually works and keeps you dry in style.

Get a wind-resistant umbrella from Tokyu Hands or Loft. Write your name on it to avoid losing it—umbrella theft happens more than you’d think.

from Tokyu Hands or Loft. Write your name on it to avoid losing it—umbrella theft happens more than you’d think. Use waterproof spray (防水スプレー, bōsui supurē) on your shoes and bag to prevent water damage.

(防水スプレー, bōsui supurē) on your shoes and bag to prevent water damage. Look for Gore-Tex clothing or footwear—this breathable, waterproof material keeps water out while allowing sweat to escape, making it ideal for rainy commutes.

clothing or footwear—this breathable, waterproof material keeps water out while allowing sweat to escape, making it ideal for rainy commutes. Keep extra socks in your bag if you commute—wet feet ruin your whole day.

in your bag if you commute—wet feet ruin your whole day. Buy a foldable umbrella only if it’s sturdy enough for wind, and you need portability.

6. Best Shoes for Rainy Season Commutes

Choose the right shoes.

Japanese commutes often involve a lot of walking, so shoes take a beating during tsuyu. Soggy sneakers, soaked socks and muddy soles are daily struggles. It’s common for workers and students to wear indoor shoes, but it’s the commute that does the real damage. Having rain-ready footwear—and a game plan for keeping it dry—makes all the difference.

Invest in waterproof shoes . Again, Gore-Tex is an excellent option.

. Again, is an excellent option. Use quick-dry insoles or carry indoor shoes if your office allows it.

or carry indoor shoes if your office allows it. Keep a drip tray or umbrella stand in your entryway (玄関, genkan) to avoid puddles at home.

7. Keep Your Tech Safe from Rain

Protect your gear with a rain cover.

Rain and electronics do not mix, but when you’re commuting in Japan, your phone, laptop and earbuds are often at risk. One good soak in a sudden downpour could turn your backpack into a sponge. Thankfully, Japan sells plenty of gear for keeping your gadgets safe and dry, even if you get caught in an unexpected summer storm.

Use a waterproof bag (防水バッグ, bōsui baggu) or a backpack rain cover.

Store your electronics in inner waterproof sleeves or pouches inside your bag.

Keep a small towel (手拭い, tenugui) on hand to wipe things down fast.

Pack ziplock bags or waterproof phone pouches for emergencies.

8. How to Survive Commuting During Tsuyu

Check out alternative transit route apps to help your commute.

Trains are usually packed tighter than a sushi roll during rush hour. But the mix of rain, sweat and humidity turns each carriage into a moving steam room. Imagine being pressed against strangers so closely that you feel someone else’s wet umbrella sleeve on your arm—and it’s not even your sweat.

Use Navitime or Yahoo! transit route apps to track delays and avoid storm-related chaos. These are way more detailed than Google Maps.

If you bike to work, wear a rain poncho or a helmet visor. Riding while holding an umbrella is illegal and dangerous.

Avoid department store exits during downpours; they’re bottlenecks filled with umbrella battles and lost tourists. Consider adjusting your schedule or route to avoid peak misery.

9. What to Stock Up on Before Heavy Rain

Now’s a great time to stock up on some essentials.

When you’ve just survived a packed train full of wet umbrellas and someone else’s rain-soaked armpit, the last thing you want to do is drag yourself back out to buy laundry detergent. During tsuyu, staying stocked up is more about comfort and sanity than just preparedness.

Keep essentials like laundry supplies, pet food, shelf-stable meals and cleaning products on hand.

Rainy days are prime time for cup ramen, canned curry and instant miso soup. No one wants to cook over a steamy stovetop when the air already feels like a wet sponge.

Some local stores offer rainy-day point bonuses—check your app for deals when you’d least expect them.

If you live in a typhoon-prone area, consider stocking a portable battery, flashlight and emergency snacks just in case. Storms and power outages can come out of nowhere, especially in late June and July.

10. How to Enjoy Rainy Days at Home

Rainy season can feel repetitive—gray skies, wet commutes and clothes that never seem to dry. But tsuyu also offers an excuse to slow down and stay cozy indoors. Many locals embrace the season by leaning into its quiet moments: rainy walks under hydrangeas, a visit to the sento (bathhouse) or just relaxing at home with incense and a hot drink.

Light Muji incense or use a diffuser to keep your home smelling fresh.

Visit hydrangea spots like Meigetsuin in Kamakura or Hakusan Shrine in Tokyo.

Visit a local public bath (銭湯, sento), which can be especially relaxing during damp days.

Make rainy days your excuse to read, journal or binge-watch guilt-free.

What rainy season?

Had enough of damp clothes, foggy windows, and umbrellas that double as weapons on crowded train platforms? Here’s a not-so-secret hack: Hokkaido. Japan’s northernmost island is the only major region that doesn’t experience the rainy season, at least not in the same way.

Unlike the rest of the country, Hokkaido sits far enough north that the seasonal rain front rarely reaches it. The result is a cooler, drier summer that feels almost unfairly pleasant while the rest of Japan wades through puddles and mildew.

If you work remotely or have vacation time, Hokkaido is an easy escape. Sure, climate change may be nudging temperatures up, but tsuyu still doesn’t hit Hokkaido like it does Tokyo or Osaka. It’s a legitimate seasonal loophole.

Got any other tips on how to survive rainy season in Japan? Let us know in the comments below.