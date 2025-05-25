How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

Struggling with mental health at work in Japan? Learn how to speak up, protect your well-being and navigate the workplace with confidence.

By Kerri King May 26, 2025 6 min read

Japan has long held a cultural ideal of “enduring hardship” (我慢, gaman), especially in the workplace. This often means pushing through stress, exhaustion or emotional pain rather than speaking up. While mental health is still widely considered a private matter in Japan, that doesn’t mean you have to struggle alone.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, anxious or depressed, support is available. And while Japan’s workplace culture is still catching up, awareness around mental health is growing. Here’s how to speak up, stay culturally aware, and protect your well-being in the process.

Cultural Barriers (But Change Is Starting)

Mental health is becoming a serious topic in Japan.

Opening up about depression, anxiety or burnout in Japan can feel like admitting failure—a taboo in a collectivist culture where group harmony often outweighs individual needs. Though attitudes are shifting, mental illness has long been viewed through a lens of spiritual imbalance or personal weakness.

A 2022 survey by the Japan Productivity Center found only 15.3% of workers had received mental health support at work, despite nearly 60% reporting high levels of stress. Government reforms are encouraging better work-life balance, and some companies now offer occupational health services or counseling. Still, access remains uneven, and many employees hesitate to seek help.

By 2024, nearly half of full-time workers in Japan reported “quiet quitting”—doing only the minimum required—underscoring just how widespread burnout has become.

Know the Signs Before It’s Too Late

Don’t let work take priority over your mental health.

Japan’s intense work culture can wear you down in ways that are easy to overlook. Long hours, social pressure, and unspoken expectations to “push through” often create a slow, quiet buildup of stress.

A major culprit? Overtime. While official efforts have been made to reduce excessive working hours, overtime remains deeply embedded in workplace culture. According to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, nearly one in four employees work more than 80 hours of overtime per month—a threshold often linked to death by overwork.

Eventually, this lifestyle takes a toll. Sometimes physically, sometimes emotionally. You might not notice the warning signs immediately, or you might brush them off as “normal.” But they’re not.

Common Signs of Burnout

Crying quietly between meetings or after work

Chronic headaches, nausea, or other unexplained physical symptoms

Difficulty falling asleep, or waking up already tired

Trouble focusing, forgetfulness, or missing deadlines

A sense of emotional numbness or disconnection from your work

Social isolation can make this worse. Some people experience panic attacks on crowded morning trains—a symptom so common it’s often overlooked.

Speaking up early, taking a break or seeking outside help is not a weakness. It’s a form of self-leadership—and it might be the smartest move you make in your career.

How to Talk About It (Japanese Work Culture Version)

Talking about mental health at work is never easy, and in Japan, it often requires a careful balance of honesty, discretion and cultural sensitivity. The workplace tends to prize harmony, hierarchy and emotional restraint.

Start with Physical Language First

In many Japanese workplaces, it’s more acceptable to frame emotional or mental distress as a physical issue. This isn’t dishonest—it’s a culturally appropriate way to open the door to support.

Phrases that work well include:

I’m not feeling well (体調が悪いです, taichō ga warui desu)



I’m going to the clinic regularly (通院しています, tsūin shiteimasu)



I need a short period of rest (少し休養が必要です, sukoshi kyūyō ga hitsuyō desu)



If You Mention Mental Health, Keep It Neutral

Should you choose to be more specific, avoid emotionally charged language unless you’re speaking to someone trained in mental health or someone you trust deeply.

Try:

I’m receiving treatment for mental health reasons (メンタルヘルスのことで通院しています, mentaru herusu no koto de tsūin shiteimasu)



I’m receiving support from a professional (専門家のサポートを受けています, senmonka no sapōto o uketeimasu)



I’m experiencing some stress (少しストレスが溜まっています, sukoshi sutoresu ga tamatteimasu)

Know Your Rights (Even if They’re Hard to Use)

Under the 労働基準法 (Roudou Kijunhou, Labor Standards Act), employees are legally allowed to take sick leave. If you receive a medical certificate (診断書, shindansho) from a doctor recommending rest, your employer is obligated to respect that.

While not all companies offer paid sick leave (many roll it into annual leave), your job is still protected during your absence, especially if your time off is medically advised.

Many clinics in Japan will provide a certificate if you explain symptoms of stress, anxiety, or burnout. You don’t need to say “mental illness” explicitly.

You Can Speak With the Company Doctor

By law, companies with 50 or more employees must appoint a sangyōi (産業医)—a workplace doctor who monitors employee health. You can typically request a one-on-one consultation, and these discussions are meant to be confidential.

The sangyōi can recommend lighter duties, shorter hours, or temporary leave and sometimes act as a neutral intermediary between you and your employer. However, not all workers are aware that this option exists and access may vary depending on your company’s size and structure.

A Disability Certificate May Help

If your mental health condition significantly affects your daily life or ability to work, you may be eligible for a disability certificate (障害者手帳, shougai-sha techou). With this, you can sometimes request:

Reduced working hours or duties

Modified tasks or schedules

Priority for disability-friendly employment

Tax deductions and public transport discounts

To apply for a disability certificate in Japan, specifically for mental health reasons, you need first to be diagnosed by a psychiatrist with a condition that significantly affects your daily life or ability to work. After at least six months of ongoing treatment, your psychiatrist can complete a designated medical evaluation form.

You’ll then submit this form, along with your residence card, photo ID, and application documents, to the welfare section (福祉課, fukushi-ka) of your local city or ward office. Processing can take one to two months. Once approved, the certificate may entitle you to benefits like reduced work duties, tax deductions, transport discounts, or eligibility for supported employment.

It’s important to know that while the shougai-sha techou is a legitimate support tool, it can carry social stigma, especially in professional settings. Disclosure is voluntary and some people choose not to use the system at all due to fear of being treated differently at work.

If Work Isn’t Safe, Get Outside Help

If your workplace isn’t supportive—or if it’s making your mental health worse—you’re not stuck. You don’t need to suffer in silence or force yourself to endure hardship.

Therapy & Counseling (English-Speaking)

University Counseling Centers

Most universities offer free services, including English-speaking counselors.

Legal & Employment Advice

Tozen Union : Supports non-Japanese workers

: Supports non-Japanese workers Hello Work: Can help with job transitions or benefits

You’re Not Overreacting—You’re Protecting Yourself

Needing help doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means you’re human. And being in Japan doesn’t mean sacrificing your mental health for workplace harmony. Your well-being matters more than your company’s comfort, and you deserve to be well, not just productive.

Have you navigated mental health challenges in a Japanese workplace? Share your advice, experiences or questions in the comments below—your story might help someone else feel less alone.