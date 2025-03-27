New relationships always come with their share of surprises—some a lot more exciting than others. Yes. I’m talking about doing the deed. The horizontal tango, hanky panky, or whatever you like to call it.
First experiences are usually exciting but often nerve-racking. You might wonder if your experience will differ from the usual and if language barriers will dampen your mood. What can you expect when you want to get frisky with your new Japanese partner? Here’s how to talk dirty in Japanese to get you started.
Japanese Porn Is Not Real Life
A quick disclaimer: For words like だめ (dame, don’t) and やめて (yamete, stop), remember that depending on the tone and situation, they could mean “keep doing that” or “stop.” If you’re not sure, ask.
In Japanese porn, women often act “demure” by saying no at first—even if they really want it but are too embarrassed to say it. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of roleplay as long as both parties are clearly on board.
|Phrase
|Literal Meaning
|In Bed (Playful)
|In Bed (Serious)
|だめ (dame)
|No / Not allowed
|Teasing, “You’re bad!”
|“No, don’t.”
|やめて (yamete)
|Stop it
|“Stop, I can’t take it~”
|“Seriously, stop.”
How to Talk Dirty in Japanese
The bedroom is often where the language of love is mostly spoken through gestures rather than words. If you want to impress your partner, try some of these expressions next time you get down to business.
A word of advice: talking dirty in bed only works if you say it with confidence. If you can’t pull these off naturally, it’s better to stick to your mother tongue for now.
Bedroom Basics
These are the essential words to recognize or use during sexy (e.g., body parts and common reactions).
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|Penis / Dick
|ちんちん
|chinchin
|Vagina / Pussy
|まんこ
|manko
|Breasts / Boobs
|おっぱい
|oppai
|It feels good
|気持ちいい
|kimochi ii
|I’m coming!
|いく
|iku
|I’m gonna come
|いきそう
|ikisou
|It feels amazing
|やばい
|yabai
|It tickles
|くすぐったい
|kusuguttai
|You’re so wet
|ぬれてる
|nureteru
|You’re so warm
|あったかい
|attakai
Dirty Talk and Flirty Lines
Lines to tease, praise or turn up the heat.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|It’s so big! / They’re so big!
|おおきい
|ookii
|You’re gorgeous / They’re beautiful
|すごいきれい
|sugoi kirei
|I want it now / Put it in
|いれてほしい
|irete hoshii
|I want you
|あなたがほしい
|anata ga hoshii
|You’re driving me crazy
|たまらない
|tamaranai
|You feel so good
|いいかんじ
|ii kanji
|Don’t stop
|やめないで
|yamenaide
|More, please
|もっとして
|motto shite
|I love your body
|からだがだいすき
|karada ga daisuki
|That’s so hot
|それエロい
|sore eroi
Boundaries, Consent and Roleplay
Phrases that get misunderstood—know what they mean and when to use them.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|No / Don’t do that
|だめ
|dame
|Stop
|やめて
|yamete
|Not yet / Don’t come yet
|がまんして
|gaman shite
|I can’t wait
|がまんできない
|gaman dekinai
|That’s too much!
|つよすぎる
|tsuyosugiru
|Go slower
|ゆっくりして
|yukkuri shite
|Let’s use a condom
|ゴムつけて
|gomu tsukete
|Bareback is okay
|なまがいい
|nama ga ii
|Safe word (custom)
|セーフワードは〜
|seefu waado wa ~
|Is this okay?
|これでいい？
|kore de ii?
Sounds Like Porn (Be Careful)
Common in AV/hentai — use sparingly or in roleplay if both people are into it.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|No! (but might mean yes)
|やだ〜
|yada~
|Don’t! (playful)
|だめ〜
|dame~
|Not there!
|そこじゃない
|soko janai
|I can’t take it
|もうだめ
|mou dame
|It’s too big
|おおきすぎる
|ookisugiru
|I’m embarrassed…
|はずかしい
|hazukashii
|Be rougher
|もっとつよく
|motto tsuyoku
|That’s dirty…
|えっちだね
|ecchi da ne
|Pervert!
|へんたい！
|hentai!
|I’m gonna break!
|こわれちゃう！
|kowarechau!
Action Commands
Physical directions — especially useful when gestures aren’t enough.
|English
|Japanese
|Romaji
|Lick it
|なめて
|namete
|Suck it
|しゃぶって
|shabutte
|Kiss me
|キスして
|kisu shite
|Touch me here
|ここさわって
|koko sawatte
|Harder
|もっとつよく
|motto tsuyoku
|Faster
|はやくして
|hayaku shite
|Deeper
|もっとふかく
|motto fukaku
|Ride me
|のって
|notte
|Don’t move
|うごかないで
|ugokanaide
|Do it again
|もういちどして
|mou ichido shite
Whether you’re whispering sweet nothings or going full-on hentai mode, learning how to talk dirty Japanese can go a long way—as long as you keep it playful, respectful and consensual. So go ahead and try out a phrase or two (responsibly). And remember: confidence is sexier than perfect pronunciation.
Do you have a funny story about talking dirty in Japanese, a favorite phrase or a linguistic disaster you’re brave enough to share? Drop your thoughts in the comments.
I just translated まんこをたべました and it translated to “I ate a pecker” lmmfao I am so glad I check that first! Definitely not saying that!
Guy never trust google translate, it almost never helps lol. If you learn Japanese from that you will have Japanese thinking you are very strange.
It is not at all. It could mean either “awesome” or “awful” (English translation is rough) when in a positive or negative context. It’s slang that is very commonly used informally.
Or just watch any hentai…
And thus is the reason that American guys in Japan get picked up so easily for sexual assaults… In America no means no, but in Japan no can mean maybe, no, yes, or lets try it out. Talk about mixed signals.
My Japanese is poor in comparison to my fiancée and his English, however when I do muster up the courage in the bedroom, he likes to playfully drag me me down a peg by making me giggle and make me pout. His favourite is when I’m not “entirely” in the mood yet, by me telling him やめて！(yamete-stop!) he will reply はい！なめてねー！(hai! namete ne!-OK! Lick it, yeah!) which has me giggling and running for my life!! So do be careful on the pronunciation, I say it correct every time, he just hears what he wants to.
I would laugh my ass off if that were to happen to me xD
If you know all those words then you know that you have watched a lot of Japanese porn
From my experience with Japanese girls they love hearing English in bed.
For myself I am very turned on by Japanese 😉