The ABCs of sex in Japanese: what to say to turn up the heat in the bedroom (or wherever you may find yourselves... )

By Sara Who Mar 27, 2025 3 min read

New relationships always come with their share of surprises—some a lot more exciting than others. Yes. I’m talking about doing the deed. The horizontal tango, hanky panky, or whatever you like to call it.

First experiences are usually exciting but often nerve-racking. You might wonder if your experience will differ from the usual and if language barriers will dampen your mood. What can you expect when you want to get frisky with your new Japanese partner? Here’s how to talk dirty in Japanese to get you started.

Japanese Porn Is Not Real Life

Both parties should be clearly on board.

A quick disclaimer: For words like だめ (dame, don’t) and やめて (yamete, stop), remember that depending on the tone and situation, they could mean “keep doing that” or “stop.” If you’re not sure, ask.

In Japanese porn, women often act “demure” by saying no at first—even if they really want it but are too embarrassed to say it. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of roleplay as long as both parties are clearly on board.

Phrase Literal Meaning In Bed (Playful) In Bed (Serious) だめ (dame) No / Not allowed Teasing, “You’re bad!” “No, don’t.” やめて (yamete) Stop it “Stop, I can’t take it~” “Seriously, stop.”

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese

Try some of these expressions next time you get down to business

The bedroom is often where the language of love is mostly spoken through gestures rather than words. If you want to impress your partner, try some of these expressions next time you get down to business.

A word of advice: talking dirty in bed only works if you say it with confidence. If you can’t pull these off naturally, it’s better to stick to your mother tongue for now.

Bedroom Basics

These are the essential words to recognize or use during sexy (e.g., body parts and common reactions).

English Japanese Romaji Penis / Dick ちんちん chinchin Vagina / Pussy まんこ manko Breasts / Boobs おっぱい oppai It feels good 気持ちいい kimochi ii I’m coming! いく iku I’m gonna come いきそう ikisou It feels amazing やばい yabai It tickles くすぐったい kusuguttai You’re so wet ぬれてる nureteru You’re so warm あったかい attakai

Dirty Talk and Flirty Lines

Lines to tease, praise or turn up the heat.

English Japanese Romaji It’s so big! / They’re so big! おおきい ookii You’re gorgeous / They’re beautiful すごいきれい sugoi kirei I want it now / Put it in いれてほしい irete hoshii I want you あなたがほしい anata ga hoshii You’re driving me crazy たまらない tamaranai You feel so good いいかんじ ii kanji Don’t stop やめないで yamenaide More, please もっとして motto shite I love your body からだがだいすき karada ga daisuki That’s so hot それエロい sore eroi

Boundaries, Consent and Roleplay

Phrases that get misunderstood—know what they mean and when to use them.

English Japanese Romaji No / Don’t do that だめ dame Stop やめて yamete Not yet / Don’t come yet がまんして gaman shite I can’t wait がまんできない gaman dekinai That’s too much! つよすぎる tsuyosugiru Go slower ゆっくりして yukkuri shite Let’s use a condom ゴムつけて gomu tsukete Bareback is okay なまがいい nama ga ii Safe word (custom) セーフワードは〜 seefu waado wa ~ Is this okay? これでいい？ kore de ii?

Sounds Like Porn (Be Careful)

Common in AV/hentai — use sparingly or in roleplay if both people are into it.

English Japanese Romaji No! (but might mean yes) やだ〜 yada~ Don’t! (playful) だめ〜 dame~ Not there! そこじゃない soko janai I can’t take it もうだめ mou dame It’s too big おおきすぎる ookisugiru I’m embarrassed… はずかしい hazukashii Be rougher もっとつよく motto tsuyoku That’s dirty… えっちだね ecchi da ne Pervert! へんたい！ hentai! I’m gonna break! こわれちゃう！ kowarechau!

Action Commands

Physical directions — especially useful when gestures aren’t enough.

English Japanese Romaji Lick it なめて namete Suck it しゃぶって shabutte Kiss me キスして kisu shite Touch me here ここさわって koko sawatte Harder もっとつよく motto tsuyoku Faster はやくして hayaku shite Deeper もっとふかく motto fukaku Ride me のって notte Don’t move うごかないで ugokanaide Do it again もういちどして mou ichido shite

Whether you’re whispering sweet nothings or going full-on hentai mode, learning how to talk dirty Japanese can go a long way—as long as you keep it playful, respectful and consensual. So go ahead and try out a phrase or two (responsibly). And remember: confidence is sexier than perfect pronunciation.

