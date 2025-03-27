Photo:
How to Talk Dirty in Japanese

The ABCs of sex in Japanese: what to say to turn up the heat in the bedroom (or wherever you may find yourselves... )

New relationships always come with their share of surprises—some a lot more exciting than others. Yes. I’m talking about doing the deed. The horizontal tango, hanky panky, or whatever you like to call it.

First experiences are usually exciting but often nerve-racking. You might wonder if your experience will differ from the usual and if language barriers will dampen your mood. What can you expect when you want to get frisky with your new Japanese partner? Here’s how to talk dirty in Japanese to get you started.

Japanese Porn Is Not Real Life

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese
Both parties should be clearly on board.

A quick disclaimer: For words like だめ (dame, don’t) and やめて (yamete, stop), remember that depending on the tone and situation, they could mean “keep doing that” or “stop.” If you’re not sure, ask.

In Japanese porn, women often act “demure” by saying no at first—even if they really want it but are too embarrassed to say it. There’s nothing wrong with a bit of roleplay as long as both parties are clearly on board.

Phrase Literal Meaning In Bed (Playful) In Bed (Serious)
だめ (dame) No / Not allowed Teasing, “You’re bad!” “No, don’t.”
やめて (yamete) Stop it “Stop, I can’t take it~” “Seriously, stop.”

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese
Try some of these expressions next time you get down to business

The bedroom is often where the language of love is mostly spoken through gestures rather than words. If you want to impress your partner, try some of these expressions next time you get down to business. 

A word of advice: talking dirty in bed only works if you say it with confidence. If you can’t pull these off naturally, it’s better to stick to your mother tongue for now.

Bedroom Basics

These are the essential words to recognize or use during sexy (e.g., body parts and common reactions).

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
Penis / Dickちんちんchinchin
Vagina / Pussyまんこmanko
Breasts / Boobsおっぱいoppai
It feels good気持ちいいkimochi ii
I’m coming!いくiku
I’m gonna comeいきそうikisou
It feels amazingやばいyabai
It ticklesくすぐったいkusuguttai
You’re so wetぬれてるnureteru
You’re so warmあったかいattakai

Dirty Talk and Flirty Lines

Lines to tease, praise or turn up the heat.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
It’s so big! / They’re so big!おおきいookii
You’re gorgeous / They’re beautifulすごいきれいsugoi kirei
I want it now / Put it inいれてほしいirete hoshii
I want youあなたがほしいanata ga hoshii
You’re driving me crazyたまらないtamaranai
You feel so goodいいかんじii kanji
Don’t stopやめないでyamenaide
More, pleaseもっとしてmotto shite
I love your bodyからだがだいすきkarada ga daisuki
That’s so hotそれエロいsore eroi

Phrases that get misunderstood—know what they mean and when to use them.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
No / Don’t do thatだめdame
Stopやめてyamete
Not yet / Don’t come yetがまんしてgaman shite
I can’t waitがまんできないgaman dekinai
That’s too much!つよすぎるtsuyosugiru
Go slowerゆっくりしてyukkuri shite
Let’s use a condomゴムつけてgomu tsukete
Bareback is okayなまがいいnama ga ii
Safe word (custom)セーフワードは〜seefu waado wa ~
Is this okay?これでいい？kore de ii?

Sounds Like Porn (Be Careful)

Common in AV/hentai — use sparingly or in roleplay if both people are into it.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
No! (but might mean yes)やだ〜yada~
Don’t! (playful)だめ〜dame~
Not there!そこじゃないsoko janai
I can’t take itもうだめmou dame
It’s too bigおおきすぎるookisugiru
I’m embarrassed…はずかしいhazukashii
Be rougherもっとつよくmotto tsuyoku
That’s dirty…えっちだねecchi da ne
Pervert!へんたい！hentai!
I’m gonna break!こわれちゃう！kowarechau!

Action Commands

Physical directions — especially useful when gestures aren’t enough.

EnglishJapaneseRomaji
Lick itなめてnamete
Suck itしゃぶってshabutte
Kiss meキスしてkisu shite
Touch me hereここさわってkoko sawatte
Harderもっとつよくmotto tsuyoku
Fasterはやくしてhayaku shite
Deeperもっとふかくmotto fukaku
Ride meのってnotte
Don’t moveうごかないでugokanaide
Do it againもういちどしてmou ichido shite

Whether you’re whispering sweet nothings or going full-on hentai mode, learning how to talk dirty Japanese can go a long way—as long as you keep it playful, respectful and consensual. So go ahead and try out a phrase or two (responsibly). And remember: confidence is sexier than perfect pronunciation.

Do you have a funny story about talking dirty in Japanese, a favorite phrase or a linguistic disaster you’re brave enough to share? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

  • koreamen says:
    March 16, 2025 at 5:59 am
    私はここの若園幸治 父親はゴミクズ バカはおめーらの事だよ死ね
  • Guy says:
    November 12, 2016 at 3:11 pm

    I just translated まんこをたべました and it translated to “I ate a pecker” lmmfao I am so glad I check that first! Definitely not saying that!

    • Zimmo says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

      Guy never trust google translate, it almost never helps lol. If you learn Japanese from that you will have Japanese thinking you are very strange.

  • Josh Clein says:
    August 18, 2016 at 5:34 pm

    It is not at all. It could mean either “awesome” or “awful” (English translation is rough) when in a positive or negative context. It’s slang that is very commonly used informally.

  • Darkseid says:
    August 17, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    Or just watch any hentai…

  • Jeremy D Royer says:
    August 9, 2016 at 10:49 pm

    And thus is the reason that American guys in Japan get picked up so easily for sexual assaults… In America no means no, but in Japan no can mean maybe, no, yes, or lets try it out. Talk about mixed signals.

  • DanniSu says:
    July 26, 2016 at 10:55 pm

    My Japanese is poor in comparison to my fiancée and his English, however when I do muster up the courage in the bedroom, he likes to playfully drag me me down a peg by making me giggle and make me pout. His favourite is when I’m not “entirely” in the mood yet, by me telling him やめて！(yamete-stop!) he will reply はい！なめてねー！(hai! namete ne!-OK! Lick it, yeah!) which has me giggling and running for my life!! So do be careful on the pronunciation, I say it correct every time, he just hears what he wants to.

  • MrGoodNews says:
    July 26, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    If you know all those words then you know that you have watched a lot of Japanese porn

  • Ben Hawkins says:
    July 26, 2016 at 3:33 pm

    From my experience with Japanese girls they love hearing English in bed.
    For myself I am very turned on by Japanese 😉

