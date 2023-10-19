How to Use Japanese Counters

You can count on us to make Japanese counters easy! Let's sum of the basics with real-world examples.

Counting is a fundamental aspect of any language, but when it comes to Japanese, it can be quite complex, to say the least. Japanese employs a system of counters known as josushi ( 助数詞 （ じょすうし ） ), which are used to count different types of objects, people and animals.

Understanding these counters is essential for effective communication in Japanese. In this article, we’ll delve into the fascinating world of counting in Japanese. This is just a basic overview, but if you really want to dive into learning Japanese, consider finding a Japanese language school through GaijinPot Study. You can count on us to guide you!

Japanese Uses Different Counters

In English, we use a single word for counting almost everything—whether it’s one book or person. In contrast, the Japanese language employs a multitude of counters, each with its unique purpose. The choice of a counter depends on the type of object you are counting.

Let’s begin with examples of the most often-used counters with many applications!

Japanese Romaji English カレー 一 （ ひと ） つ Kare-hitotsu One (bowl of) curry おもちゃ 二 （ ふた ） つ Omocha futatsu Two toys スプーン 三 （ みっ ） つ Supuun mittsu Three spoons タピオカ 四 （ よっ ） つ Tapioka yottsu Four boba (teas) コーヒー 五 （ いつ ） つ Ko-hi- itsutsu Five coffees 卵 （ たまご ） 六 （ むっ ） つ Tamago muttsu Six eggs みかん 七 （ なな ） つ Mikan nanatsu Seven mandarins オレンジ 八 （ やっ ） つ Orenji yattsu Eight oranges ラーメン 九 （ ここの ） つ Raamen kokonotsu Nine ramen りんご 十 （ とお ） Ringo too Ten apples

Practical Examples

One of the easiest applications of the above would be when asking for things in supermarkets or restaurants. If we were to make this an equation, it would be something like this:

[Thing] + [Counter] + ください [or] おねがいします.

Japanese English スプーン 三 （ みっ ） つおねがいします Three spoons, please. カレー 一 （ ひと ） つください One curry, please.

Counting Flat Objects

Photo: iStock/ sturti Typical manager material.

Next, to drive the point home, let’s try another counter. This time, it’s the counter used for flat objects. Things like papers, flyers, etc. This one is a lot easier than the last counter because the counter does not change based on the proceeding number; it will always be 枚 （ まい ）

Japanese Romaji English 一枚 （ いちまい ） Ichimai One (sheet) 二枚 （ にまい ） Nimai Two (sheets) 三枚 （ さんまい ） Sanmai Three (sheets) 四枚 （ よんまい ） Yonmai Four (sheets) 五枚 （ ごまい ） Gomai Five (sheets) 六枚 （ ろくまい ） Rokumai Six (sheets) 七枚 （ ななまい ） Nanamai Seven (sheets) 八枚 （ はちまい ） Hachimai Eight (sheets) 九枚 （ きゅうまい ） Kyuumai Nine (sheets) 十枚 （ じゅうまい ） Juumai Ten (sheets)

Practical Examples

Below are some examples of using this counter. Here again, we see the formula is the same as with the first counter: [Thing] + [Counter]

Japanese English 切手 （ きって ） を 十枚 （ じゅうまい ） ください Ten stamps, please 手書 （ てが ） きの 履歴書 （ りれきしょ ） を 二枚 （ にまい ） 持 （ も ） ってきてください Please bring in two handwritten resumes.

There are hundreds of counters in the Japanese language. Two for today is a good start. With your newfound knowledge, please buy ten apples and two stamps and ask someone to bring you two handwritten resumes!