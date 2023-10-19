How to Use Japanese Counters

Counting is a fundamental aspect of any language, but when it comes to Japanese, it can be quite complex, to say the least. Japanese employs a system of counters known as josushi (助数詞), which are used to count different types of objects, people and animals.
Understanding these counters is essential for effective communication in Japanese. In this article, we’ll delve into the fascinating world of counting in Japanese. This is just a basic overview, but if you really want to dive into learning Japanese, consider finding a Japanese language school through GaijinPot Study. You can count on us to guide you!
Japanese Uses Different Counters
In English, we use a single word for counting almost everything—whether it’s one book or person. In contrast, the Japanese language employs a multitude of counters, each with its unique purpose. The choice of a counter depends on the type of object you are counting.
Let’s begin with examples of the most often-used counters with many applications!
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|カレー一つ
|Kare-hitotsu
|One (bowl of) curry
|おもちゃ二つ
|Omocha futatsu
|Two toys
|スプーン三つ
|Supuun mittsu
|Three spoons
|タピオカ四つ
|Tapioka yottsu
|Four boba (teas)
|コーヒー五つ
|Ko-hi- itsutsu
|Five coffees
|卵六つ
|Tamago muttsu
|Six eggs
|みかん七つ
|Mikan nanatsu
|Seven mandarins
|オレンジ八つ
|Orenji yattsu
|Eight oranges
|ラーメン九つ
|Raamen kokonotsu
|Nine ramen
|りんご十
|Ringo too
|Ten apples
Practical Examples
One of the easiest applications of the above would be when asking for things in supermarkets or restaurants. If we were to make this an equation, it would be something like this:
[Thing] + [Counter] + ください [or] おねがいします.
|Japanese
|English
|スプーン三つおねがいします
|Three spoons, please.
|カレー一つください
|One curry, please.
Counting Flat Objects
Next, to drive the point home, let’s try another counter. This time, it’s the counter used for flat objects. Things like papers, flyers, etc. This one is a lot easier than the last counter because the counter does not change based on the proceeding number; it will always be 枚
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|一枚
|Ichimai
|One (sheet)
|二枚
|Nimai
|Two (sheets)
|三枚
|Sanmai
|Three (sheets)
|四枚
|Yonmai
|Four (sheets)
|五枚
|Gomai
|Five (sheets)
|六枚
|Rokumai
|Six (sheets)
|七枚
|Nanamai
|Seven (sheets)
|八枚
|Hachimai
|Eight (sheets)
|九枚
|Kyuumai
|Nine (sheets)
|十枚
|Juumai
|Ten (sheets)
Practical Examples
Below are some examples of using this counter. Here again, we see the formula is the same as with the first counter: [Thing] + [Counter]
|Japanese
|English
|切手を十枚ください
|Ten stamps, please
|手書きの履歴書を二枚持ってきてください
|Please bring in two handwritten resumes.
There are hundreds of counters in the Japanese language. Two for today is a good start. With your newfound knowledge, please buy ten apples and two stamps and ask someone to bring you two handwritten resumes!
