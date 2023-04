Getting from point A to point B has never been easier.

By GaijinPot Blog Apr 15, 2023 1 min read

Using an iPhone or Apple Watch, you can transfer your credentials from a physical Pasmo or Suica card onto your device with the Apple Wallet App. You can then use your phone to purchase items at stores and vending machines or for commuting on trains, taxis and busses.

