By Aaron Baggett Mar 27, 2025 2 min read

One of the greatest things about Japan is the country’s near-limitless ramen options. Between the wide variety of regional styles and toppings, you could eat a different bowl every day if you really wanted to. That being said, it can be a chore to order your ramen of choice without knowing Japanese. Thankfully, most ramen shops have simple and easy-to-read machines that let you order their delicious noodles with the simple push of a button. Here’s how to use a ramen ticket machine in Japan.

Using a Ramen Ticket Machine

Push the right buttons.

If the ramen machine doesn’t have any English, here are some of the most essential terms you’ll need to familiarize yourself with.

Japanese English Romaji らーめん Ramen Ramen つけ麺 Cold dipping noodles Tsukemen 味噌ラーメン Miso ramen Miso ramen 醤油ラーメン Soy sauce ramen Shoyu ramen 塩ラーメン Salt-based ramen Shio ramen 鶏ガララーメン Chicken ramen Torigara ramen 担々麺 Spicy Sichuan-style ramen Tantanmen 冷やし中華 Chilled noodles Hiyashi chuka

Ramen Toppings (and beer)

Add as many as you want

Any good ramen enthusiast knows how important toppings are. The flavor can change considerably depending on what’s put in the bowl. There are tons of different toppings, but here is a quick list of the classics. May as well order an ice-cold beer on the side while you’re at it.

Japanese English Romaji 味付玉子 or 味玉 Marinated egg Ajistuketamago or ajitama チャーシュー Roasted pork Chashu メンマ Bamboo shoots Menma 青ネギ Green spring onion Aonegi 海苔 Seaweed Nori 生ビール Draft beer Nama bi-ru

How to Pay for Your Order

Hand over the meal ticket.

Once you make your order, a ticket will pop out. Just hand it over to the chef, and in a couple of minutes, you’ll be wharfing down noodles and slurping like a native. Most ramen machines only cash, so be sure to bring some.

Japanese English Romaji 食券 Meal ticket Shokken 購入 Purchase Konyuu 支払い Payment Shiharai 現金 Cash Genkin クレジットカード Credit card Kurejitto kaado ご確認 Confirm Go kakunin ご注文 Order Go chuumon 完了 Completed Kanryoo

