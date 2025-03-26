Photo:
How to Use a Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

Because the longer it takes you to order ramen, the longer it takes to eat it.

One of the greatest things about Japan is the country’s near-limitless ramen options. Between the wide variety of regional styles and toppings, you could eat a different bowl every day if you really wanted to. That being said, it can be a chore to order your ramen of choice without knowing Japanese. Thankfully, most ramen shops have simple and easy-to-read machines that let you order their delicious noodles with the simple push of a button. Here’s how to use a ramen ticket machine in Japan.

Using a Ramen Ticket Machine

Push the right buttons.

If the ramen machine doesn’t have any English, here are some of the most essential terms you’ll need to familiarize yourself with.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
らーめんRamenRamen
つけ麺Cold dipping noodlesTsukemen
味噌ラーメンMiso ramenMiso ramen
醤油ラーメンSoy sauce ramenShoyu ramen
塩ラーメンSalt-based ramenShio ramen
鶏ガララーメンChicken ramenTorigara ramen
担々麺Spicy Sichuan-style ramenTantanmen
冷やし中華Chilled noodlesHiyashi chuka

Ramen Toppings (and beer)

Kumamoto Ramen
Add as many as you want

Any good ramen enthusiast knows how important toppings are. The flavor can change considerably depending on what’s put in the bowl. There are tons of different toppings, but here is a quick list of the classics. May as well order an ice-cold beer on the side while you’re at it.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
味付玉子 or  味玉Marinated eggAjistuketamago or ajitama
チャーシューRoasted porkChashu
メンマBamboo shootsMenma
青ネギGreen spring onionAonegi
海苔SeaweedNori
生ビールDraft beerNama bi-ru

How to Pay for Your Order

Hand over the meal ticket.

Once you make your order, a ticket will pop out. Just hand it over to the chef, and in a couple of minutes, you’ll be wharfing down noodles and slurping like a native. Most ramen machines only cash, so be sure to bring some.

JapaneseEnglishRomaji
食券Meal ticketShokken
購入PurchaseKonyuu
支払いPaymentShiharai
現金CashGenkin
クレジットカードCredit cardKurejitto kaado
ご確認ConfirmGo kakunin
ご注文OrderGo chuumon
完了CompletedKanryoo

