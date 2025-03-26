One of the greatest things about Japan is the country’s near-limitless ramen options. Between the wide variety of regional styles and toppings, you could eat a different bowl every day if you really wanted to. That being said, it can be a chore to order your ramen of choice without knowing Japanese. Thankfully, most ramen shops have simple and easy-to-read machines that let you order their delicious noodles with the simple push of a button. Here’s how to use a ramen ticket machine in Japan.
Using a Ramen Ticket Machine
If the ramen machine doesn’t have any English, here are some of the most essential terms you’ll need to familiarize yourself with.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|らーめん
|Ramen
|Ramen
|つけ麺
|Cold dipping noodles
|Tsukemen
|味噌ラーメン
|Miso ramen
|Miso ramen
|醤油ラーメン
|Soy sauce ramen
|Shoyu ramen
|塩ラーメン
|Salt-based ramen
|Shio ramen
|鶏ガララーメン
|Chicken ramen
|Torigara ramen
|担々麺
|Spicy Sichuan-style ramen
|Tantanmen
|冷やし中華
|Chilled noodles
|Hiyashi chuka
Ramen Toppings (and beer)
Any good ramen enthusiast knows how important toppings are. The flavor can change considerably depending on what’s put in the bowl. There are tons of different toppings, but here is a quick list of the classics. May as well order an ice-cold beer on the side while you’re at it.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|味付玉子 or 味玉
|Marinated egg
|Ajistuketamago or ajitama
|チャーシュー
|Roasted pork
|Chashu
|メンマ
|Bamboo shoots
|Menma
|青ネギ
|Green spring onion
|Aonegi
|海苔
|Seaweed
|Nori
|生ビール
|Draft beer
|Nama bi-ru
How to Pay for Your Order
Once you make your order, a ticket will pop out. Just hand it over to the chef, and in a couple of minutes, you’ll be wharfing down noodles and slurping like a native. Most ramen machines only cash, so be sure to bring some.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|食券
|Meal ticket
|Shokken
|購入
|Purchase
|Konyuu
|支払い
|Payment
|Shiharai
|現金
|Cash
|Genkin
|クレジットカード
|Credit card
|Kurejitto kaado
|ご確認
|Confirm
|Go kakunin
|ご注文
|Order
|Go chuumon
|完了
|Completed
|Kanryoo
