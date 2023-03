Be an expert in the basics of visiting shrines in Japan.

By GaijinPot Blog Mar 25, 2023 1 min read

Heidi & Shelley visit the “Anime Shrine” in Akihabara, famous for the anime LoveLive. They go through the basics of what to do when visiting a shrine in Japan and explain what ema and omikuji are.

See more videos on our Gaijinpot Youtube Channel—and don’t forget to like, subscribe and hit that notification bell for more weekly videos about Japan!