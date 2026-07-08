How to Work Remotely From Japan Safely Using a Ubigi eSIM

Need to work remotely from Japan while traveling abroad? Keep your boss happy with Ubigi eSIM. Get secure 5G and 10% off with code GAIJINPOT.

By Aaron Baggett Jul 8, 2026 5 min read

If you live in Japan, summer is probably your favorite time to escape the concrete heat. Whether you are heading back home or at a beachside cafe in Southeast Asia, the ability to work remotely from Japan while traveling abroad is sometimes the ultimate professional goal (or flex).

The trouble starts when your flight from Japan lands, and the dark cloud of tech logistics looms. You either queue at the airport for a bulky rental pocket Wi-Fi router or risk using sketchy public networks. Worse still, you buy a cheap travel eSIM only to watch your calls freeze because you are stuck on a low-priority data network.

Quick Travel Hack: Skip the Wi-Fi traps and look into Ubigi travel eSIM data plans before you fly. You can set everything up from your couch up to six months in advance, and grab 10% OFF your first purchase with the promo code GAIJINPOT at checkout.

The Invisible HR Nightmare

You don’t want WiFi problems here.

For international residents in Japan, staying connected while away from your desk is less about convenience and more about keeping your boss happy (or at least oblivious). Moreover, working remotely outside Japan can pose a real security risk to your company.

Many IT departments in Tokyo use sensitive systems. If you try to log into your company Slack, email or internal portals from an unfamiliar network in a foreign country, you can instantly trigger automated security alerts.

At best, you get locked out of your account and spend your day off sending frantic messages to tech support at 3:00 A.M. Japan time. At worst, you run into awkward conversations about yukyu (paid annual leave) rules and overseas work policies.

This is exactly where Ubigi saves the day. They are managed out of France by Transatel, a company known for its enterprise services and global connectivity infrastructure, and are backed by the NTT Group, the company behind Docomo, Japan’s largest mobile network.

Because of that NTT pedigree, you get top-tier network access that cuts out connection dead zones. Ubigi, being a travel eSIM first, also supports connections on the KDDI network for maximum coverage across the country, all on 5G where available.

The real secret weapon for remote workers is the Smart IP feature. Available to residents of 10 countries, including Japan, the USA and the UK, this tool lets you route your internet traffic through a secure home country IP address (like a Japanese one) while sitting anywhere in the world—who’s to say you’re sipping mai tais at a beach bar in Bali?

To your company security team, your connection looks completely normal, as if you were just working from your apartment in Shibuya or Yokohama. You can respond to client messages and access your files just like a normal workday, without raising any red flags.

Hotspot Your Laptop on the Beach

“That’s just my cat who meows like a seagull.”

Many standard travel eSIMs come with hidden rules that block you from sharing your data. If you cannot hotspot your laptop or tablet, your remote work setup is dead before you even start.

Ubigi allows completely unrestricted tethering. Combined with fast 4G and 5G speeds across 90+ Ubigi eSIM destinations and unlimited data options also found in 90+ countries, you can turn any cafe or beachside lounge into your office.

Just keep in mind that Ubigi is a data-only travel eSIM. It does not give you a foreign phone number for traditional phone calls or text messages. But this can be an advantage if you don’t want to waste money paying for a temporary overseas number you will never use.

Your Japanese SIM card stays safely in your phone, so your standard apps like LINE, WhatsApp, and FaceTime keep working flawlessly on your usual account.

The Easy Setup Guide

Getting your mobile workspace ready requires zero airport scrambles. You can handle the entire setup from your couch weeks before your flight leaves.

Step 1: Download and Install Early

Download the Ubigi app on your iOS or Android phone. The app supports face or fingerprint login, making it easy to manage your account. Just scan your QR code to install the eSIM profile. You only need to install this once, and the same eSIM works in 200+ destinations worldwide.

Step 2: Pick Your Data Package

Select from a variety of one-off or recurring data packages, ranging all the way up to unlimited data options. At checkout, input your reader promo code to lock in your savings.

Tip: Use code GAIJINPOT to get 10% off your first purchase.

Step 3: Buy in Advance with No Penalty

You can buy your data plan up to six months before you actually travel. Thanks to the Smart Start feature, your plan countdown does not start when you click buy.

It waits quietly in the background and activates the exact second you land, and your phone detects the local network.

Step 4: Top Up Anytime on the Go

If an unexpected heavy project burns through your data, you will never be left stranded looking for a public cafe network. Even if you run out of data and have no WiFi access, the Ubigi app gives you free network access specifically for buying top-ups, so you can add more gigabytes anywhere, anytime.

Final Takeaway

Ditch the hassle of swapping physical SIM cards and waiting at rental router counters. By using premium network routing, unrestricted hotspotting and the peace of mind that comes with keeping your digital location anchored safely in Japan, you can enjoy your summer travel without missing a single beat at work.

Ready to secure your mobile workspace for your next trip outside of Japan? Head to the official Ubigi website and use promo code GAIJINPOT at checkout to claim your 10% OFF first purchase discount.