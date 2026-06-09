I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

I entered a Japan concert ticket lottery for Wu-Tang Clan and learned firsthand how the application, payment and ticket collection process works.

By Matthew Coslett Jun 10, 2026 5 min read

What stars are on your bucket list? Maybe it’s a legendary rock god, a pop star who defined your childhood or perhaps it’s your oshi. If you’ve never encountered Japan’s concert ticket lottery, the process can seem surprisingly confusing.

Unlike many Western ticketing systems, where tickets go to whoever clicks fastest, major concerts in Japan often use a lottery system known as a chusen (抽選).

Rather than rushing to buy tickets the moment sales open, fans submit an application during a designated period. Once the application window closes, winners are selected and notified. If you are successful, you get a ticket. If not, you try again in the next round.

Enter the Wu-Tang

I never paid much attention to ticket lotteries until I learned that Wu-Tang Clan would be stopping in Yokohama as part of their farewell tour.

Despite growing up in a quiet countryside community that could not have been more different from Staten Island, few albums have had as much impact on me as Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever.

Having experienced concerts from the back of large venues before, I knew I wanted the best seat I could reasonably get.

The official concert website directed applicants to Japan’s three major ticketing services:

Creating an account is usually straightforward, although people with limited Japanese may need help navigating some sections. Depending on the event, you may also need a Japanese phone number for verification.

After registering, you’ll be asked to provide payment information. Some lotteries allow payment at convenience stores, while others require a credit card.

How the Lottery Works

Once you’ve completed registration, you’ll be shown the available ticket categories.

Unlike many ticketing systems overseas, Japanese lotteries often allow you to apply for several ticket grades at once. You rank them in order of preference, from your dream seat down to acceptable alternatives.

At first, this worried me. I imagined waking up to discover I had somehow purchased every ticket category available.

Fortunately, that’s not how it works.

The system uses a priority ranking. If you win your first-choice ticket, all lower-ranked applications are automatically canceled. If your first choice is unavailable, the system moves down the list until a successful match is found.

In my case, I was awarded an SS ticket—excellent, although not quite the front-row seat I had dreamed about.

The Secret World of Ticket Lottery Strategy

Spend enough time browsing Japanese fan communities and you’ll discover that ticket lotteries have developed an entire metagame.

Fans constantly exchange theories about which lottery rounds offer the best odds, whether applying for a single seat improves your chances and which ticketing services are the least competitive.

Some commonly shared advice includes:

Later lottery rounds can sometimes be easier because many dedicated fans have already secured tickets.

Fan club lotteries generally offer the best chance of obtaining premium seats.

Applying for a single ticket may improve your odds compared to applying for multiple seats.

Some fans prefer Lawson Ticket because they believe it attracts fewer applicants than larger services.

Of course, much of this remains speculation. Ticketing companies rarely reveal exactly how allocations are determined, which only fuels discussion among fans eager to improve their chances.

Getting the Ticket

Picking up tickets is as easy as stopping by the konbini.

A few days after the lottery closed, I received an email informing me that I had successfully won an SS ticket. The message included a payment deadline and instructions for completing the purchase.

This is another way Japanese ticket lotteries differ from many overseas systems. Entering the lottery itself doesn’t usually guarantee a ticket or trigger an immediate charge. Instead, you apply first, wait for the results and only then complete payment if you’re successful.

Once my payment was accepted, I received little more than a confirmation screen. After spending a significant amount of money, that felt slightly unnerving.

However, this is completely normal.

After payment, the process usually looks something like this:

Receive confirmation that your ticket application was successful.

Complete payment before the deadline.

Receive a collection number, reservation number or app notification.

Wait until the ticket collection period opens.

Either collect a physical ticket from a convenience store or download a digital ticket through the relevant app.

Check your seat assignment, which may not be revealed until shortly before the event.

Depending on the concert, you may be asked to pick up a physical ticket from a convenience store. In that case, you’ll receive a purchase or reservation number that can be entered into an in-store ticket machine or shown to a cashier.

Other events use digital tickets instead. For those, you’ll usually be asked to download the relevant ticketing app and verify your details before the concert. Your ticket will then appear as a QR code or digital ticket stub within the app.

Either way, don’t panic if you don’t immediately receive a ticket after payment. In Japan, that’s often just part of the process.

A Different Way of Buying Tickets

For newcomers, Japan’s concert ticket lottery can feel strange at first, but once you’ve gone through the process, it’s easy to see why so many events use it.

Instead, you submit your application, wait and hope.

That uncertainty is part of what makes finally securing a ticket feel so satisfying. By the time the concert arrives, you’ve already spent weeks checking lottery results, tracking announcements and wondering whether you’ll make it through each round.

When the lights finally dim and the first notes hit, simply being in the room can feel like a victory.

Have you tried Japan’s concert ticket lottery? What was your experience? Let us know in the comments below.