I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

A lot more magical than I expected, here’s my experience exploring the new two-story shop filled with wizarding world merchandise.

By Shelley Smith Sep 29, 2025 5 min read

The new Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku, Tokyo, officially opened on August 14, 2025. This is Japan’s very first flagship Harry Potter store, complete with exclusive merchandise and, what really caught my attention, a Butterbeer Bar!

What’s Unique About The Harajuku Shop?

It follows a Forbidden Forest theme Photo: Shelley Smith

The Harajuku shop is designed with a dark and moody Forbidden Forest theme. The shop really leans into the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. There’s even a life-sized Buckbeak statue on the first floor! I personally enjoyed the escalator area, which felt like something out of a theme park. Honestly, the atmosphere alone makes it worth a quick stop, even if you’re not planning to buy much.

In coming here, I made it a rule not to add any more Harry Potter merch to my already existing collection (I have boxes full of it back in Australia from my peak Potterhead days). The main thing that lured me there was the fact that it’s the first place in Japan that serves butterbeer outside of their official park areas. I’ve tried making it at home many times but never quite nailed that sweet, buttery flavor with the frothy topping. So, naturally, I had to try the proper version at this new Butterbeer Bar found on the second floor of the Harajuku shop.

Getting There

The Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku is really easy to find. From JR Harajuku Station or Tokyo Metro’s Meiji-Jingumae (Harajuku) Station, it’s only about a five-minute walk. You honestly can’t miss the huge Harry Potter sign out front. It literally shines like a beacon for fans wandering the Harajuku and Omotesando areas.

Address: 6-31-17 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo (map)

6-31-17 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo (map) Open: Daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Website: https://harrypottershop.jp/pages/harajuku

Exclusive Merch On The First Floor

Check out the limited edition merch

As I first entered, I was greeted by the House Pride corner, full of Hogwarts house scarves, ties and accessories. There’s also a special Harajuku-only collection of fashion and stationery in the center of the store. Personally, I wasn’t blown away by the Harajuku merch; it was really just some monochrome-colored stuff with the word “Harry Potter Harajuku” written on it. Most of it felt basic, but I’m sure some diehard collectors will definitely want to grab something for the novelty.

Have Hedwig keep you warm for the upcoming winter season

The one item that did tempt me was a microwaveable Hedwig (Harry Potter’s owl) plush that doubles as a heat pack. Although I did stick to my rule of not getting any more merch, if I were going to get something, it would have been this cute Hedwig to keep me warm for the upcoming winter season.

Heading Up To The Second Floor

Enter the Forbidden Forest

After passing by Buckbeat on the first floor and making your way up the escalator, you’ll actually feel like you’re entering the Forbidden Forest. This area has moody lighting, mirrors and music that make you feel completely immersed as if inside the actual movie scene.

Commemorate your visit at the Chocolate Frog photo spot

When you finally get up to the second floor, you’ll find a whole bunch more merch, along with:

A wand counter where you can browse and choose your very own magic wand.

A mini-Honeydukes sweets area, stocked with Chocolate Frogs, Bertie Bott’s Every-Flavour Beans and other wizarding treats.

A Chocolate Frog photo spot, where you can pose as if you’re one of the famous moving portraits from the wizarding world.

A MinaLima artwork gallery area (the designer duo behind all the films’ graphic props, like posters and books).

This second floor was definitely a lot more interesting than the first, and I lingered there the longest.

The Butterbeer Bar (My Main Event)

My reason for coming

Finally, the reason I came. The Butterbeer Bar is also on the second floor, tucked into the corner. Here, you can either grab bottled versions to take home or order a fresh pour at the counter.

I ordered a cup of butterbeer (¥800) to drink then and there, and also got the Harajuku shop’s exclusive Buckbeak Bun (¥800). The drink was as enjoyable as I remembered, having last had it in 2016 in the Harry Potter area of Universal Studios Osaka.

An Instagram-worthy menu Photo: Shelley Smith

The Buckbeak bun, on the other hand, was very underwhelming. It’s basically a pizaman (steamed pizza bun) that you can get at most convenience stores in Japan for about ¥200. Yes, the Buckbeak design on it is cute, but taste-wise, it is not worth the money, other than for its Instagram-worthy purposes! Unless you’re after the photo op, I’d say skip it.

Will I Be Back?

The official flagship store

Maybe, probably just when I’m craving a butterbeer while hanging around Harajuku. The shop itself is a fun, immersive stop, especially if you’re a Harry Potter fan living in or visiting Tokyo. For Potterheads hunting exclusive merch you can’t get anywhere else, this store is absolutely worth checking out. And for the more casual fans, I’d still recommend popping in for the nostalgic atmosphere and grabbing a butterbeer while you’re there!

There is also a Harry Potter Shop in Akasaka, Tokyo, which rebranded in July 2025, but Harajuku is the official flagship. I haven’t made it to the Akasaka shop yet, but it’s on my list, so I will have more info once I check it out in a later article.

Have you been to the new Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku? Let us know what you think in the comments!