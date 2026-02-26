Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

Ibaraki Prefecture plans to pay residents ¥10,000 to report undocumented foreign workers. Critics warn the policy could lead to discrimination.

Ibaraki Prefecture plans to introduce a new program offering cash rewards to residents who report undocumented foreign workers. Officials say the goal is to curb illegal employment and protect labor standards. However, critics and foreigners have been quick to point out that weaponizing Karens is probably not the best idea.

This comes as Japan continues to rely more than ever on foreign workers. Enforcement itself isn’t new—and most people would agree that immigration laws should be enforced—but offering cash rewards for reporting raises some obvious questions. For one, why focus so heavily on foreign workers instead of the companies that hire them? And practically speaking, how would an average person even know whether someone is undocumented in the first place?

What is Ibaraki Actually Planning?

Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa

Ibaraki officials say the program will begin in 2026 as part of an effort to crack down on illegal employment. Under the plan, residents who provide information about undocumented foreign workers could receive cash rewards of around ¥10,000 if their tip leads to confirmation or enforcement action.

Governor Kazuhiko Oigawa said Ibaraki “must take drastic measures to solve this problem.”

Of the roughly 14,000 foreign nationals recognized nationwide for illegal employment in 2023, 3,452 were working in Ibaraki—more than any other prefecture. There are about 2.6 million foreign workers holding legal jobs across Japan. Thus, roughly 0.5% are working illegally.

It Does Not Target Companies

Ibaraki officials say the goal is to ensure that companies comply with immigration and labor laws. However, the program does not introduce any new penalties, enforcement measures or reward systems targeting companies.

In 2025, 7,200 companies violated labor laws involving foreign workers, including unpaid wages, illegal overtime and unsafe conditions. That’s 70% of the inspected businesses found to be in breach.

Cheap Labor or No Labor?

More workers in Ibaraki are farmers.

Ibaraki has the second-largest number of farms in Japan, and over 70% of illegal workers are in agriculture. Without foreign workers, many farms cannot operate because there simply aren’t enough local workers willing to do the physically demanding, seasonal and often low-paid work that agriculture requires.

Some Ibaraki farmers say the reward system makes them nervous. If you start paying people to report “illegal workers,” you risk turning it into local snitching and petty score-settling, especially in small communities where everyone knows everyone.

A couple of farmers also pointed out a practical issue with hiring through official programs. Farms get busy in waves, but wages don’t. If you hire trainees through the proper channels, you still pay them during slow periods, so some farms feel pushed toward cheaper, off-the-books labor.

Nevertheless, others are in support. One farmer who hires 25 foreign workers legally said they support the plan, as they do not want to compete with farms using undocumented labor.

They also admitted to hiring undocumented workers when they couldn’t cover the workload. Police caught it, and the farm got hit with a period where they couldn’t hire foreign workers at all. Enforcement already exists, and the real driver here seems to be the labor shortage more than anything else.

Fear of Discrimination

Who watches the watchmen?

Critics say the system could lead to discrimination or harassment, especially if people start making assumptions based on appearance or nationality rather than facts. After all, how exactly will someone know a foreigner is working illegally?

Governor Oigawa said the prefecture will verify any report before taking action and will contact the police only if officials confirm illegal employment. However, advocates say the policy risks making an already vulnerable group even more exposed.

Per Tokyo Weekender, Jiho Yoshimizu, who runs a Tokyo nonprofit for Vietnamese residents, said that many of the people his organization helps did not originally intend to become undocumented. Some lost their jobs or fled abusive workplaces tied to trainee programs and struggled to find new employment or afford a flight home, leaving them stuck in legal limbo.

More Eyes on Foreigners

The system could create fear and hostility, especially if people begin reporting others based on suspicion rather than clear evidence. Although officials say they plan to educate Ibaraki residents and ensure the system does not promote xenophobia.

Eriko Suzuki, a professor at Kokushikan University who studies immigration policy, said that, unlike obvious crimes, immigration status is not something visible from the outside.

She warns that offering cash rewards creates the wrong incentive. People might report others out of curiosity, suspicion or simply the chance to make money. The reward system could also make foreign workers feel constantly watched.

Which, if you’ve lived here long enough, feels entirely believable. If someone will watch you like a hawk to make sure you separate your garbage correctly, you can bet someone will keep an eye out for a chance to score an easy hundo.

Don’t Work Illegally

The most important thing is to make sure your visa status allows you to do the work you’re doing. Not all visas allow employment, and some limit the type of work or the number of hours. Even taking on a small side job without proper permission can create problems if authorities discover it.

If you plan to work outside the scope of your current visa, you may need to apply for permission first. This is known as shikakugai katsudo kyoka, or permission to engage in activities outside your visa status. Many students, for example, receive approval to work legally part-time. Without it, even otherwise harmless work can count as unauthorized employment.

Japan’s immigration system is pretty strict. And like it or not, foreigners usually get more scrutiny. That’s why staying within the law matters even more, not just to avoid penalties, but to protect your ability to live and work in Japan long term.

What do you think about Ibaraki's plan to pay residents to report undocumented foreign workers?