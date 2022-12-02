Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

It’s time to spread that Christmas spirit! Here are the best illuminations happening around Japan.

By Cassandra Lord Dec 2, 2022 4 min read

Christmas is the time for twinkly lights and warm fuzzy feelings. Japan takes those twinkly lights to the next level with its nationwide winter illuminations.

From the magic of Osaka’s Harry Potter Christmas to the refined stylings of Hana Biyori, grab your camera and a loved one and warm your soul with these fun illuminations.

Here is a roundup of the best winter and Christmas lights you’ll find in Tokyo and around Japan.

Tokyo

Photo: PR Times Take a romantic walk through a wintery scene.

Roppongi Hills Christmas 2022

To get that perfect romantic winter evening walk with a loved one, the Roppongi Hills Christmas is where to go. The trees of the 400-meter Keyakizaka street are lit up with around 800,000 LED lights, recreating a magical snowy evening.

The event will also feature a cute Christmas Market at O-Yane Plaza this year. Created in collaboration with the German Embassy and German Tourism Board, the event promises to recreate the atmosphere of a German market with sausages, mulled wine, and cute crafts.

Roppongi Hills - Map Nov. 10 – Dec. 25, 2022 From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission: Free

Roppongi Hills: Mori Garden Illumination and the Reflective Tree

Photo: PR Times Marvel at the sparkling tree in the comfort of indoors.

Suppose you’re in town for the Roppongi Hills’ outdoor illuminations and market. In that case, you should make a stop indoors, too, to see one of their two impressive Christmas trees or their relaxing garden lights in Mori Garden.

Their main decoration is the sparkly “Reflective tree” that can be found in West Walk, which was inspired by the glitter and sparkle of winter. In 66 Plaza, there will also be a Cartier Christmas tree, standing over 8 meters tall.

Roppongi Hills - Map From Nov. 10 – Dec. 25, 2022 Cartier tree from Nov. 28 – Dec. 25, 2022 Admission: Free

Yomiuriland: Hana Biyori x Take Akari

Every year Yomiuriland is lit up in an extravagant display of colorful lights. But this year, alongside their flamboyant theme park displays, they will also hold a more refined, cultural illumination event at their Hana Biyori flower Park.

The event will feature around 1,000 lights in bamboo lanterns and carvings and 100 bright Japanese parasols. So walk around and let a calm wash over you on a cool winter night.

4015-1 Yanokuchi, Inagi, Tokyo 206-8566 - Map From Oct. 20, 2022 – Apr. 9, 2023 From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission: ¥900 for adults

Tokyo Midtown: Midtown Christmas 2022

Photo: PR Times Get into the Christmas spirit with lively colors and ice skating.

Tokyo Midtown’s Christmas cheer will take over from the plaza into the garden, with an ice skating rink this year.

They hope the illumination will be enjoyed by children and adults alike, so it features various fun and interactive elements. The party popper tree is covered in colorful ornaments and lights up when you hold your hand over the nearby Santa decoration. There will also be limited-time events when hundreds of bubbles fill the air!

Tokyo Midtown - Map Nov. 17 – Dec. 25, 2022 From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission: Free

Outside Tokyo

Photo: PR Times You’ll have a hard time not wanting to take the decorations home!

Lake Sagami Pleasure Forest: Sumikko Gurashi Illumination (Kanagawa)

If you love all things cute and cuddly, a day at the Sumikko Gurashi Illumination in Sagamiko is the perfect Christmas present for yourself!

Every year, Lake Sagami Pleasure Forest hosts a larger-than-life illumination that has landed it a name as one of Kanto’s Three Major Illuminations, with lights covering pathways, tunnels and the ski lift slope. The Sumikko Gurashi team will join the festivities with decorations like the Illumination Art Wall and Tokage’s Dream this year.

Lake Sagami Pleasure Forest - Map From Nov. 12 From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission: ¥1,800 for adults

Ibaraki Flower Park: Illumination 2022 (Ibaraki)

The Ibaraki Flower Park Illumination focuses on creating experiences and giving you a night to connect with your loved ones in the warm glow of bonfires, lights and candles. The event is more than just lights, though; you can also partake in marshmallow roasting, wreath making, and various Christmassy activities.

Ibaraki Flower Park, 200 Shimoaoyagi, Ishioka, Ibaraki - Map Nov. 12, 2022 – Dec. 30, 2023 From 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (the park is open from 9 a.m.) Admission: ¥900 for adults

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens: Kojo no Christmas (Kobe)

Photo: PR Times It’s not often that you get to see Christmas decorations 400m above the city.

Have a botanical-themed Christmas this year at the Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens. At 400 meters, the entire observation deck area will be lit up with seasonal colors and lights. In addition, there will be a 25-meter-tall “tree” made from lights in their forested area and a Christmas tower made with natural materials overlooking the Kobe cityscape. Get into the holiday spirit with their evening activities and Christmas market.

1 Chome-4-3 Kitanocho, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo 650-0002 - Map Nov. 18 – Dec. 25, 2023 (activities and lights vary) Christmas Market from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lights from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Admission: From ¥1,100 for ropeway ticket + entry

Ashikaga Flower Park: Flower Fantasy 2022 (Tochigi)

The Ashikaga Flower Park is another of Kanto’s Three Major Illuminations, winning the hearts of many each year with its creative floral creations. This year, you can see their gorgeous light-up rose garden, a mysterious purple wisteria trellis and various extravagant flowery sights. Explore the spacious flower park and find the show-stopping Flower Castle to top off the evening.

607 Hasamacho, Ashikaga, Tochigi 329-4216 - Map Oct. 15, 2022 – Feb. 14, 2023 From 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (9 p.m. on weekends and holidays) Admission: ¥1,200 for adults

Huis Ten Bosch: Hikari no Machi Christmas (Nagasaki)

Photo: PR Times You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Europe.

The European-inspired Huis Ten Bosch is going all out for Christmas this year, introducing a 3-tiered merry-go-round bursting with seasonal cheer. The park will be lit with Christmas colors, with impressive tall Christmas trees, performances and a Christmas market. There will even be fireworks on December 17 and 23-25 to make the night extra special!

1-1 Huis Ten Bosch Machi, Sasebo, Nagasaki 859-3292 - Map Nov. 5 – Dec. 25, 2022 From 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (9 p.m. on weekends and holidays) Admission: ¥4,000 – ¥7,000 for adults, depending on the ticket type

Grand Front Osaka: Harry Potter Floating Magic Tree (Osaka)

This year, a spell will be cast over the Grand Front Osaka, as a Harry Potter Christmas tree with floating magical objects and lights will stand at 13 meters in the North Building. The tree will be decorated with various bits and bobs from the Harry Potter stories, and an enchanting light show will play every hour, while other areas will be illuminated in champagne gold lights.

3-1 Ofukacho, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0011 - Map From Nov. to 10 Dec. 25 Weekdays 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Weekends and holidays 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Admission: Free

What are your favorite illumination spots in Japan? Let us know in the comments!