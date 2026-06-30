Improve Your Japanese from Watching NHK Asadora

Want to learn Japanese while watching TV? Here’s how watching NHK Asadora can boost your language proficiency in no time.

By Suzanne Bhagan Jun 30, 2026 4 min read

Are you hitting a wall in your Japanese studies? Maybe it’s not the language. Maybe it’s how you’re learning it. Try watching Japanese morning dramas or asadora. Since 1961, these “morning dramas” have been a mainstay on NHK’s morning and noon lineups. Let’s learn why an NHK asadora is the perfect resource to learn Japanese.

NHK Asadora Explained

You can watch asadora anytime.

Asadora (renzoku terebi shousetsu) are bite-sized serial episodes broadcast every weekday on NHK. Episodes are repeated on Saturday mornings so people can catch up. With two series per year, asadora quickly became popular with housewives and other stay-at-home folks. In a sense, they’re kinda like those network TV soaps your mom or grandma used to watch back in the day.

Now, in the age of TV on demand, you don’t have to skip work or wait until repeats on Saturday. You can watch asadora anytime: during your commute, at the doctor’s office, during your lunch break. At fifteen minutes an episode, they are highly bingeable. That being said, remember the ultimate goal is to learn Japanese, not just kill time.

Why NHK Asadora is Perfect for Learning Japanese

Asadora provide an authentic window into interpersonal relationships and social norms in Japan.

First off, asadora main characters are usually based on real-life people, so you can learn a thing or two about Japanese history. An added plus: they provide an authentic window into interpersonal relationships and social norms in Japan.

Asadora episodes are second to none for offering real-life Japanese conversations in real-life contexts. The characters speak like the Japanese people you meet every day, using natural tones, rhythm and vocabulary.

Each episode is long enough to immerse yourself and short enough to pause and rewatch. Watching these short videos every day is also more likely to make that Japanese stick.

Watching asadora beats studying Japanese from a textbook any day because you are reading (subtitles), listening and speaking in one session. In fact, watching asadora consistently will ramp up your listening skills, the most common stumbling block for many Japanese language learners.

How to Use NHK Asadora to Study Japanese

Asadora is probably best for intermediate to advanced language learners.

One caveat: learning Japanese from asadora is probably best for intermediate to advanced language learners rather than absolute beginners. Another thing: you can’t just sit in front of the screen and expect to soak up Japanese. It’s all about strategy. Here’s how to get the most out of learning Japanese by watching TV.

Watch one episode from start to finish with Japanese subtitles.

Watch a second time with subtitles and note any expressions you’re likely to encounter in daily life. Make a record of what you can study/memorize later. Remember how each phrase is used and in which context.

Watch a third time with the audio only. This time, pause and shadow key expressions. For those not in the know, shadowing means copying the intonation, emotional tone and speed of each phrase.

Use the expressions you learn in your daily interactions.

Asadora Titles to Get You Started

Amachan pays homage to female divers in Japan.

A high-school girl leaves Tokyo to learn diving in the Tohoku region. This asadora quickly became viral on social media, with many making pilgrimages to Iwate to see the region’s famous ama (female divers) and film locations.

Recommended Japanese Level: N2 and N3

Based on Masataka Taketsuru (founder of Nikka Whisky), the male lead travels to Scotland to learn about whisky, falls in love and returns home to change Japan’s drinking landscape. This asadora was the first to feature a gaijin (foreigner) in a lead role (as Masataka’s Scottish wife).

Recommended Japanese Level: N2 and N3

The latest NHK asadora is set in the Meiji era, following two trailblazers in Japan’s medical nursing scene. This historical/medical drama is loosely based on the lives of real-life nurses, Chika Ozeki and Masa Suzuki.

Recommended Japanese Level: N2

Loosely based on the story of Mibuchi Yoshiko, Japan’s first female lawyer, this asadora blends comedy and drama to offer insight into the nation’s legal profession and its historical gender gap. The legal jargon may prove challenging but ganbatte, ne (persevere, right?)

Recommended Japanese Level: N1 and N2

Oshin holds the record for the highest-rated asadora of all time. It even gained a massive following overseas. This melodramatic rags-to-riches story will help you understand Japanese history. Keep your ears peeled for regional dialects.

Recommended Japanese Level: N1 and N2

So there you have it. Enough content to keep you entertained and learning Japanese for a long time. Itching for more language learning resources? Check out our 10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese and 15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese.

Do you watch asadora? Has it helped you on your Japanese learning journey? Share in the comments below!